Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) (the "Company") announced today the completion of a name change to Wolverine Resources Corp. and a 1:20 reverse stock split.

The shares will commence trading on a split-basis under the name Wolverine Resources Corp. at the opening of business on July 28, 2022. The trading symbol will remain WOLV. The CUSIP number has been changed to 978077105.

The Company will have 77,464,327 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-split basis.

The name of the Company was changed to reflect the recent change of business of the Company back to mineral exploration and the reverse stock split will assist the Company in the raising of capital for its exploration projects and general working capital.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132099