Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
28.07.2022 | 07:05
Longo Group: Longo Group AS unaudited financial report for period ended 30 June 2022

Longo Group AS has published its Q2 2022 results.

First half and especially Q2 of 2022 had been successful for Longo. The Group
managed to grow its revenues compared to previous year H1 by impressive 84%
reaching 22 million EUR turnover while significantly improving its
profitability. Group's EBITDA for H1 2022 was 0,9 million EUR, EBITDA margin
for Q2 isolated reached 5%. Gross profit during first six months of 2022 the
Group reached 2,5 million EUR which is 95% more than in the same period in
2021. The net profit for the period has already surpassed the total net profit
of whole previous year. 

With July set to be yet another record-breaking month in terms of revenue and
profitability, Longo Group is on track for reaching milestone of 100 million
EUR annual turnover within foreseeable future. 



Longo Group AS unaudited report for period ended 30 June 2022 is attached to
the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Riga and Longo's web page
(https://longo.group/investors.html) 


     Darta Keršule
     Group CFO
     Tel. +371 29578094
     darta.kersule@longo.group

