Longo Group: Longo Group AS unaudited financial report for period ended 30 June 2022

Longo Group AS has published its Q2 2022 results. First half and especially Q2 of 2022 had been successful for Longo. The Group managed to grow its revenues compared to previous year H1 by impressive 84% reaching 22 million EUR turnover while significantly improving its profitability. Group's EBITDA for H1 2022 was 0,9 million EUR, EBITDA margin for Q2 isolated reached 5%. Gross profit during first six months of 2022 the Group reached 2,5 million EUR which is 95% more than in the same period in 2021. The net profit for the period has already surpassed the total net profit of whole previous year. With July set to be yet another record-breaking month in terms of revenue and profitability, Longo Group is on track for reaching milestone of 100 million EUR annual turnover within foreseeable future. Longo Group AS unaudited report for period ended 30 June 2022 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Riga and Longo's web page (https://longo.group/investors.html) Darta Keršule Group CFO Tel. +371 29578094 darta.kersule@longo.group Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081341