Global Ports Holding PLC: Full Year Results for the period to 31 March 2022

Global Ports Holding Plc

Financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 ('Reporting Period').

Financial Summary 1 Year ended 15 months ended 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2022 Total Revenue (USDm) 128.4 79.4 Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 2 40.3 26.8 Cruise Revenue Ex IFRIC 12 (USDm) 3 31.7 17.5 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 8.6 9.3 Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 4 12.9 1.2 Cruise EBITDA (USDm) 5 9.5 (1.7) Commercial EBITDA (USDm) 3.4 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)6 7.0 (6.7) Operating Profit (USDm) (29.7) (72.4) Profit/(Loss) before tax (USDm) (43.9) (122.7) Loss from continuing operations (44.5) (107.6) Profit from discontinued operations -- 12.9 Profit/(Loss) after tax (USDm) (44.5) (94.7) Underlying (loss)/profit for the period (USDm) 7 (18.0) (11.1) EPS (c) (57.3) (148.4) Adjusted EPS (c) 8 (28.6) (17.6) Net Debt 498.8 378.3 Net Debt excluding IFRS 16 Finance Lease 435.0 312.4 Cash and cash equivalents 99.7 170.6 KPIs Passengers (m PAX) 9 2.4 1.3 General & Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) 201.4 166.9 Container Throughput ('000 TEU) 47.0 60.4

Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Office and Chairman, said:

"Over the last year, we successfully navigated through the continued impact of Covid-19 and I believe we have emerged from the pandemic in a stronger position to welcome the return to normal cruise operations across our cruise port network.

I am particularly pleased that we continued to grow our port network successfully during the Reporting Period, recently adding ports in Spain and Italy and our first port in Northern Europe. Our commitment and investment into our ports and their communities remained a key focus for us despite the pandemic and while the economic outlook is increasingly uncertain we look forward to cruise operations continuing to normalize in the financial year ahead."

Financial highlights

-- Adjusted revenue of USD 40.3 million in the Reporting Period compared to USD 26.8 million in the longer,prior Reporting Period - this strong growth was primarily driven by the increase in passenger numbers to 2.4million from 1.3 million in the 15-month period to 31 March 2021.

-- Total consolidated revenues were USD 128.4 million in the Reporting Period, which includes IFRIC-12construction revenue when compared to Adjusted revenue. Under IFRIC-12, the expenditure for certain constructionactivities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group's revenue. IFRIC-12construction revenue has no impact on cash generation and management believe Adjusted revenue is a better indicatorof the operating performance of the business.

-- Segmental EBITDA was USD 12.9 million compared to USD 1.2 million in the prior Reporting Period andAdjusted EBITDA, reflecting Cruise EBITDA and Commercial EBITDA less unallocated expenses, was USD 7.0 millioncompared to an EBITDA loss of USD 6.7 million in the prior Reporting Period.

-- This turnaround in financial performance was driven by the increase in cruise activity, particularly inthe second half of the Reporting Period and our continued control of costs as our cruise operations are returningto normal operating conditions.

-- The operating loss of USD 29.7 million in the period was a significant improvement on the loss of USD72.4 million in the prior Reporting Period and primarily reflects the strong improvement in Adjusted EBITDA as wellas lower specific adjusting items. The operating loss is Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortisation of USD28.5 million (2021: USD 34.2 million), of which USD 20.7 million (2021: USD 25.1 million) is amortisation of portoperating rights, and USD 10.7 million (2021: USD 31.0 million) of specific adjusting items.

-- Loss from continuing operations was USD 43.9 million and the after tax the Loss from continuingoperations was USD 44.5 million.

-- Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD 435.0 million at 31 March 2022 compared to USD 312.4 million at 31 March2021. Pre-IFRS 16 net debt is composed of USD 534.7 million gross debt (USD 483.0 million as of 31 March 2021) lessCash & cash equivalents of USD 99.7 million (2021: USD 170.6 million).

