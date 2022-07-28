Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.07.2022 | 03:04
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release PRO TREK with Biomass Plastics and Dual-Layer LCD

New PRO TREK Outdoor Watches with Large Display of Compass Graphics

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today three new additions to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRG-340 watches all feature a dual-layer LCD that enables compass graphics to be displayed in a large, easy-to read format.

PRG-340

The exterior parts of the new PRG-340 outdoor watches incorporate biomass plastics. The watches also employ a dual-layer LCD to display compass graphics in a large, easy-to-read format.

Casio demonstrates its commitment to environmentally friendly product development by making the case, case back, band, and rotating bezel with biomass plastics,* using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. Produced from renewable resources, biomass plastics are expected to help promote the shift to circular economies and curb CO2 emissions. The bezel, which is more prone to impact than other parts, is made of a newly developed, even stronger biomass plastic.

*Biomass plastics are not used in the metal band of the PGR-340T.

The watches are also equipped with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

The new watches are designed for ease of use in mountain climbing, trekking and other outdoor activities, providing high readability with a dual-layer LCD. The bottom LCD layer displays the time and various measurements, while the top layer displays the compass in large blue graphics. The rotating bezel also makes it simple to record compass readings. Meanwhile, the movable lugs enable the watch case and band to be laid flat on a paper map to help users check their current location and chart their course. The new watches provide easy measurements of compass bearing, barometric pressure, temperature, and altitude with the push of a button.

Model

Color

Band

PRG-340-1

Black

Biomass plastics

PRG-340-3

Khaki

Biomass plastics

PRG-340T-7

Silver

Titanium alloy

PRG-340-1, PRG-340-3 and PRG-340T-7

Digital compass, Barometer, Altimeter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866442/PRG_340_KV_JP_WIDE.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866443/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866444/image_3.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
