Jozef Opdeweegh: First-Time Author Reflects On Writing A Book To Build a Legacy

Miami, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Jozef Opdeweegh, published author of " Fair Value: Reflections on Good Business ", and international Chief Executive Officer with over 20 years of experience and former Chairman and Board Member of private and public companies, reflects on the milestone of becoming a published author, a year after its official launch , and what this meant for his career and individual growth.

Drawing on his knowledge and experience as a business front-runner across the globe, Jozef Opdeweegh has always kept a critical relationship between the values we live by and the values we create in order to make grounded, smart decisions in his professional (and personal) career. This philosophy or as he may call "values-based leadership" approach quickly became the lens through which Jozef Opdeweegh has constantly viewed the current state of events, and served as a formula for success that is influenced by great thinkers from the past.

"Fair Value is a collection of essays and reflections on how in a world of constant change it is the consistency of the values we live and work by that provide the foundations of our growth as individuals and organizations, said Jozef Opdeweegh in a recent interview with Authority Magazine . "Drawing on real-life examples I try to show how qualities such as trust, care, and integrity are essential for us to progress together and make the most of our collective talents."

Since writing Fair Value, Jozef Opdeweegh has built a platform of authority by curating a career that holds his views in a way that creates an opportunity for positive influence. As a business leader it's a unique opportunity to set out your personal manifesto and to capture the attention of your reader in a controlled manner that is otherwise rarely afforded. After an entire year of reflection, Jozef Opdeweegh recently shared the key traits that a newly published author should hold into consideration to help their authority:

Clarity: For writers to be able to use real-life examples, it's important to let go of the notion of constantly using clever jargon and terms that set out to impress. Instead, clarity comes from speaking from a place where authors feel comfortable expressing their shared values and not restricted to our workplace or churches, but embedded in our actions and communities, binding together all that we hold dear.

Adaptability: In writing a book we have to hold in tension a clarity about what we want to say with a willingness to respond and adapt as ideas and thoughts emerge. For example, in Fair Value, Jozef Opdeweegh included an essay previously published on the importance of nurturing talent in organizations. What followed was a complimentary essay on the building and blending of talent which added - and improved - to these thoughts. This is a good example of collective thinking for leading a business and writing a book: we shouldn't expect to have all the answers straight away!

Humility: Writing a book does not guarantee a formula to success, but rather an invitation to follow a path of discovery based on the values and virtues we believe to be good. When leaders share their findings and philosophies, it doesn't necessarily mean they have the right answers, but it is vital for their work to stand to them to test them out over time.

Writing a book, particularly on leadership has become one of Jozef Opdeweegh's most enriching investments and explorations of his beliefs and core values. As an author, Opdeweedh has been able to reflect on his truth to self and start sharing that approach more and more through following opportunities and current professional settings. Jozef Opdeweegh believes that whether you're a professional or a lifetime entrepreneur, building a personal brand has tremendous benefits. The more you intentionally invest energy in your brand, the greater return you'll experience in revenue and impact growth. An audience of tuned-in consumers gives leaders leverage that leads to growth.

"As high-performing leaders, our goal is to create freedom and build a legacy. Writing and publishing a book develops an asset that will outlive you and your work", Jozef Opdeweegh concluded.

In publishing Fair Value , Opdeweegh partnered with Koehler Books , an independent boutique publisher located in Virginia Beach, VA, with a track record of publishing more than twenty Amazon #1 sellers and recipients of dozens of literary awards.

The book is available through top online retailers Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound, and it is also available for Kindle. Interested readers can also order the book through the official book website here . Jozef Opdeweegh is also available for speaking engagements with professional groups, organizations, and universities.

Contact

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Jozef Opdeweegh

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710007/Jozef-Opdeweegh-First-Time-Author-Reflects-On-Writing-A-Book-To-Build-a-Legacy