Operating highlights

-- The Reporting Period remained challenging, however as the second half progressed, the widespread easingof travel restrictions led to a significant increase in activity across the cruise industry. This was reflected inour passenger numbers, with 1.8 million passengers welcomed in the second half compared to 0.6 million passengersin the first half of the Reporting Period.

-- The easing of travel restrictions coincided with the start of the main Caribbean cruise season. As aresult, our ports in the Caribbean experienced a significant and sustained recovery in volumes, a trend thatstrengthened as the second half progressed.

-- Despite the continued challenges of Covid-19, we expanded our cruise port network during the ReportingPeriod. We added our first cruise port in Northern Europe, signing a 20-year lease agreement for Kalundborg CruisePort, Denmark and two further ports in Italy, signing a 20-year concession agreement for Taranto Cruise Port and afour-year renewable concession for Crotone Cruise Port.

-- After the end of the Reporting Period, we expanded further our cruise port operations in Spain, signing a12-year concession agreement, with a six-year extension option, for Tarragona Cruise Port, and agreed terms for a40-year concession agreement for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as beginning cruise operations at Vigo CruisePort through a 50/50 joint venture with a local partner.

Aborted takeover bid

On 15 June 2022 GPH confirmed that it had received an approach regarding a potential cash offer for the entire share capital of GPH by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl ('SAS'), a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. On 12 July 2022, GPH's board of directors announced that it had terminated the talks regarding the offer, and SAS confirmed that it did not intend to make an offer for GPH.

GPH's board of directors remains confident in the Group's strategic direction as an independent port operator with open access cruise port concessions and independent berthing rights for all its customers. The GPH board continues to be focused on delivery of our strategic goals and long-term value creation, reflecting the strategic strength of GPH and its growing network of cruise ports, for the benefit of all shareholders.

Outlook & 2023 expectations

Long term, the outlook for the cruise industry continues to be positive. The passenger capacity of the industry is forecast to grow by 45% by 2027, compared to 2019 levels. This growth is driven by the c. 75 cruise ships currently in the cruise ship order book and due for delivery by 2027.

This growth in the number and size of ships means that many cruise ports will need to invest in their infrastructure in order to be able to accommodate the new ships. There is no better example of this type of investment than GPH's significant investments in Antigua Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port.

Our strategic ambition to grow the number of cruise ports in the network remains a key focus for the Board and management. Despite the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis and its significant impact on our business, we have continued to grow the number of cruise ports in our network. Since the onset of the crisis, we have added seven new cruise ports to the portfolio, taking the portfolio to 22 cruise ports in total with a maximum passenger capacity of 10 million (excluding equity accounted ports). We have also disclosed details of a further three cruise ports expected to be added shortly.

This would be considered a significant achievement in any period. This success stands as a testament to the strength of our operational and M&A capabilities and the appeal of our global expertise and operating model to a fragmented global growth industry.

In the near term, with the major cruise lines reporting strong booking patterns for summer 2022, travel restrictions continuing to ease, the global cruise fleet returning to the sea and occupancy rates expected to return to pre-Covid 19 levels by the end of the upcoming Reporting Period, the current outlook for the year to March 2023 and beyond is positive.

2023 expectations

For the Reporting Period to 31 March 2023 and for the portfolio of cruise port as of the end of the Reporting Period, we currently expect, based on the berthing requests made by our cruise line partners, that we will exceed the number of calls compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 Reporting Period (calendar year 2019) on a like-for-like basis, which includes the entire 2019 calendar year volumes for Antigua Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port and not just the period under GPH control as presented in the Company's financial statements.

Call numbers on this like-for-like metric are expected to be broadly in line with 2019 in the Caribbean region and West & Central Med and the increase is driven by strong growth in bookings at our Turkish cruise ports, which are expected to reach the call number highs achieved in 2015 Reporting Period (calendar year 2015).

Passenger volumes continue to be impacted by lower occupancy rates than those achieved historically. Occupancy rates are expected to increase during the 2023 Reporting Period, with a higher rate expected for Caribbean ports compared to the rest of the portfolio. The cruise industry currently expects occupancy levels to recover to normal pre-Covid levels by the end of the 2023 Reporting Period, which bodes well for the medium to long-term recovery at GPH.

