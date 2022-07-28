- Portfolio value of €1,568 million, up 0.5%
- Rental income of €26.9 million
- LTV ratio of 52.9%
- EPRA NTA of €827 million or €48.5 per share
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Rental activity holds firm
Since January 1, 2022, leases have been signed, extended or renewed on 12,000 sq.m of space. Among the seven transactions, Huawei, a world leader in telecoms, chose to extend the non-cancellable term of its lease at the Arcs de Seine campus in Boulogne Billancourt, representing 7% of the portfolio's surface area, until 2026. Letting activity continues, with leases or extensions in the process of being signed on 2,000 sq.m of space with either new or existing tenants. These results reflect the close, trust-based relationships the Company has forged with tenants.
During the first half of 2022, the Company continued investing in its assets, with the completion of three large tree-shaded terraces at the Hanami campus, designed and developed by architects Ilimelgo. At the Rives de Bercy property, Naço was selected to redevelop the building and its gardens. A business center and gym will soon round out the range of amenities offered to users at Arcs de Seine, illustrating once again Vitura's commitment to constantly upgrade the collaborative, user-friendly spaces at its properties.
At June 30, 2022, the portfolio value stood at €1,568 million, up 0.5% compared with the last appraisal value (€1,560 million at December 31, 2021).
First-half 2022 key figures
During the first half of 2022, in an environment marked by significant volatility and a sharp rise in interest rates, Vitura signed a €94 million credit agreement, secured by the Hanami campus, to refinance an existing loan. A credit agreement for €525 million, backed by a portfolio of 131,000 sq.m had already been signed in November 2021, extending the maturity of 75% of the Group's total debt and strengthening its financial structure. With the €66 million loan taken out in October for the acquisition of the Office Kennedy building, consolidated debt stood at €830 million at June 30, 2022, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 52.9%, on a par with June 30, 2021. The coverage ratio is 97% and the average cost of debt was 1.6% at June 30, 2022 (up 20 bps compared with June 30, 2021).
Rental income amounted to €26.9 million compared with €30.1 million for first-half 2021.
EPRA earnings totaled €8.8 million in first-half 2022, compared with €18.9 million for the prior-year period. The €8 million decrease (excluding one-off indemnities received in 2021) is mainly due to the departure of Canal+ from the Arcs de Seine building in October 2021, as well as the departure of Crédit Foncier de France from half of the office space at Rives de Bercy in July 2021. The acquisition of the Office Kennedy building contributed €2.3 million to rental income and €1.1 million euros to EPRA earnings for the first half of 2022. The full impact of leases signed during the period on Vitura's earnings will be felt in the second half of 2022.
The portfolio occupancy rate stood at 75.4% at June 30, 2022, compared with 78.5% at December 31, 2021.
EPRA NTA was stable at €827 million or €48.5 per share at end-June 2022, compared with €822 million or €48.9 per share at December 31, 2021.
Thanks to the financial solidity of its tenants, the Group collected 100% of rents and charges for first-half 2022.
Portfolio energy efficiency
In order to combat global warming, Vitura is proactively working to reduce the carbon intensity of its buildings and manage resources more efficiently. The work done so far on collecting and monitoring ESG data has enabled it to reduce energy consumption at its properties by 33% since 2013, putting it well on its way to achieving its target of a 40% reduction by 2030.
Going even further, energy audits have recently been performed on each of the buildings in the portfolio to identify sources of energy savings and ways to optimize technical facilities.
Awareness campaigns are organized throughout the year to educate tenants on the main ESG challenges, with the aim of working hand in hand to reduce energy consumption in the different office units.
Vitura has also acquired the necessary resources and tools to satisfy current CSR regulations.
Dividend payout
On May 25, 2022, the Company paid a dividend of €1.25 per share, approved by shareholders at the General Shareholder's Meeting held on May 18, 2022.
About Vitura
Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,568 million at June 30, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).
Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named Global Sector Leader in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.
Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €506 million at July 27, 2022.
Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
June 30, 2022
2021
June 30, 2021
6 mois
12 months
6 mois
Rental income
26 855
55 362
30 070
Income from other services
12 453
29 558
14 487
Building-related costs
(16 857
(21 249
(14 514
Net rental income
22 451
63 671
30 043
Sale of building
0
0
0
Administrative costs
(4 160
(18 204
(7 315
Other operating expenses
(6
40
(148
Other operating income
453
0
0
Increase in fair value of investment property
9 200
24 694
11 024
Decrease in fair value of investment property
(2 952
(23 346
(6 553
Total change in fair value of investment property
6 248
1 348
4 472
Net operating income
24 986
46 855
27 052
Financial income
19 235
5 487
191
Financial expenses
(9 494
(15 409
(6 405
Net ?nancial expense
9 741
(9 922
(6 214
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
34 728
36 932
20 838
of which attributable to owners of the Company
34 728
36 932
20 838
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
34 728
36 932
20 838
of which attributable to owners of the Company
34 728
36 932
20 838
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
2,05
2,29
1,31
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
2,05
2,21
1,27
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
17
19
Investment property
1 568 050
1 559 790
1 454 490
Non-current loans and receivables
15 405
14 741
15 330
Financial instruments
24 559
5 330
3
Total non-current assets
1 608 024
1 579 878
1 469 842
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
15 585
11 634
17 491
Other operating receivables
12 731
14 032
13 322
Prepaid expenses
227
432
239
Total receivables
28 543
26 098
31 052
Cash and cash equivalents
29 850
57 480
40 087
Total cash and cash equivalents
29 850
57 480
40 087
Total current assets
58 392
83 578
71 139
TOTAL ASSETS
1 666 416
1 663 456
1 540 981
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
64 933
64 000
60 444
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
60 046
71 445
41 134
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
634 752
600 558
600 603
Net attributable income
34 728
36 932
20 838
Total shareholders' equity
794 459
772 935
723 020
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
678 936
727 855
669 648
Other non-current borrowings and debt
9 936
9 429
7 936
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Financial instruments
0
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
688 872
737 284
677 584
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
145 898
96 205
97 972
Financial Instruments
0
453
718
Trade accounts payable
7 555
22 319
12 838
Corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Other operating liabilities
12 560
15 459
10 607
Prepaid revenue
17 072
18 801
18 242
Total current liabilities
183 085
153 237
140 377
Total liabilities
871 957
890 521
817 961
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1 666 416
1 663 456
1 540 981
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2022
31/12/21
June 30, 2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
34 728
36 932
20 838
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
(6 248
(1 348
(4 472
Cancellation of depreciation and amortization
0
0
0
Compensation received from tenants for the replacement of components
0
0
0
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
6
9
6
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
(19 682
(5 527
65
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost
956
1 393
1 016
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
Penalty interest
0
0
0
Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
9 760
31 459
17 454
Other changes in working capital requirements
(16 073
9 440
(2 624
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
(16 073
9 440
(2 624
Net cash flows from operating activities
(6 313
40 899
14 830
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(2 012
(110 272
(1 848
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers
(6 426
6 965
(1 405
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(8 438
(103 307
(3 253
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
8 225
34 526
0
Capital increase transaction costs
0
(659
0
Change in bank debt
(731
62 615
(1 493
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
(1 080
(7 378
(51
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing
0
0
0
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
0
0
Net increase in current borrowings
1 628
(713
3
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
0
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
507
844
(649
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
(106
(411
(366
Dividends paid
(21 323
(31 770
(31 770
Net cash flows from financing activities
(12 880
57 053
(34 325
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(27 631
(5 355
(22 748
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
62 836
62 836
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
57 480
40 087
There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Recurring cash flow APM
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net income under IFRS
34 728
20 838
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
(6 248
(4 472
Other restatements of changes in fair value
(19 682
65
Restatement of other fees (1)
0
2 500
EPRA earnings
8 798
18 932
(1) Non-recurring fees due under the Asset Management Agreement.
EPRA NTA APM
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
794 459
723 020
Portion of rent-free periods (1)
(19 159
(24 233
Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants
0
644
Fair value of diluted NAV
775 300
699 431
Transfer duties (2)
76 129
70 834
Fair value of financial instruments
(24 559
360
EPRA NTA
826 870
770 625
EPRA NTA per share
48,5
48,5
LTV ratio APM
In millions of euros
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial
830
766
Fair value of investment property
1 568
1 455
LTV ratio (%)
52,9
52,6
(1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements.
Occupancy rate APM
The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.
