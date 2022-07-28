



HONG KONG, July 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Shenzhen AKA Robotics Technology Co., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "AKA Robotics"), a leading intelligent special robot company, recently completed its Series A financing round, which was led by Legend Capital. This round of funds will be used to invest in R&D and accelerate its market expansion of the special robotic series products and its overseas market layout, with the mission of "cleaning the world, safe operation".AKA Robotics was established in 2017 and has grown into an enterprise that provides intelligent special robots and comprehensive green solutions for rust removal, cleaning, spraying, polishing, and the inspection of large steel-structure facades. Its robot products have been widely used in ships, petrochemicals, wind power, and other industries.The founding team of AKA Robotics was formed by experts in the field of robotics, coming from Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The founder of AKA Robotics is a key technical talent of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the chief scientist of key R&D projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology, a doctoral supervisor, and a professor-level senior engineer with profound experience in technology R&D and operation management. AKA Robotics has obtained nearly 100 patents and software copyrights in the fields of core technologies, including wall-climbing robots, intelligent control algorithms, controllers, ultrahigh pressure water jet technology, and machine vision.Raymond CHEN, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Legend Capital, said: " Legend Capital continues to pay attention to the investment opportunities in the field of robots. At present, the application of special robots in ships, petrochemicals, wind power, and other industries is facing an inflection point. With the ability to reduce manual work in harsh environments, the robots will play a greater role in industrial production and social life with broad market space. The AKA Robotics team is modest and pragmatic and has been concentrating on polishing products for many years. AKA Robotics has taken the lead in forming large-scale applications in ships and is a leading enterprise in special robots. Legend Capital is very honored to lead this round of financing, and we look forward to AKA Robotics making more breakthroughs in technology, products, and commercialization in the future. At the same time, Legend Capital will continue to support AKA Robotics in growing into a global and platform-based special robot company by providing more proactive value-added services."About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service, and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies through solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital ).Source: Legend CapitalCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.