On average, across our consolidated and managed cruise port network during the 2023 Reporting Period, the occupancy rate is expected to be around 70-75%. As a result, we expect the passenger volume of our current consolidated and managed cruise port network to be well in excess of 7 million passengers, significantly above the reported 2019 peak achieved before Covid-19 of 5.4 million, but below the 9.2 million passengers of 2019 on a like-for-like full-year basis. Revenue per passenger across our consolidated and managed cruise ports is expected to grow by mid-single digits compared to 2019, among other factors due to the growth in our Turkish ports, which traditionally have higher yields.

This growth in reported passenger volumes compared to the volumes for the 2019 Reporting Period is primarily driven by the positive impact of a full 12-month contribution from Antigua Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port, compared to the pro-rata Q4 contribution in the 2019 Reporting Period (calendar year 2019) when these ports were added to our network, and the underlying improvement in demand for our Turkish cruise ports, which prior to the introduction of travel restrictions associated with Covid-19 had been expected to grow strongly in the 2020 Reporting Period (calendar year 2020).

Cruise EBITDA margins are expected to recover to more than 60% in the 2023 Reporting Period compared to 70.1% in the 2019 Reporting Period (calendar year 2019), this lower margin reflects the impact of lower occupancy rates on cruise ships.

Commercial Port Revenue and EBITDA in the 2023 Reporting Period are expected to be in line with those achieved in the 2022 Reporting Period. Central Costs are expected to rise by mid teen percentage compared to the 2022 Reporting Period as measures taken to reduce costs such as personnel savings and reduced marketing spend are reversed as industry activity rises. Interest expense is expected to be similar to the 2022 Reporting Period, with depreciation and amortisation rising by mid to high single digit compared to the 2022 Reporting Period, reflecting the impact of the additional and ongoing investments in the most recent and current Reporting Periods. CAPEX will be dominated by our ongoing commitments to fulfil our investment program at Nassau Cruise Port. We plan to essentially complete the landside work, which are pre-funded by the financing rounds completed during the 2022 Reporting Period, by the end of the 2023 Reporting Period.

Notes - For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measure in this statement please refer to the section at the end of this document and to the 2022 Annual Report. 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Adjusted Revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue of Nassau CruisePort 3. Cruise Revenue is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed cruise port portfolio excludingIFRIC-12 construction revenue of Nassau Cruise Port 4. Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation;amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 5. EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata NetProfit of equity accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and the contribution from managementagreements 6. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses Central Costs 7. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. 8. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 9. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it excludesequity accounted associate ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice.

Some breakdowns in this release may not add up to the same decimal in Total due to rounding. For full details please refer to the 2022 Annual Report and the monthly traffic statistics on our website www.globalportsholding.com.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: For media enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations Global Ports Holding Martin Brown Ceylan Erzi Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

A copy of this report will be available on our website www.globalportsholding.com today from 0700hrs (BST).

Chairman and Chief Executive's Statement

The first half of the Reporting Period was characterised by continued travel restrictions and limited cruise activity, albeit higher than the year before.

A substantial increase in activity occurred towards the end of the normal Mediterranean cruise season in summer 2021. Therefore, our ports in this region experienced a welcome pick-up in activity ahead of their normal seasonal reduction in cruise activity.

In the Caribbean, the easing of travel restrictions coincided with the start of the main Caribbean cruise season. As a result, our ports in the Caribbean experienced a significant and sustained recovery in volumes, a trend that strengthened as the second half progressed.

Our flexible business model, which helped us navigate the challenges of the pandemic and the associated extensive travel restrictions, is now working in reverse as we scale up our operations for the return of cruising.

Growth strategy

In last year's annual report, I talked about how I was excited by our pipeline of opportunities to grow the business and how our partnership with Sixth Street provided us with the financial flexibility to support our ambitions to be the cruise port operator of choice for leading cruise port stakeholders all over the world.

I am therefore very pleased to report that, despite the continued challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have continued to grow our network successfully. We added three new ports to our network during the Reporting Period. Furthermore, shortly after the end of the Reporting Period we disclosed details of three new cruise ports to join our network.

