Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.79p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022. In addition, the Board has also declared a special dividend of 0.25p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022.

Both dividends will be paid on 26 August 2022 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022. The ex dividend date is 4 August 2022.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

27 July 2022