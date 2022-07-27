Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported net loss attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $52.6 million (($0.07) per share) in the second quarter and earnings of $292.5 million ($0.39 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted loss1 was $35.3 million (($0.05) per share) for the quarter and adjusted earnings were $260.3 million ($0.35 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $148.6 million and $736.4 million, respectively.

"Despite challenging inflationary conditions in the second quarter, Lundin Mining generated over $365 million of cash from operating activities and $215 million of free cash flow. Unfortunately, our earnings were affected by significant provisional pricing adjustments given the late-quarter decline in base metal prices. Our balance sheet remains very strong with $470 million of net cash and total liquidity of roughly $2.3 billion at the end of the quarter," commented Peter Rockandel, President and CEO.

"Our operations continue to perform well with Candelaria, Eagle and Zinkgruvan all on-track to deliver annual production guidance. We have revised production guidance for Chapada given impacts of the very wet start to the year, and for Neves-Corvo zinc as we progress ramping the Zinc Expansion Project towards full capacity. We expect inflationary impacts on mining consumables to persist, which is reflected in our revised cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for Chapada and Candelaria. Chapada's Saúva discovery continues to deliver impressive results, expanding the mineralized footprint once again this quarter. We are excited to now have the Josemaria Project under Lundin Mining stewardship and are advancing the project in a deliberate and disciplined manner."

Summary Financial Results



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, US$ Millions (except per share amounts) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Revenue 590.2 872.3

1,581.3 1,553.8 Gross profit 46.0 380.2

524.8 632.6 Attributable net (loss) earnings2 (52.6) 242.6

292.5 377.8 Net (loss) earnings (48.6) 268.4

329.5 422.7 Adjusted (loss) earnings 1,2 (35.3) 226.3

260.3 370.7 Adjusted EBITDA1 148.6 480.7

736.4 835.2 Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS")2 (0.07) 0.33

0.39 0.51 Adjusted EPS1,2 (0.05) 0.31

0.35 0.50 Cash flow from operations 366.4 419.0

683.7 577.7 Adjusted operating cash flow1 49.7 431.6

522.6 711.5 Adjusted operating cash flow per share1 0.06 0.58

0.70 0.96 Free cash flow1 214.7 298.9

401.2 354.9 Cash and cash equivalents 498.2 294.9

498.2 294.9 Net cash1 469.9 153.4

469.9 153.4

1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. 2 Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation.

Highlights

Operational Performance

Copper and zinc production during the current quarter was higher than the prior year quarter. Production cost and cash cost were higher this quarter than the comparable prior year quarter primarily due to the inflationary impacts on consumables, particularly diesel and electricity, as well as on contractor and maintenance costs.

Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 40,949 tonnes of copper, and approximately 23,000 ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis in the quarter. Copper production was higher than the comparable prior year quarter due to grades, while gold production was lower primarily due to lower gold recoveries. Production costs were higher in the current quarter reflecting higher consumable costs, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Copper cash cost of $1.86/lb for the current quarter was higher than the prior year quarter largely owing to the impact of higher mining costs and lower by-product credits.

Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 10,345 tonnes of copper and approximately 16,000 ounces of gold in concentrate in the quarter. Copper and gold production was lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to processed ore types impacting throughput and metal recoveries. Production costs were higher due to higher consumable costs. Copper cash cost of $2.98/lb for the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter due mainly to higher mining costs from inflationary pressures, as well as lower sales volumes.

Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 4,719 tonnes of nickel and 4,400 tonnes of copper during the quarter, which was lower than the prior year quarter due to lower grades. Production costs were higher due to higher consumable costs. Nickel cash cost in the quarter of $0.90/lb was higher than the prior year quarter due primarily to lower by-product copper price and higher production costs.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 7,867 tonnes of copper for the quarter and 20,647 tonnes of zinc. Copper production was lower than the prior year comparable period, due to throughput. Zinc production was higher primarily due to increased throughput driven by the ramp-up of the Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP"). Production costs were higher due to inflationary cost increases. Copper cash cost of $2.39/lb for the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to inflationary increases, primarily electricity, as well as lower sales volumes.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 21,265 tonnes and lead production of 9,124 tonnes were both higher than the prior year comparable period due to higher throughput. Production costs were higher due to higher sales volumes, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Zinc cash cost of $0.44/lb was comparable to the prior year quarter.

