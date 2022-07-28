Portfolio value of €1,568 million, up 0.5%

Rental income of €26.9 million

LTV ratio of 52.9%

EPRA NTA of €827 million or €48.5 per share

Rental activity holds firm

Since January 1, 2022, leases have been signed, extended or renewed on 12,000 sq.m of space. Among the seven transactions, Huawei, a world leader in telecoms, chose to extend the non-cancellable term of its lease at the Arcs de Seine campus in Boulogne Billancourt, representing 7% of the portfolio's surface area, until 2026. Letting activity continues, with leases or extensions in the process of being signed on 2,000 sq.m of space with either new or existing tenants. These results reflect the close, trust-based relationships the Company has forged with tenants.

During the first half of 2022, the Company continued investing in its assets, with the completion of three large tree-shaded terraces at the Hanami campus, designed and developed by architects Ilimelgo. At the Rives de Bercy property, Naço was selected to redevelop the building and its gardens. A business center and gym will soon round out the range of amenities offered to users at Arcs de Seine, illustrating once again Vitura's commitment to constantly upgrade the collaborative, user-friendly spaces at its properties.

At June 30, 2022, the portfolio value stood at €1,568 million, up 0.5% compared with the last appraisal value (€1,560 million at December 31, 2021).

First-half 2022 key figures

During the first half of 2022, in an environment marked by significant volatility and a sharp rise in interest rates, Vitura signed a €94 million credit agreement, secured by the Hanami campus, to refinance an existing loan. A credit agreement for €525 million, backed by a portfolio of 131,000 sq.m had already been signed in November 2021, extending the maturity of 75% of the Group's total debt and strengthening its financial structure. With the €66 million loan taken out in October for the acquisition of the Office Kennedy building, consolidated debt stood at €830 million at June 30, 2022, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 52.9%, on a par with June 30, 2021. The coverage ratio is 97% and the average cost of debt was 1.6% at June 30, 2022 (up 20 bps compared with June 30, 2021).

Rental income amounted to €26.9 million compared with €30.1 million for first-half 2021.

EPRA earnings totaled €8.8 million in first-half 2022, compared with €18.9 million for the prior-year period. The €8 million decrease (excluding one-off indemnities received in 2021) is mainly due to the departure of Canal+ from the Arcs de Seine building in October 2021, as well as the departure of Crédit Foncier de France from half of the office space at Rives de Bercy in July 2021. The acquisition of the Office Kennedy building contributed €2.3 million to rental income and €1.1 million euros to EPRA earnings for the first half of 2022. The full impact of leases signed during the period on Vitura's earnings will be felt in the second half of 2022.

The portfolio occupancy rate stood at 75.4% at June 30, 2022, compared with 78.5% at December 31, 2021.

EPRA NTA was stable at €827 million or €48.5 per share at end-June 2022, compared with €822 million or €48.9 per share at December 31, 2021.

Thanks to the financial solidity of its tenants, the Group collected 100% of rents and charges for first-half 2022.

Portfolio energy efficiency

In order to combat global warming, Vitura is proactively working to reduce the carbon intensity of its buildings and manage resources more efficiently. The work done so far on collecting and monitoring ESG data has enabled it to reduce energy consumption at its properties by 33% since 2013, putting it well on its way to achieving its target of a 40% reduction by 2030.

Going even further, energy audits have recently been performed on each of the buildings in the portfolio to identify sources of energy savings and ways to optimize technical facilities.

Awareness campaigns are organized throughout the year to educate tenants on the main ESG challenges, with the aim of working hand in hand to reduce energy consumption in the different office units.

Vitura has also acquired the necessary resources and tools to satisfy current CSR regulations.

