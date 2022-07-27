Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (CSE: WOGC) ("WOGC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on July 28, 2022, the common shares of WOGC will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and will start trading on July 28, 2022. For information about WOGC, please refer to the Filing Statement dated July 18, 2022 and filed on July 26, 2022 on www.sedar.com or on the WOGC website at www.waskahiganoil.com.

About Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. For further information, please contact:

