EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Agreement

EPIC Suisse AG signs total contractor agreement for its development project PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne



28.07.2022 / 07:15



Zurich, 28 July 2022



EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC) announced today the signing of a total contractor agreement with Implenia for the construction of its development project PULSE located in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, in line with the previously reported development pipeline. At the doorstep to Europe, in the heart of Switzerland, PULSE is expected to be completed by 2025, offering a complex of gross 43,000 sqm of fully modular space above ground as well as underground parking and storage areas. Suitable for all types of industry and in particular biopharmaceutical and life science research, this complex aspires to be a lively and hyper-connected place that will combine research, development and production in an efficient and flexible way, with a particular focus on people and their well-being. This unique project, developed by EPIC Suisse AG, will comply with the Minergie standard and aim for BREEAM-good certification in a green setting. It is located in the vicinity of Lausanne, three minutes by car from the motorways, in the heart of the Health Valley. Further information about the PULSE project can be found on discover.pulse.swiss Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value as at 31 December 2021. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch



File: PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne (JPG)



