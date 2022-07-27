Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") Further to the Company's news releases disseminated on April 29 and May 18, 2022, Colibri is pleased to announce that it has filed: (i) audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2021; (ii) unaudited quarterly financial statements for the 3 month period ending March 31, 2022; (iii) management discussion and analysis for each period; and (iv) officer certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings") on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

As previously disclosed, the delay in completing and filing the Required Filings resulted from unforeseen cross border reporting and procedural requirements involving the Company's operations in Mexico.

Although the Required Filings have been made, trading in the Company's common shares will not resume until:

a cease trade order originally issued on May 11, 2022 by the Financial and Consumer Services Commission of News Brunswick has been revoked; and



the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the reinstatement of the trading of the Company's common shares.

A further news release will be issued as and when the foregoing matters have been completed. Management wishes to thank shareholders for their patience and understanding during this time.

The Company also wishes to announce that, further to its news release of May 18, 2022, it has rescheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders to Friday, September 9, 2022 for shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022. Meeting materials are currently in preparation and will be posted on www.sedar.com once they are available.

"We do thank shareholders for being so patient. Be assured that measures and processes have been added to ensure that this sort of event will not happen again in the future. In spite of the trading halt, the Company and its team have continued to advance its projects Mexico without interruption. In addition, to completing its Phase 1 exploration drilling program at the Evelyn Gold Project in June, Colibri and its partner Silver Spruce have initiated a 2,000m Phase 1 drilling program at the highly prospective Diamante Gold & Silver Project. Furthermore, its option partner Tocvan Ventures has completed an additional drilling program at the Pilar Gold & Silver Project and is swiftly advancing towards a resource estimate," said Ron Goguen, President & CEO of Colibri.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp. - (CSE: TOC), (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project, (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3,4, and 5 are subject to 50% earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources Inc. - (TSXV: SSE).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

