Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has added an additional 3,615 rooms between July 11, 2022 and July 22, 2022, bringing its total room count to 9,201. New hotels subscribing to the BnSellit services include brand name properties in Fort Myers, Sarasota, The Keys, Florida City, Miami, Tampa, Lakeland, Mystic Connecticut, Nashville, Florence KY, Shenandoah TX, Mason OH and Rancho Cordova CA. These are in addition to the Hotels added in New York City, Brooklyn NY, Jersey City NJ, Toronto, Niagara and various cities in Quebec, previously reported in recent press releases.

"We are excited to see the BNSL network of hotel subscribers expand beyond our initial targeted market areas to include properties across the US. Demand for the BNSL services continues to be robust and we expect to continue to add hotel subscribers at an accelerated rate in the coming weeks," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of BnSellit Technology Inc.