Total Production

(Contained metal in concentrate)a 2022 2021 YTD Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Copper (t)b 129,177 64,096 65,081 262,884 76,996 65,077 63,457 57,354 Zinc (t) 74,303 41,912 32,391 143,797 36,830 38,769 34,833 33,365 Gold (koz)b 73 39 34 167 46 46 41 34 Nickel (t) 9,000 4,719 4,281 18,353 4,101 4,124 4,774 5,354 a. Tonnes (t) and thousands of ounces (koz) b. Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis.

Corporate Updates

On April 26, 2022 , the Company executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increased its revolving credit facility ("the Credit Facility") to $1,750.0 million (previously $800.0 million with a $200.0 million accordion option), reduced the cost of borrowing, and extended the term to April 2027 , from August 2023 . The amended Credit Facility bears interest on drawn funds at rates of Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") + Credit Spread Adjustment ("CSA") + 1.45% to Term SOFR+CSA+2.50% depending upon the Company's net leverage ratio, reduced from LIBOR+1.75% to LIBOR+2.75%, previously. The amendment and restatement provides the Company with more favourable covenants, reduced security on assets and included other customary revisions.

, the Company executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increased its revolving credit facility ("the Credit Facility") to (previously with a accordion option), reduced the cost of borrowing, and extended the term to , from . The amended Credit Facility bears interest on drawn funds at rates of Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") + Credit Spread Adjustment ("CSA") + 1.45% to Term SOFR+CSA+2.50% depending upon the Company's net leverage ratio, reduced from LIBOR+1.75% to LIBOR+2.75%, previously. The amendment and restatement provides the Company with more favourable covenants, reduced security on assets and included other customary revisions. On April 28, 2022 , the Company completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Josemaria Resources shareholders were provided with the right to elect to receive 0.1487 of a common share of Lundin Mining ("Lundin Mining Share") per Josemaria Resources common share ("Josemaria Resources Share") plus C$0.11 for each whole Lundin Mining Share issued to such shareholder or C$1.60 in cash for each Josemaria Resources Share or any combination thereof, subject to pro-ration of a total maximum number of Lundin Mining Shares and cash consideration.

, the Company completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Josemaria Resources shareholders were provided with the right to elect to receive 0.1487 of a common share of Lundin Mining ("Lundin Mining Share") per Josemaria Resources common share ("Josemaria Resources Share") plus for each whole Lundin Mining Share issued to such shareholder or in cash for each Josemaria Resources Share or any combination thereof, subject to pro-ration of a total maximum number of Lundin Mining Shares and cash consideration. On May 12, 2022 , at the Annual Meeting, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board of Directors following the retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin .

Financial Performance

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $46.0 million , a decrease of $334.2 million in comparison to the prior year quarter due to lower metal prices net of price adjustments ( $256.7 million ) and higher production costs due to inflationary price increases. On a year-to-date basis, gross profit was also lower than the prior year comparative period due to the same impacts.

was , a decrease of in comparison to the prior year quarter due to lower metal prices net of price adjustments ( ) and higher production costs due to inflationary price increases. On a year-to-date basis, gross profit was also lower than the prior year comparative period due to the same impacts. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , net loss of $48.6 million and net earnings of $329.5 million were $317.1 million and $93.2 million lower than the prior year comparable periods, respectively. Lower net earnings were attributable to lower gross profit, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange.

, net loss of and net earnings of were and lower than the prior year comparable periods, respectively. Lower net earnings were attributable to lower gross profit, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Adjusted loss of $35.3 million and adjusted earnings of $260.3 millionfor the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , respectively, and were lower than the prior year comparable periods due to lower net earnings.