In April 2021, we signed a 20-year concession agreement for Taranto Cruise Port, Italy. In October 2021, we added our first cruise port in Northern Europe, marking a significant milestone for GPH, when we signed a 20-year lease agreement for Kalundborg Cruise Port, Denmark. This was followed by the signing of a four-year renewable concession for Crotone Cruise Port, Italy, in March 2022. Offsetting these additions, in December 2021, Ravenna Cruise Port, which accounted for less than 1% of our cruise passenger volumes in calendar 2019, exited the portfolio when the concession agreement came to an end.

After the end of the Reporting Period, we signed a 12-year concession agreement, with a six-year extension option, for Tarragona Cruise Port, Spain, and through a 50/50 joint venture with local partners, we started non-exclusive cruise port operations at Vigo Cruise Port, Spain, under a concession agreement that currently runs until the end of 2024.

In July 2022, our 80/20 venture with a local partner agreed terms for a 40-year concession for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. This agreement followed the award of preferred bidder status to GPH in November 2021 for three cruise ports in the Canary Islands. We currently expect concession agreements to be signed for all three ports shortly, with operations commencing at all three ports in calendar Q4 2022.

Network growth

When GPH listed on the London Stock Exchange five years ago, we had 13 cruise ports in eight countries and welcomed over 7.0 million passengers per annum at our consolidated, managed and equity accounted cruise ports. By the end of the Reporting Period, this increased to 19 cruise ports and has now increased to 22 cruise ports.

Based on pre-pandemic 2019 passenger volumes at each port, annual passenger volumes of our current cruise network of 22 ports will rise to 10.0 million for our consolidated and managed ports and will rise to 14.0 million for all ports including equity accounted ports.

To deliver this level of growth under any circumstances is an achievement to be proud of, but doing so under the cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic is an incredible achievement by our team. I am incredibly grateful for their continued hard work and dedication to the successful delivery of our strategy.

The growth we have delivered is not just about adding new ports. We now have a more balanced cruise business in terms of regional exposure and seasonality, with cruise ports in the East and West Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, and Asia.

In 2017, the majority of our cruise activity was centred in the Mediterranean, with 88% of the passenger volume at our consolidated and managed cruise ports being generated in the region, meaning the majority of our revenue was generated between May and October each year.

As a result of the growth in our network, as at July 2022, based on 2019 pro-forma passenger volumes at each port, the Mediterranean now represents 50% of the passenger volume at our consolidated and managed cruise ports, while the Caribbean represents 33% and GPH has now entered the Northern European market and Canary Island markets for the first time.

The addition of these new ports not only reduces our reliance on any one cruise market, they also reduce seasonality from our cruise operations.

Cruise port investment

At the beginning of the Reporting Period, we launched a tender offer for up to USD 75 million of the USD 250 million Eurobond issued by Global Liman, the 100% owned subsidiary of GPH, subsequently accepting tenders totalling USD 44.7 million at a discounted rate of 89.9%.

In May 2021, we entered a five-year, USD 261.3 million senior secured loan agreement with the international investment firm Sixth Street. In July 2021, proceeds from this loan facility were used to repay the outstanding amount of the Eurobond together with existing cash resources, generated from the sale of Port Akdeniz completed in January 2021.

Importantly, this agreement with Sixth Street also provided us with additional funding to support our plans to grow our cruise port network. Our cruise port investments often require financing and despite the impact of the pandemic on industry activity levels, we have continued to access financing when necessary. During the period, Nassau Cruise Port successfully raised USD 110 million in non-recourse financing from US-based investors in three tranches from June 2021 to November 2021.

The work to transform Nassau Cruise Port continued during the year, with USD 89.6 million CAPEX spent on the marine works and the start of work on the landside. The work scheduled to be carried out over the next 12 months will bring to life the vision we had for the transformation of this cruise port.

Once we complete this exciting project, I believe it will showcase to global cruise industry stakeholders our capabilities to transform an important cruise port into an iconic cruise port destination.

