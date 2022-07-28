Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

28 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 369.4919 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 374.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,796,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,295,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1259 371.50 08:31:11 00060241344TRLO0 LSE 992 371.50 08:31:11 00060241343TRLO0 LSE 700 372.00 08:31:11 00060241345TRLO0 LSE 2179 374.00 09:06:51 00060242208TRLO0 LSE 2025 374.50 09:10:01 00060242254TRLO0 LSE 232 374.50 09:10:01 00060242253TRLO0 LSE 930 374.00 09:13:02 00060242303TRLO0 LSE 1223 374.00 09:13:02 00060242302TRLO0 LSE 2167 373.50 09:18:57 00060242395TRLO0 LSE 1619 372.50 10:02:37 00060243046TRLO0 LSE 464 372.50 10:02:37 00060243045TRLO0 LSE 153 372.00 10:34:15 00060243817TRLO0 LSE 166 372.00 10:34:15 00060243816TRLO0 LSE 600 372.00 10:34:15 00060243815TRLO0 LSE 1112 372.00 10:34:15 00060243814TRLO0 LSE 1702 372.00 11:01:41 00060244549TRLO0 LSE 18 372.00 11:01:41 00060244548TRLO0 LSE 389 373.00 11:36:11 00060245860TRLO0 LSE 600 373.00 11:36:11 00060245859TRLO0 LSE 1200 373.00 11:36:11 00060245858TRLO0 LSE 285 372.50 11:40:03 00060245936TRLO0 LSE 1200 372.50 11:40:03 00060245935TRLO0 LSE 595 372.50 11:40:03 00060245934TRLO0 LSE 2066 372.50 12:11:59 00060246792TRLO0 LSE 405 372.50 12:12:32 00060246800TRLO0 LSE 2225 372.00 12:35:55 00060247345TRLO0 LSE 1854 372.00 12:35:58 00060247353TRLO0 LSE 2075 370.00 12:59:51 00060247938TRLO0 LSE 508 368.50 13:08:32 00060248173TRLO0 LSE 1106 368.50 13:10:35 00060248213TRLO0 LSE 193 368.50 13:10:35 00060248212TRLO0 LSE 21 368.50 13:10:35 00060248211TRLO0 LSE 549 367.50 14:03:45 00060250000TRLO0 LSE 519 367.50 14:15:39 00060250552TRLO0 LSE 187 367.50 14:19:03 00060250739TRLO0 LSE 600 367.50 14:19:03 00060250738TRLO0 LSE 1227 367.50 14:19:03 00060250737TRLO0 LSE 573 367.50 14:19:03 00060250736TRLO0 LSE 1079 367.50 14:19:03 00060250735TRLO0 LSE 66 367.00 14:19:03 00060250740TRLO0 LSE 1853 367.00 14:19:30 00060250757TRLO0 LSE 343 366.00 14:32:23 00060252422TRLO0 LSE 564 366.00 14:35:09 00060252842TRLO0 LSE 2223 366.00 14:38:12 00060253337TRLO0 LSE 836 366.00 14:38:12 00060253336TRLO0 LSE 517 366.00 14:38:12 00060253335TRLO0 LSE 1845 365.00 14:43:15 00060253944TRLO0 LSE 438 365.50 15:03:33 00060256073TRLO0 LSE 231 365.50 15:06:54 00060256306TRLO0 LSE 320 365.50 15:06:54 00060256305TRLO0 LSE 1200 365.50 15:06:54 00060256304TRLO0 LSE 205 365.50 15:06:54 00060256303TRLO0 LSE 995 365.50 15:06:54 00060256302TRLO0 LSE 522 365.50 15:06:54 00060256301TRLO0 LSE 477 365.50 15:06:54 00060256308TRLO0 LSE 700 365.50 15:06:54 00060256307TRLO0 LSE 486 368.00 15:14:02 00060256867TRLO0 LSE 121 368.00 15:14:02 00060256866TRLO0 LSE 650 368.00 15:14:02 00060256865TRLO0 LSE 971 368.00 15:18:02 00060257343TRLO0 LSE 679 368.00 15:18:02 00060257342TRLO0 LSE 679 368.00 15:18:02 00060257344TRLO0 LSE 1200 368.50 15:24:54 00060258076TRLO0 LSE 2400 368.50 15:24:54 00060258075TRLO0 LSE 257 368.50 15:24:54 00060258081TRLO0 LSE 1619 368.50 15:24:54 00060258080TRLO0 LSE 224 368.50 15:24:54 00060258079TRLO0 LSE 3454 368.50 15:24:54 00060258078TRLO0 LSE 342 368.50 15:24:54 00060258077TRLO0 LSE 747 368.50 15:25:46 00060258173TRLO0 LSE 103 368.50 15:25:46 00060258172TRLO0 LSE 600 368.50 15:25:46 00060258171TRLO0 LSE 600 368.50 15:25:46 00060258170TRLO0 LSE 1544 368.50 15:25:46 00060258168TRLO0 LSE 256 368.50 15:25:46 00060258167TRLO0 LSE 320 368.50 15:25:46 00060258166TRLO0 LSE 280 368.50 15:25:46 00060258165TRLO0 LSE 196 368.00 15:25:47 00060258178TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 15:25:47 00060258177TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 15:25:47 00060258176TRLO0 LSE 353 368.00 15:25:47 00060258175TRLO0 LSE 314 368.00 15:25:47 00060258174TRLO0 LSE 700 368.00 15:25:47 00060258179TRLO0 LSE 342 369.00 15:40:09 00060258895TRLO0 LSE 700 369.00 15:40:09 00060258894TRLO0 LSE 162 369.00 15:40:09 00060258893TRLO0 LSE 700 369.00 15:40:19 00060258898TRLO0 LSE 700 369.00 15:40:19 00060258899TRLO0 LSE 105 369.00 15:40:19 00060258901TRLO0 LSE 540 369.00 15:40:19 00060258900TRLO0 LSE 537 369.00 15:45:57 00060259226TRLO0 LSE 600 369.00 15:45:57 00060259225TRLO0 LSE 935 369.00 15:45:57 00060259224TRLO0 LSE 118 369.00 15:45:57 00060259223TRLO0 LSE 482 369.00 15:45:57 00060259222TRLO0 LSE 492 369.00 15:45:57 00060259221TRLO0 LSE 968 369.00 15:45:57 00060259220TRLO0 LSE 449 369.00 15:46:09 00060259240TRLO0 LSE 1008 369.00 15:46:09 00060259239TRLO0 LSE 879 369.00 15:46:09 00060259238TRLO0 LSE 600 369.00 15:58:34 00060259913TRLO0 LSE 600 369.00 15:58:34 00060259912TRLO0 LSE 357 369.00 15:58:34 00060259911TRLO0 LSE 518 369.00 15:58:34 00060259910TRLO0 LSE 600 369.00 15:58:34 00060259909TRLO0 LSE 600 369.00 15:58:34 00060259908TRLO0 LSE 304 369.00 15:58:34 00060259907TRLO0 LSE 334 369.00 15:58:34 00060259914TRLO0 LSE 515 369.00 16:01:13 00060260060TRLO0 LSE 552 369.00 16:04:28 00060260278TRLO0 LSE 266 369.00 16:04:29 00060260281TRLO0 LSE 540 369.50 16:12:35 00060260754TRLO0 LSE 2218 369.50 16:12:35 00060260753TRLO0 LSE 2774 369.50 16:12:35 00060260752TRLO0 LSE 348 369.50 16:12:35 00060260755TRLO0 LSE 677 369.50 16:12:36 00060260756TRLO0 LSE 788 369.50 16:12:39 00060260758TRLO0 LSE 461 369.50 16:12:39 00060260757TRLO0 LSE 492 369.50 16:12:39 00060260760TRLO0 LSE 700 369.50 16:12:39 00060260759TRLO0 LSE 1391 369.50 16:14:39 00060260850TRLO0 LSE 23 369.50 16:14:39 00060260849TRLO0 LSE 700 369.50 16:14:39 00060260848TRLO0 LSE 356 368.50 16:20:13 00060261254TRLO0 LSE 497 368.50 16:22:36 00060261445TRLO0 LSE 678 368.50 16:24:02 00060261523TRLO0 LSE 1234 368.50 16:24:02 00060261525TRLO0 LSE 533 368.50 16:24:02 00060261524TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

