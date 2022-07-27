Highlights
- Net business wins in the quarter of $2,323 million; a net book to bill of 1.20, and 1.25 on a trailing twelve month basis.
- Closing backlog of $20.0 billion, an increase of 2.1% on Q1 2022 or an increase of 10.7% year over year on a Combined Company basis.
- Quarter 2 revenue of $1,935.2 million representing a year on year increase of 122.1%. On a Combined Company basis, Quarter 2 revenue increased 0.9% year over year and 4.4% on a constant dollar basis. Excluding COVID-related studies, revenue increased circa 16% year over year on a constant dollar, Combined Company basis. YTD revenue of $3,837.0 million representing a year on year increase of 121.9% or 127.4% on a constant dollar basis.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $354.3 million or 18.3% of revenue, a year on year increase of 120.2%. On a Combined Company basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% year over year. YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $694.9 million or 18.1% of revenue, a year on year increase of 122.3%.
- Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $235.8 million or $2.86 per diluted share, an increase of 24.4%. YTD adjusted net income attributable to the Group of $463.7 million or $5.62 per diluted share, an increase of 25.6% over the prior year period.
- GAAP net income attributable to the Group for Quarter 2 of $115.7 million.
- $100 million repayment made on Term Loan B debt. Net debt balance of $4.43 billion with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.1x.
- Revised full year 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $7,690 $7,810 million, representing a year over year increase of 40.3% to 42.5%. Full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $11.65 $11.85, representing a year over year increase of 20.7% to 22.8%, maintaining the midpoint of our previous guidance. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange and transaction-related integration-related adjustments.
ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON delivered strong results in the second quarter, reflecting continued demand across our service offering. On a combined company basis, financial performance was driven by year over year constant dollar revenue growth of 4.4% and circa 16% excluding COVID-related studies. On a combined company basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% year over year. We are delighted with the continued progress of new ICON, as our integration efforts are expected to deliver realized cost synergies of $100 million for the full year, $25 million ahead of our previous target for 2022."
Dr. Cutler added, "We are revising our full year 2022 financial guidance to reflect the impact of increasing macroeconomic headwinds, specifically from the strengthening US Dollar and the ongoing war in Ukraine. We now expect revenue for the full year to be in the range of $7,690 $7,810 million, an increase of 40.3% to 42.5% over full year 2021. Additionally, we continue to expect to deliver significant year over year adjusted earnings per share growth of 20.7% to 22.8%, resulting in a range of $11.65 $11.85 for the full year 2022, maintaining the midpoint of our previous guidance and reflecting strong operational execution and cost management."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Gross business wins in the second quarter were $2,764 million and cancellations were $441 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,323 million and a book to bill of 1.20.
Revenue for Quarter 2 was $1,935.2 million. This represents a year on year increase of 122.1% or 129.9% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $115.7 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $235.8 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.86 compared to $2.30 per share for Quarter 2 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for Quarter 2 was $354.3 million or 18.3% of revenue, a year on year increase of 120.2%.
Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $182.1 million. During the quarter, $28.2 million was spent on capital expenditure. At June 30, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $614.9 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $559.1 million at March 31, 2022 and $1,055.5 million at June 30, 2021. During the quarter, a $100 million Term Loan B payment was made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.43 billion at year end.
Year to date 2022 Results
Gross business wins year to date were $5,547 million and cancellations were $798 million. This resulted in net business wins of $4,749 million and a book to bill of 1.24.
Year to date GAAP revenue was $3,837.0 million. This represents a year on year increase of 121.9% or 127.4% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group year to date was $227.7 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $463.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.62 compared to $4.48 per share for the equivalent prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $694.9 million or 18.1% of revenue, a year on year increase of 122.3%.
Other Information
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses and transaction-related integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.
To assist investors and analysts with year-over-year comparability for the merged business, we have included Combined Company information. These measures include financial information that combines the stand-alone ICON plc and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. information for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and other metrics as if the merger had taken place on January 1, 2020, with conforming adjustments to the current year presentation. Specifically, these financials represent the simple addition of the historical adjusted financials of each company. These combined financials are not intended to represent pro forma financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP or Regulation S-X.
ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,500 employees in 119 locations in 53 countries as at June 30, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Revenue
1,935,193
871,155
3,836,957
1,729,353
Costs and expenses:
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,392,062
631,123
2,770,529
1,257,367
Selling, general and administrative expense
189,953
89,867
385,214
175,901
Depreciation and amortization
144,019
17,276
285,424
34,681
Transaction and integration-related expenses
8,884
20,017
20,969
32,518
Restructuring
22,486
26,693
Total costs and expenses
1,757,404
758,283
3,488,829
1,500,467
Income from operations
177,789
112,872
348,128
228,886
Interest income
166
186
293
443
Interest expense
(47,111)
(24,551)
(91,536)
(27,278)
Income before provision for income taxes
130,844
88,507
256,885
202,051
Provision for income taxes
(14,254)
(14,133)
(27,540)
(30,281)
Income before share of earnings from equity method investments
116,590
74,374
229,345
171,770
Share of equity method investments
(856)
(509)
(1,641)
(783)
Net income attributable to the Group
115,734
73,865
227,704
170,987
Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group:
Basic
1.42
1.40
2.80
3.23
Diluted
1.41
1.38
2.76
3.21
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
Basic
81,398,071
52,909,368
81,430,507
52,860,414
Diluted
82,312,946
53,381,501
82,462,842
53,294,435
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
June, 30 2022
(Audited)
December, 31 2021
ASSETS
(in thousands)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
614,918
752,213
Available for sale investments
1,712
1,712
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
1,357,268
1,342,770
Unbilled revenue
709,477
623,121
Other receivables
63,838
56,760
Prepayments and other current assets
130,977
114,323
Income taxes receivable
52,132
50,299
Total current assets
2,930,322
2,941,198
Non-current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
313,110
336,444
Goodwill
8,970,283
9,037,931
Intangible assets
4,508,453
4,710,843
Operating right-of-use assets
160,417
198,123
Other receivables
53,236
70,557
Income taxes receivable
18,838
18,637
Deferred tax asset
54,051
48,392
Equity method investments
731
2,373
Investments in equity- long term
26,891
22,592
Total Assets
17,036,332
17,387,090
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
77,648
90,764
Unearned revenue
1,191,778
1,323,961
Other liabilities
1,118,975
949,629
Income taxes payable
38,223
59,433
Current bank credit lines and loan facilities
55,150
55,150
Total current liabilities
2,481,774
2,478,937
Non-current Liabilities:
Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities
4,990,500
5,381,162
Lease liabilities
147,300
159,483
Non-current other liabilities
38,223
42,596
Non-current income taxes payable
216,942
172,109
Deferred tax liability
1,015,580
1,085,976
Total Liabilities
8,890,319
9,320,263
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
81,526,607 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and
81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021
6,637
6,640
Additional paid-in capital
6,787,365
6,733,910
Other undenominated capital
1,162
1,134
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(192,935)
(90,937)
Retained earnings
1,543,784
1,416,080
Total Shareholders' Equity
8,146,013
8,066,827
Total Liabilities and Equity
17,036,332
17,387,090
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
227,704
170,987
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
285,424
34,681
Impairment of long lived assets
20,749
Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets
23,570
14,037
Loss on equity method investments
1,641
783
Charge on interest rate hedge
891
Amortization of financing costs and debt discount
9,188
1,592
Stock compensation expense
38,186
14,874
Loss on extinguishment of debt
14,434
Deferred tax benefit
(75,265)
3,313
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(37,421)
2,586
Other non-cash items
9,159
(3,909)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(41,032)
36,650
Unbilled revenue
(33,187)
12,690
Unearned revenue
(176,904)
14,534
Other net assets
157,154
(77,789)
Net cash provided by operating activities
408,966
240,354
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(47,840)
(21,653)
Purchase of equity method investment
(2,450)
Purchase of investments in equity long term
(799)
(1,771)
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,639)
(25,874)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation
15,140
182
Share issue costs
(3)
(10)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(99,983)
Share repurchase costs
(17)
Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities
25,000
Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities
(425,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(484,863)
172
Effect of exchange rate movements on cash
(12,759)
539
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
(137,295)
215,191
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
752,213
840,305
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 614,918
$ 1,055,496
ICON plc
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to the Group
115,734
73,865
227,704
170,987
Share of equity method investments
856
509
1,641
783
Provision for income taxes
14,254
14,133
27,540
30,281
Net interest expense (a)
46,945
24,365
91,243
26,835
Depreciation and amortization
144,019
17,276
285,424
34,681
Stock-based compensation expense (b)
18,893
8,797
38,113
15,632
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c)
(17,817)
1,899
(24,417)
839
Restructuring (d)
22,486
26,693
Transaction-related integration-related costs (e)
8,884
20,017
20,969
32,518
Adjusted EBITDA
354,254
160,861
694,910
312,556
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income
Net income attributable to the Group
115,734
73,865
227,704
170,987
Provision for income taxes
14,254
14,133
27,540
30,281
Amortisation
118,325
4,058
233,127
8,741
Stock-based compensation expense (b)
18,893
8,797
38,113
15,632
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c)
(17,817)
1,899
(24,417)
839
Restructuring (d)
22,486
26,693
Transaction-related integration-related costs (e)
8,884
20,017
20,969
32,518
Transaction-related financing costs (f)
3,504
22,125
9,255
22,479
Adjusted tax expense (g)
(48,465)
(22,000)
(95,238)
(42,872)
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group
235,798
122,894
463,746
238,605
Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding
82,312,946
53,381,501
82,462,842
53,294,435
Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
2.86
2.30
5.62
4.48
ICON plc
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (COMBINED COMPANY)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND JUNE 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Combined Company adjusted revenue
Revenue, as reported
1,935,193
871,155
3,836,957
1,729,353
Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Revenue
1,047,398
1,981,173
Combined Company revenue
1,935,193
1,918,553
3,836,957
3,710,526
Combined Company adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to the Group
115,734
73,865
227,704
170,987
Pre-merger PRA Health Sciences Net income attributable to the Group
71,068
128,008
Combined Company Net income attributable to the Group
115,734
144,933
227,704
298,995
Share of equity method investments
856
509
1,641
783
Provision for income taxes
14,254
1,138
27,540
36,981
Net interest expense (a)
46,945
29,043
91,243
36,726
Depreciation and amortization
144,019
50,451
285,424
100,424
Stock-based compensation expense (b)
18,893
27,529
38,113
53,136
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c)
(17,817)
8,015
(24,417)
(5,433)
Restructuring (d)
22,486
26,693
Transaction-related integration-related costs (e)
8,884
43,432
20,969
69,369
Combined Company adjusted EBITDA
354,254
305,050
694,910
590,981
- Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt.
- Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).
- Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
- Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization.
- Transaction-related integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.
- Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.
- Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.
