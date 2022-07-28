LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAVE THE DATE for Capital Markets Day



28.07.2022 / 07:15



LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to ask you to save the date for its first ever Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the company's new headquarters in Geneva. LEM, which was founded in 1972, will organize a day-long event for investors, analysts, and financial media, to celebrate 50 years of ingenuity. When: Tuesday, 8 November 2022 Where: The Hive Route du Nant-d'Avril 150 1217 Meyrin, Geneva, Switzerland An official invitation with a detailed schedule and a request for RSVP will follow at a later stage.

Please note that on the same day, LEM will also publish and present its Half Year Results 2022/23, which will be live audio webcast and for which a separate invitation will be distributed. Program outline 10.30 - 11.30 CEO and CFO present the Half Year Results 2022/23 11.45 - 12.30 Presentation by external industry expert 12.30 - 13.15 Standing lunch 13.15 - 17.45 Presentations by LEM experts on various topics, including R&D Tour of the production facility at the new HQ If you have any questions, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

lem@cpc-pr.com. Yours sincerely, Andrea Borla Chief Financial Officer ATTACHMENTS: Save the date for Capital Markets Day (pdf) If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release