Financial Position and Financing

Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2022 were $498.2 million , a decrease during the quarter of $235.6 million . Cash flow from operations of $366.4 million was used to fund investing activities of $333.0 million which includes the Josemaria Resources acquisition. In addition, financing activities included shareholder dividends of $171.2 million , distributions of $20.0 million to non-controlling interests and $47.0 million in Josemaria debentures which were paid in the quarter.

were , a decrease during the quarter of . Cash flow from operations of was used to fund investing activities of which includes the Josemaria Resources acquisition. In addition, financing activities included shareholder dividends of million , distributions of to non-controlling interests and in Josemaria debentures which were paid in the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $95.8 million . Cash flow from operations of $683.7 million was used to fund investing activities of $505.5 million , and financing activities described above.

. Cash flow from operations of was used to fund investing activities of , and financing activities described above. As at June 30, 2022 , the Company had a net cash balance of $469.9 million . As at July 27, 2022 , the Company had cash and net cash balances of approximately $485.0 million and $460.0 million , respectively.

Outlook

The Company continues to experience continuing risks associated with global inflation as well as supply chain delivery. To date, there have been no significant impacts on our operations relating to supply chain availability; however, inflationary impacts on diesel, electricity and contractor costs are expected to continue to increase operating costs for the remainder of the year. The Company has implemented procurement strategies to try to mitigate the impact and continues to monitor these risks.

Chapada production guidance has been revised to reflect delayed access to planned ore types primarily as a result of above average rainfall experienced in the first half of the year which impacted planned waste stripping activities. Neves-Corvo zinc production guidance has been revised to reflect ZEP ramp-up progress achieved to date and expected underground mining rates.

Cash cost guidance for Candelaria and Chapada has been updated to reflect anticipated inflationary impacts.

2022 Production and Cash Cost Guidance







Previous Guidancea Revised Guidance

(contained metal in concentrate) Production Cash Cost ($/lb) Production Cash Cost ($/lb)b

Copper (t) Candelaria (100%) 155,000 - 165,000 1.55 155,000 - 165,000 1.75c



Chapada 53,000 - 58,000 1.60 45,000 - 50,000 2.25d



Eagle 15,000 - 18,000

15,000 - 18,000





Neves-Corvo 33,000 - 38,000 1.80 33,000 - 38,000 1.80c



Zinkgruvan 2,000 - 3,000

2,000 - 3,000





Total 258,000 - 282,000

250,000 - 274,000



Zinc (t) Neves-Corvo 110,000 - 120,000

90,000 - 100,000





Zinkgruvan 78,000 - 83,000 0.55 78,000 - 83,000 0.55c



Total 188,000 - 203,000

168,000 - 183,000



Gold (koz) Candelaria (100%) 83 - 88

83 - 88





Chapada 70 - 75

62 - 67





Total 153 - 163

145 - 155



Nickel (t) Eagle 15,000 - 18,000 (0.25) 15,000 - 18,000 (0.25)

a. Guidance as outlined in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. b. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Cu: $3.75/lb, Zn: $1.50/lb, Pb: $0.90/lb, Au: $1,850/oz), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.10, USD/SEK:9.00, USD/CLP:900, USD/BRL:5.00) and production costs. c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and silver production at Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo are also subject to streaming agreements. Cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $420/oz gold and $4.20/oz to $4.52/oz silver. d. Chapada cash cost is calculated on a by-product basis and does not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of the copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized price per pound.

2022 Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure guidance has been updated for Candelaria and Chapada and reflects higher expected capitalized deferred stripping costs due to inflationary impacts on energy and other mining consumables.



($ millions) Previous Guidancea Revisions Revised Guidance

Candelaria (100% basis) 370 30 400

Chapada 65 15 80

Eagle 10 - 10

Neves-Corvo 95 - 95

Zinkgruvan 60 - 60

Other 25 - 25

Total Sustaining Capital 625 45 670

Zinc Expansion Project (Neves-Corvo) 30 - 30

Total Capital Expenditures 655 45 700 a. Guidance as outlined in MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Josemaria Project Guidance

The large scale copper-gold Josemaria project ("Josemaria Project") was acquired on April 28, 2022 through the acquisition of Josemaria Resources. The Company had previously estimated Josemaria Project spend of $300 million to advance the project which included engineering, commitments for long lead items, pre-construction activities and drilling, as outlined in the news release dated April 28, 2022, entitled "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project". The expected project spend remains unchanged.