Cruise operations

The cruise industry finally came out of hibernation in the Reporting Period. However, it was not until the second half of the year that a sustained increase in activity levels was experienced across the cruise industry.

With ongoing and frequently changing travel restrictions in many countries, the first half of the Reporting Period was characterised by a relatively small number of ships sailing limited itineraries. GPH welcomed 563k passengers in the first half of the Reporting Period, a sizable increase from the comparable period but significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

In the second half of the Reporting Period, as travel restrictions began to ease more broadly, activity levels increased across the industry. At this time, GPH experienced increased activity levels in the important Mediterranean market, before the activity levels reduced as the industry in this region wound down for the winter. In Asia, activity levels remained low, with many countries remaining closed to tourism or operating limited cruises or cruises to nowhere rather than normal itineraries. As travel restrictions eased, activity levels in the important Caribbean market increased sharply. In the fourth quarter of the Reporting Period, Nassau welcomed 333 cruise ship calls, a 5% increase from the 316 calls in the same period of 2019. In total for the second half of the Reporting Period, GPH welcomed 1.8 million passengers, a significant increase compared with the first half and the 2021 Reporting Period.

Throughout the Reporting Period, occupancy rates on cruise ships remained significantly below normal levels. These lower occupancy rates were the result of a number of factors, including shorter booking windows as the industry restarts, uncertainty around travel restrictions, passengers failing pre-boarding Covid-19 tests, on-board Covid-19 measures and staffing issues.

The industry had expected occupancy rates to rise steadily from the low levels early and mid-2021 through the second half of the Reporting Period. However, unfortunately, the emergence of the Omicron variant negatively impacted occupancy rates at the start of the fourth quarter. However, this impact has proven temporary, with occupancy levels rising strongly in February and March 2022 to reach c. 60% in March 2022 on average across the GPH consolidated cruise portfolio. This trend has continued after the end of the 2022 Reporting Period, with June 2022 occupancy rates in excess of 100% in the Caribbean and c65% in the Mediterranean.

Cost focus

When the cruise industry shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, GPH moved quickly to reduce costs. A combination of our flexible business model and cost-cutting measures helped to support and sustain the business through the pandemic.

Naturally, many of these costs will return as our cruise operations ramp up. However, our experience through the pandemic has taught us that we cannot rely on a steady revenue stream each year from a continuously growing industry and we are now more alert to the structure and size of our cost base at all times.

Board and management

Shortly after year-end, we announced that Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, was stepping down from his role to pursue new business opportunities. Emre joined the Global Ports Holding Group in 2016 as CEO and led the Company through its IPO and admission to the London Stock Exchange the following year. Emre left the group in May 2022. I want to thank Emre on behalf of the Board of Directors for his commitment and leadership throughout his tenure at GPH and I am grateful for his efforts to grow and evolve the business and brand.

Group Performance overview

Cruise - Review

Year ended 15 months ended Mar 2021 Mar 2022 Cruise Revenue (USDm) 119.8 70.1 Cruise Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 31.7 17.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 9.5 (1.7) Total Passengers (m) 2.41 1.33 Antigua Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 2.6 2.8 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.0 0.6 Passengers (m) 0.24 0.26 BPI (Barcelona and Malaga) Cruise Revenue (USDm) 6.2 1.9 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.5 (2.7) Passengers (m 0.53 0.14 Nassau Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 100.3 58.8 Cruise Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 12.2 6.2 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 5.1 0.4 Passengers (m) 1.29 0.84 Valletta Cruise Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 6.3 4.2 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 3.8 2.1 Passengers (m) 0.17 0.07 Ege Port Cruise Revenue (USDm) 1.5 0.9 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 0.4 (0.4) Passengers (m) 0.01<0.01 Other Cruise Cruise Revenue (USDm) 2.9 1.5 Cruise Segmental EBITDA (USDm) (0.2) (1.7) Passengers (m) 0.17 0.03

-- We welcomed 2.4 million passengers to our consolidated and managed portfolio ports in the reportingperiod, a substantial increase on the 1.3 million in the 15-month 2021 Reporting Period, and the 50k welcomed inthe 12 months to end March 2021.