Dividend payout

On May 25, 2022, the Company paid a dividend of €1.25 per share, approved by shareholders at the General Shareholder's Meeting held on May 18, 2022.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,568 million at June 30, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named Global Sector Leader in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €506 million at July 27, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2022 2021 June 30, 2021 6 mois 12 months 6 mois Rental income 26 855 55 362 30 070 Income from other services 12 453 29 558 14 487 Building-related costs (16 857 (21 249 (14 514 Net rental income 22 451 63 671 30 043 Sale of building 0 0 0 Administrative costs (4 160 (18 204 (7 315 Other operating expenses (6 40 (148 Other operating income 453 0 0 Increase in fair value of investment property 9 200 24 694 11 024 Decrease in fair value of investment property (2 952 (23 346 (6 553 Total change in fair value of investment property 6 248 1 348 4 472 Net operating income 24 986 46 855 27 052 Financial income 19 235 5 487 191 Financial expenses (9 494 (15 409 (6 405 Net ?nancial expense 9 741 (9 922 (6 214 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 34 728 36 932 20 838 of which attributable to owners of the Company 34 728 36 932 20 838 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 34 728 36 932 20 838 of which attributable to owners of the Company 34 728 36 932 20 838 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2,05 2,29 1,31 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 2,05 2,21 1,27

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 17 19 Investment property 1 568 050 1 559 790 1 454 490 Non-current loans and receivables 15 405 14 741 15 330 Financial instruments 24 559 5 330 3 Total non-current assets 1 608 024 1 579 878 1 469 842 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 15 585 11 634 17 491 Other operating receivables 12 731 14 032 13 322 Prepaid expenses 227 432 239 Total receivables 28 543 26 098 31 052 Cash and cash equivalents 29 850 57 480 40 087 Total cash and cash equivalents 29 850 57 480 40 087 Total current assets 58 392 83 578 71 139 TOTAL ASSETS 1 666 416 1 663 456 1 540 981 Shareholders' equity Share capital 64 933 64 000 60 444 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 60 046 71 445 41 134 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 634 752 600 558 600 603 Net attributable income 34 728 36 932 20 838 Total shareholders' equity 794 459 772 935 723 020 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 678 936 727 855 669 648 Other non-current borrowings and debt 9 936 9 429 7 936 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Financial instruments 0 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 688 872 737 284 677 584 Current liabilities Current borrowings 145 898 96 205 97 972 Financial Instruments 0 453 718 Trade accounts payable 7 555 22 319 12 838 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Other operating liabilities 12 560 15 459 10 607 Prepaid revenue 17 072 18 801 18 242 Total current liabilities 183 085 153 237 140 377 Total liabilities 871 957 890 521 817 961 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 666 416 1 663 456 1 540 981

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated) In thousands of euros June 30, 2022 31/12/21 June 30, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 34 728 36 932 20 838 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (6 248 (1 348 (4 472 Cancellation of depreciation and amortization 0 0 0 Compensation received from tenants for the replacement of components 0 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 6 9 6 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) (19 682 (5 527 65 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 956 1 393 1 016 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 0 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 9 760 31 459 17 454 Other changes in working capital requirements (16 073 9 440 (2 624 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements (16 073 9 440 (2 624 Net cash flows from operating activities (6 313 40 899 14 830 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (2 012 (110 272 (1 848 Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (6 426 6 965 (1 405 Net cash flows used in investing activities (8 438 (103 307 (3 253 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 8 225 34 526 0 Capital increase transaction costs 0 (659 0 Change in bank debt (731 62 615 (1 493 Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (1 080 (7 378 (51 Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 1 628 (713 3 Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 507 844 (649 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (106 (411 (366 Dividends paid (21 323 (31 770 (31 770 Net cash flows from financing activities (12 880 57 053 (34 325 Change in cash and cash equivalents (27 631 (5 355 (22 748 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 62 836 62 836 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 57 480 40 087 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Recurring cash flow APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income under IFRS 34 728 20 838 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property (6 248 (4 472 Other restatements of changes in fair value (19 682 65 Restatement of other fees (1) 0 2 500 EPRA earnings 8 798 18 932 (1) Non-recurring fees due under the Asset Management Agreement. EPRA NTA APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 794 459 723 020 Portion of rent-free periods (1) (19 159 (24 233 Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 0 644 Fair value of diluted NAV 775 300 699 431 Transfer duties (2) 76 129 70 834 Fair value of financial instruments (24 559 360 EPRA NTA 826 870 770 625 EPRA NTA per share 48,5 48,5 LTV ratio APM In millions of euros June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial

statements) (1) 830 766 Fair value of investment property 1 568 1 455 LTV ratio (%) 52,9 52,6 (1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2020 recorded in the statutory financial statements. Occupancy rate APM The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

