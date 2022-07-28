Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, DFW's premier destination for pop culture collectibles and more, has signed a 10-year lease for a new headquarters and distribution center in Fort Worth.

Located at 1320 Town Square Drive in Ridgmar Town Square, the space spans 15,311 square feet and will serve as a retail showroom, corporate office, product warehouse and event space. Fanboys signed the lease with Structure Commercial in an approximately $4.5 million deal. The space is expected to open in early 2023.

"Establishing a permanent headquarters will allow us to continue to expand and grow in the future," Fanboys owner Mike Rogers says.

Fanboys Marketplace began as Fanboys Comic Con in 2018, hosting pop culture conventions at local shopping malls. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Fanboys was forced to pause its events, opting instead to open a flagship store on South Hulen Street, where vendors could continue selling their goods. In 2021, Fanboys closed its South Hulen location and opened in a larger space at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. The store hosts dozens of independent vendors who use the floor to sell everything from Funko Pops and action figures to comics and other novelties.

Fanboys also has five other locations across the Metroplex - Golden Triangle Mall in Denton, North East Mall in Hurst, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington.

Learn more about Fanboys Marketplace at fanboysmarketplace.com.

Contact:

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

