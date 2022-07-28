The assay has been developed by Novacyt to support research efforts following a recent increase in cases of acute hepatitis in children

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of a research-use-only (RUO) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for the detection of adenovirus F41, in response to recent cases of acute hepatitis in children. This launch expands Novacyt's genesig real-time PCR diagnostic product portfolio and is in line with the Company's strategy to maintain its position as a global first responder in infectious diseases.

Adenoviruses are a large group of viruses divided into several species and subtypes. They are the cause of several illnesses, usually exhibiting as colds or flu-like illness, which may also cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea. Adenoviruses are primarily spread via respiratory droplets; however, they can also be spread by faecal routes. Ongoing investigations, particularly in the UK, have identified adenovirus infection in children, and in particular, adenovirus F41 in several cases.

This assay has been developed in two forms, genesig Advanced and genesig Easy, designed for in vitro detection of adenovirus species F serotype 41 genomes, without detecting any closely related adenovirus sequences. Novacyt's genesig Advanced assay is configured for use with any open test platform, including Novacyt's MyGo instruments, the genesig Easy assay is suitable for use on the Company's q16 and q32 instruments.

Novacyt, through its specialist bioinformatics surveillance expertise, continually tracks the changing pathology of diseases worldwide, and will regularly review the detection profile of assays, ensuring that new versions are developed if necessary.

David Allmond, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:

"Our RUO adenovirus F41 assay has been developed in response to recent cases of acute hepatitis in children to support research efforts in determining the cause of this severe disease. The launch of this new assay, as well as our recent assay for the detection of the Monkeypox virus, subsequently declared a global health emergency by the WHO, reinforce Novacyt's position as a global first responder, as well as our commitment to expanding our portfolio in infectious diseases, both in line with our stated strategy. Our extensive leading RUO portfolio consists of over 850 products, spanning veterinary, food, environment, and human health research. The portfolio is a key part of our core business and serves as an innovation engine for the Company as we transition beyond the Covid-19 pandemic."

