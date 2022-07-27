Anzeige
Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint ("SI Joint") fixation/fusion surgery, today announced plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session.

Date:Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in:1-877-249-4692
International Dial-in:1-212-271-4651
Conference Code:22019821
Webcast:TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through August 25, 2022, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 22019821.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize SI-Joint fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
203-741-8811
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709995/Tenon-Medical-Inc-Announces-Timing-of-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

