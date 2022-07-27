They cater to a broad range of clients, from architects and interior designers to homeowners and builders.

Harrow, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Today, Toughened Glass Systems, a glass and glazing products supplier in Harrow, announced that they have expanded their range of products and are now open to cater to a wide range of clients. The offering from Toughened Glass Systems now covers products from roof lights and skylights to balconies glass and walking glass.

Of the company's huge range of products, a spokesperson at Toughened Glass Systems said, "We are extremely happy to have a vast range of roof lanterns, glass balconies, and range of other glass and glazing products available for all our targeted clients who can take advantage of. We have been constantly adapting to the changes of businesses and individuals and have been introducing our products as per their needs. This commitment to innovation has helped us get a considerable share in the glass and glazing products market."

By addressing customer demand for roof lights, skylights, balcony glass, and walking glass, the introduction of new goods aims to develop, maintain, and expand the company's market share. Not every product is intended to appeal to every consumer or client base, therefore identifying the product's target market early on in the process of choosing a new product line was crucial. Before the product or service was created, while it was being completed, and after it was introduced, quantitative market research was undertaken.

Toughened Glass Systems boasts view skylights and roof lights in contemporary designs built with modern technology and quality materials while assuring high performance and reliability. Customers get various styles to choose from which the team claims are sleek and that their customers are bound to find a model that suits their requirements. The toughened and laminated glass balconies are also available with free delivery options for big orders.

Toughened Glass Systems is located at North Harrow where both businesses and individuals can check their products. Orders are also accepted by the company through their website.

Contact Information

Toughed Glass Systems

Jewel Thakkar

Email: info@tgssales.co.uk

Phone: +44 203 633 3224

Address:

Cardoc House

Station Road

North Harrow

Harrow

HA2 6AE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toughened-Glass-Systems-1803243239902330/?fref=ts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ToughenedGlassl

Instagram: https://instagram.com/toughened.glass.systems/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toughened-glass-systems/about/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/toughenedglasss/_created/

