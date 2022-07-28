Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 27

28 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 369.4919 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 374.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,796,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,295,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1259371.50 08:31:1100060241344TRLO0LSE
992371.50 08:31:1100060241343TRLO0LSE
700372.00 08:31:1100060241345TRLO0LSE
2179374.00 09:06:5100060242208TRLO0LSE
2025374.50 09:10:0100060242254TRLO0LSE
232374.50 09:10:0100060242253TRLO0LSE
930374.00 09:13:0200060242303TRLO0LSE
1223374.00 09:13:0200060242302TRLO0LSE
2167373.50 09:18:5700060242395TRLO0LSE
1619372.50 10:02:3700060243046TRLO0LSE
464372.50 10:02:3700060243045TRLO0LSE
153372.00 10:34:1500060243817TRLO0LSE
166372.00 10:34:1500060243816TRLO0LSE
600372.00 10:34:1500060243815TRLO0LSE
1112372.00 10:34:1500060243814TRLO0LSE
1702372.00 11:01:4100060244549TRLO0LSE
18372.00 11:01:4100060244548TRLO0LSE
389373.00 11:36:1100060245860TRLO0LSE
600373.00 11:36:1100060245859TRLO0LSE
1200373.00 11:36:1100060245858TRLO0LSE
285372.50 11:40:0300060245936TRLO0LSE
1200372.50 11:40:0300060245935TRLO0LSE
595372.50 11:40:0300060245934TRLO0LSE
2066372.50 12:11:5900060246792TRLO0LSE
405372.50 12:12:3200060246800TRLO0LSE
2225372.00 12:35:5500060247345TRLO0LSE
1854372.00 12:35:5800060247353TRLO0LSE
2075370.00 12:59:5100060247938TRLO0LSE
508368.50 13:08:3200060248173TRLO0LSE
1106368.50 13:10:3500060248213TRLO0LSE
193368.50 13:10:3500060248212TRLO0LSE
21368.50 13:10:3500060248211TRLO0LSE
549367.50 14:03:4500060250000TRLO0LSE
519367.50 14:15:3900060250552TRLO0LSE
187367.50 14:19:0300060250739TRLO0LSE
600367.50 14:19:0300060250738TRLO0LSE
1227367.50 14:19:0300060250737TRLO0LSE
573367.50 14:19:0300060250736TRLO0LSE
1079367.50 14:19:0300060250735TRLO0LSE
66367.00 14:19:0300060250740TRLO0LSE
1853367.00 14:19:3000060250757TRLO0LSE
343366.00 14:32:2300060252422TRLO0LSE
564366.00 14:35:0900060252842TRLO0LSE
2223366.00 14:38:1200060253337TRLO0LSE
836366.00 14:38:1200060253336TRLO0LSE
517366.00 14:38:1200060253335TRLO0LSE
1845365.00 14:43:1500060253944TRLO0LSE
438365.50 15:03:3300060256073TRLO0LSE
231365.50 15:06:5400060256306TRLO0LSE
320365.50 15:06:5400060256305TRLO0LSE
1200365.50 15:06:5400060256304TRLO0LSE
205365.50 15:06:5400060256303TRLO0LSE
995365.50 15:06:5400060256302TRLO0LSE
522365.50 15:06:5400060256301TRLO0LSE
477365.50 15:06:5400060256308TRLO0LSE
700365.50 15:06:5400060256307TRLO0LSE
486368.00 15:14:0200060256867TRLO0LSE
121368.00 15:14:0200060256866TRLO0LSE
650368.00 15:14:0200060256865TRLO0LSE
971368.00 15:18:0200060257343TRLO0LSE
679368.00 15:18:0200060257342TRLO0LSE
679368.00 15:18:0200060257344TRLO0LSE
1200368.50 15:24:5400060258076TRLO0LSE
2400368.50 15:24:5400060258075TRLO0LSE
257368.50 15:24:5400060258081TRLO0LSE
1619368.50 15:24:5400060258080TRLO0LSE
224368.50 15:24:5400060258079TRLO0LSE
3454368.50 15:24:5400060258078TRLO0LSE
342368.50 15:24:5400060258077TRLO0LSE
747368.50 15:25:4600060258173TRLO0LSE
103368.50 15:25:4600060258172TRLO0LSE
600368.50 15:25:4600060258171TRLO0LSE
600368.50 15:25:4600060258170TRLO0LSE
1544368.50 15:25:4600060258168TRLO0LSE
256368.50 15:25:4600060258167TRLO0LSE
320368.50 15:25:4600060258166TRLO0LSE
280368.50 15:25:4600060258165TRLO0LSE
196368.00 15:25:4700060258178TRLO0LSE
600368.00 15:25:4700060258177TRLO0LSE
600368.00 15:25:4700060258176TRLO0LSE
353368.00 15:25:4700060258175TRLO0LSE
314368.00 15:25:4700060258174TRLO0LSE
700368.00 15:25:4700060258179TRLO0LSE
342369.00 15:40:0900060258895TRLO0LSE
700369.00 15:40:0900060258894TRLO0LSE
162369.00 15:40:0900060258893TRLO0LSE
700369.00 15:40:1900060258898TRLO0LSE
700369.00 15:40:1900060258899TRLO0LSE
105369.00 15:40:1900060258901TRLO0LSE
540369.00 15:40:1900060258900TRLO0LSE
537369.00 15:45:5700060259226TRLO0LSE
600369.00 15:45:5700060259225TRLO0LSE
935369.00 15:45:5700060259224TRLO0LSE
118369.00 15:45:5700060259223TRLO0LSE
482369.00 15:45:5700060259222TRLO0LSE
492369.00 15:45:5700060259221TRLO0LSE
968369.00 15:45:5700060259220TRLO0LSE
449369.00 15:46:0900060259240TRLO0LSE
1008369.00 15:46:0900060259239TRLO0LSE
879369.00 15:46:0900060259238TRLO0LSE
600369.00 15:58:3400060259913TRLO0LSE
600369.00 15:58:3400060259912TRLO0LSE
357369.00 15:58:3400060259911TRLO0LSE
518369.00 15:58:3400060259910TRLO0LSE
600369.00 15:58:3400060259909TRLO0LSE
600369.00 15:58:3400060259908TRLO0LSE
304369.00 15:58:3400060259907TRLO0LSE
334369.00 15:58:3400060259914TRLO0LSE
515369.00 16:01:1300060260060TRLO0LSE
552369.00 16:04:2800060260278TRLO0LSE
266369.00 16:04:2900060260281TRLO0LSE
540369.50 16:12:3500060260754TRLO0LSE
2218369.50 16:12:3500060260753TRLO0LSE
2774369.50 16:12:3500060260752TRLO0LSE
348369.50 16:12:3500060260755TRLO0LSE
677369.50 16:12:3600060260756TRLO0LSE
788369.50 16:12:3900060260758TRLO0LSE
461369.50 16:12:3900060260757TRLO0LSE
492369.50 16:12:3900060260760TRLO0LSE
700369.50 16:12:3900060260759TRLO0LSE
1391369.50 16:14:3900060260850TRLO0LSE
23369.50 16:14:3900060260849TRLO0LSE
700369.50 16:14:3900060260848TRLO0LSE
356368.50 16:20:1300060261254TRLO0LSE
497368.50 16:22:3600060261445TRLO0LSE
678368.50 16:24:0200060261523TRLO0LSE
1234368.50 16:24:0200060261525TRLO0LSE
533368.50 16:24:0200060261524TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

