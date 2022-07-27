MDB Capital Holdings Appoints Matthew Hayden to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hayden to its Board of Directors.

"Matthew's decades of experience in public venture investing and advising emerging growth public companies will immediately have an impact on our firm's mission to build a community-driven platform to commercialize and finance small public companies," said Christopher Marlett, MDB Capital Holdings CEO and Chairman.

Mr. Hayden is an active investor through his family office, Sea Purity Investments, which employs a multi-strategy approach and finances numerous public and private venture-style companies each year, including several that have gone on to earn multi-billion-dollar valuations.

Prior to founding Sea Purity, Matthew spent over two decades building two investor relations and consulting firms tailored to the unique needs of small companies. Collectively, under his leadership as Chairman of HC International Inc. and MZ North America, he helped develop and implement comprehensive IR plans for over 200 public and private companies, which successfully raised over $10 billion in capital.

Mr. Hayden graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Finance and Business Management, including a focus on the public markets.

"MDB's model of 'sustainable philanthropy' to only found and finance companies with the potential to positively impact society for generations perfectly aligns with my personal and professional experiences and passions," said Mr. Hayden. "I look forward to helping create a meaningful impact on shareholder value at MDB, as well as with the community of investors and companies we have the opportunity to work with through our platform."

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance our investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, MDB's expected registration of its securities with the SEC and listing of its securities with The Nasdaq Stock Market. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