2022 Exploration Investment Guidance

Total planned exploration expenditures are expected to be $45.0 million in 2022, unchanged from previous guidance. Approximately $40.0 million will be spent supporting significant in-mine and near-mine targets at our operations ($14.0 million at Candelaria, $11.0 million at Chapada, $7.0 million at Neves-Corvo, $4.0 million at Zinkgruvan and $4.0 million at Eagle). The remaining amounts are planned to advance activities on exploration stage and new business development projects.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects and operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 27, 2022 at 17:30 Eastern Time.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Weyland, P.Eng., Director, Studies of the Company, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

Reconciliation on Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($thousands) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Net (loss) earnings (48,626) 268,432

329,483 422,651 Add back:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 142,042 130,850

271,879 256,760 Finance income and costs 17,309 9,078

32,281 20,174 Income taxes 49,003 62,614

126,209 132,516

159,728 470,974

759,852 832,101 Unrealized foreign exchange 2,721 5,296

10,574 6,258 Unrealized foreign exchange and trading gains on equity investments (18,848) -

(18,848) - Revaluation of derivative liability (745) 5,084

2,548 (2,019) Revaluation of marketable securities 1,626 (3,513)

(2,266) (4,062) Income from investment in associates 1,321 (773)

(3,375) (1,146) Gain on disposal of subsidiary - -

(16,828) - Other 2,840 3,659

4,760 4,034 Total adjustments - EBITDA (11,085) 9,753

(23,435) 3,065 Adjusted EBITDA 148,643 480,727

736,417 835,166

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders (52,577) 242,643

292,501 377,828 Add back:









Total adjustments - EBITDA (11,085) 9,753

(23,435) 3,065 Tax effect on adjustments 5,035 (2,302)

3,001 827 Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation 23,091 (24,133)

(11,863) (11,225) Other 260 320

128 155 Total 17,301 (16,362)

(32,169) (7,178) Adjusted (loss) earnings (35,276) 226,281

260,332 370,650











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 766,775,032 738,612,506

751,676,764 737,756,508











Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders (0.07) 0.33

0.39 0.51 Total adjustments 0.02 (0.02)

(0.04) (0.01) Adjusted earnings per share (0.05) 0.31

0.35 0.50

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 366,411 418,998

683,668 577,673 Changes in non-cash working capital items (316,665) 12,629

(161,117) 133,799 Adjusted operating cash flow 49,746 431,627

522,551 711,472











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 766,775,032 738,612,506

751,676,764 737,756,508 Adjusted operating cash flow per share $ 0.06 0.58

0.70 0.96

Free cash flow can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($thousands) 2022 2021

2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 366,411 418,998

683,668 577,673 Sustaining capital expenditures (151,665) (120,100)

(282,423) (222,744) Free cash flow 214,746 298,898

401,245 354,929

Net cash can be reconciled as follows:

($thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 498,243 294,914 Current portion of total debt and lease liabilities (14,344) (119,780) Debt and lease liabilities (13,959) (21,752)

(28,303) (141,532) Net cash 469,940 153,382

Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's operating costs as follows:



Three months ended June 30, 2022



Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):









Tonnes 39,655 7,905 4,206 8,183 18,525

Pounds (000s) 87,424 17,427 9,273 18,040 40,841

Production costs









402,190 Less: Royalties and other









(13,657)











388,533 Deduct: By-product credits









(134,728) Add: Treatment and refining









29,960 Cash cost 162,240 51,872 8,341 43,198 18,114 283,765 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.86 2.98 0.90 2.39 0.44

