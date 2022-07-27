Whittier Trust Welcomes Maria Marquez as Senior Vice President

Whittier Trust Company hires Maria H. Marquez as a Senior Vice President, Senior Client Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / As Senior Vice President and Senior Client Advisor, Maria is responsible for assisting individuals and families in the achievement of their estate planning and wealth management goals. Maria seeks to help Whittier Trust clients to focus on what matters most to them. In congruence with their near and long-term objectives, she shows clients how best to enjoy and transition their wealth with intention and in a manner that connects to their values. Maria also coordinates the administration of trust and agency accounts to ensure the delivery of Whittier Trust's personalized, premiere wealth management services in partnership with investment management, tax and specialty asset professionals,

"Maria has a sterling reputation for devotion to the client experience. Her experience and skills add to our depth in trust administration and make Whittier Trust the standout leader in fiduciary services in the Bay Area. In addition to her direct work with clients, Maria's natural talent for mentoring and training the next generation of professionals will help us ensure that our bench is strong for the future. We are absolutely thrilled to have her on the team." - Tom Frank, Executive Vice President, Northern California Regional Manager at Whittier Trust Company

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Maria enjoyed a 35-year career with Wells Fargo's Fiduciary Team, working with individuals and families to articulate their financial and estate planning goals. Maria earned her Bachelor of Arts from UC Berkeley, majoring in Sociology and Social Science with a focus in Mass Communication. She has also completed coursework through the Cannon Financial Institute and holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFATM) designation. Maria is a member of the San Francisco Estate Planning Council and serves on the board of Archbishop Riordan High School.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 543 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