Add: Sustaining capital 86,107 29,760 2,923 13,760 14,083

Royalties - 2,442 10,633 (616) -

Interest expense 1,348 1,720 401 35 21

Leases & other 3,392 1,254 4,913 279 1,095

All-in sustaining cost 253,087 87,048 27,211 56,656 33,313

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.89 5.00 2.93 3.14 0.82





Three months ended June 30, 2021



Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):









Tonnes 35,537 12,247 4,258 10,314 14,305

Pounds (000s) 78,346 27,000 9,387 22,738 31,537

Production costs









361,317 Less: Royalties and other









(22,564)











338,753 Deduct: By-product credits









(180,782) Add: Treatment and refining









28,915 Cash cost 119,000 35,731 (18,827) 37,611 13,371 186,886 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.52 1.32 (2.01) 1.65 0.42

Add: Sustaining capital 81,573 12,461 5,346 11,211 9,415

Royalties - 3,567 8,629 3,033 -

Interest expense 1,165 859 177 19 18

Leases & other 3,096 827 2,470 1,417 1,175

All-in sustaining cost 204,834 53,445 (2,205) 53,291 23,979

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.61 1.98 (0.23) 2.34 0.76





Six months ended June 30, 2022



Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):









Tonnes 78,103 20,709 7,473 16,667 34,327

Pounds (000s) 172,187 45,655 16,475 36,744 75,678

Production costs









784,617 Less: Royalties and other









(29,528)











755,089 Deduct: By-product credits









(315,735) Add: Treatment and refining









62,115 Cash cost 296,225 103,309 (638) 75,001 27,572 501,469 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.72 2.26 (0.04) 2.04 0.36

Add: Sustaining capital 169,071 44,215 7,383 33,276 23,122

Royalties - 6,106 18,424 2,197 -

Interest expense 2,781 3,441 802 71 43

Leases & other 5,896 2,346 9,780 776 2,428

All-in sustaining cost 473,973 159,417 35,751 111,321 53,165

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.75 3.49 2.17 3.03 0.70

($000s, unless otherwise noted)

2022 Revised Guidance





Cash cost 620,000 230,000 (10,000) 140,000 80,000

Cash cost per pound($/lb) 1.75 2.25 (0.25) 1.80 0.55





Six months ended June 30, 2021



Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves- Zinkgruvan

($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):









Tonnes 71,053 19,626 8,376 16,879 30,008

Pounds (000s) 156,645 43,268 18,466 37,212 66,156

Production costs









664,430 Less: Royalties and other









(29,069)











635,361 Deduct: By-product credits









(306,162) Add: Treatment and refining









57,908 Cash cost 248,071 57,430 (33,557) 75,364 39,799 387,107 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.58 1.33 (1.82) 2.03 0.60

Add: Sustaining capital 152,315 21,431 8,875 20,157 19,826

Royalties - 5,640 15,475 3,737 -

Interest expense 2,284 1,718 354 39 36

Leases & other 5,152 1,496 5,061 2,963 2,556

All-in sustaining cost 407,822 87,715 (3,792) 102,260 62,217

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.60 2.03 (0.21) 2.75 0.94



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity demand and prices; changing taxation regimes; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; reliance on a single asset; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure, infrastructure failures, and risks related to ageing infrastructure; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; pricing and availability of key supplies and services; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; exchange rate fluctuations; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; climate change; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; existence of significant shareholders; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Argentina, Brazil and Chile; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; indebtedness; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems, as well as third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; information technology and cybersecurity risks; risks related to mine closure activities, reclamation obligations, and closed and historical sites; social and political unrest, including civil disruption in Chile; the inability to effectively compete in the industry; financial projections, including estimates of future expenditures and cash costs, and estimates of future production may be unreliable; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; ore processing efficiency; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; community and stakeholder opposition; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; dilution; risks relating to dividends; conflicts of interest; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; the estimation of asset carrying values; challenges or defects in title; internal controls; relationships with employees and contractors, and the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; compliance with foreign laws; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations and laws; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Company's AIF and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.