-- Cruise activity picked up in the second half of the Reporting Period as travel restrictions began to easeglobally. Our ports in the Caribbean in particular experienced a sharp pick-up in activity, with easing inrestrictions coinciding with the start of the Caribbean cruise season. This was reflected in our passenger numbers,with 1.8m passengers welcomed in the second half compared to 0.6m in the first half of the Reporting Period.

-- Ex IFRIC-12 Cruise Adjusted revenue was USD 31.7 million compared to USD 17.5 million in the 15-month2021 Reporting Period, with USD 21.4 million of this revenue being generated in the second half of the ReportingPeriod.

-- Cruise EBITDA was USD 9.5 million compared to a loss of USD 1.7 million in the 2021 Reporting Period,this improvement was driven by the pick-up in cruise activity, particularly at our Caribbean ports and ourcontinued focus on tight cost control. It is worthwhile noting that the 15-month Reporting Period 2021 included thestrong, first calendar quarter 2020 with a Cruise EBITDA of USD 5.7 million, which makes the growth in the 2022Reporting Period even more impressive.

-- The increase in cruise activity in the second half of the Reporting Period was the key driver of thisimprovement in Cruise EBITDA. Of the total USD 9.5 million Cruise EBITDA during the Reporting Period, USD 9.2million was generated in the second half of the Reporting Period.

-- Nassau Cruise Port was particularly strong, benefiting from its close proximity to the world's largestsourcing market and the key Florida homeports in the US, reporting Adjusted revenue of USD 12.2 million. On anumber of days, the port hosted six cruise ships simultaneously, during the main winter season 2021/22 utilisingthe new berthing capacity that has been recently added as part of our significant investment into this port. Oursignificant investment plans for our Nassau Cruise Port continued in the Reporting Period, with USD 89.6 millioninvested in the port infrastructure.

-- The Mediterranean was one of the first cruise markets in the world to welcome the return of cruising,with Valletta Cruise Port recommencing operations as early as August 2020. However, activity levels remained lowuntil the easing of travel restrictions in the second half of the Reporting Period, shortly before the main summerseason in the Mediterranean draws to a close.

-- Valletta Cruise Port was our best performing port in the Mediterranean, reflecting the higher number ofcruise passengers welcomed compared with the other ports in the region and the strength of the ancillary servicesoffering in Valletta, particularly around retail and F&B.

-- Cruise ship occupancy levels are a key determinant of our financial performance. While cruise ship callvolumes have risen and the global cruise fleet is close to 100% deployed as of mid-2022, occupancy rates during theReporting Period were significantly lower than normal; being very low at the start of the Reporting Period andpicking up in particular in the fourth quarter. This lower occupancy rate has been driven by a number of factors,including shorter booking windows as the industry restarts, uncertainty around travel restrictions, passengersfailing pre-boarding Covid-19 tests, on-board Covid-19 measures and cruise lines limiting passenger numbers due tostaff shortages.

-- The volume-weighted average cruise ship occupancy rate at GPH's ports increased steadily throughout theReporting Period. Rising from just 25% in March 2021 to 47% by September 2021 and 57% by December 2021. Theresponse from governments to the emergence of the Omicron variant and the subsequent re-introduction of some travelrestrictions had a negative impact on occupancy rates, dropping sharply in January 2022 to 42%, a level that hadnot been experienced since July 2021. As fears over the Omicron variant dissipated and travel restrictions wereeased once again, the occupancy rate rose sharply, reaching 62% in March 2022.

Commercial - Review

Year ended 15 months ended Mar 2021 Mar 2022 Commercial Revenue (USDm) 8.6 9.3 Commercial Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 3.4 2.9 General Cargo ('000 tonnes) 201.4 166.9 Throughput ('000 TEU) 47.0 60.4

-- Port of Adria, our only commercial port following the sale of Port Akdeniz in January 2021, deliveredrevenue of USD 8.6 million compared to USD 9.3 million in the 15-month 2021 Reporting Period.

-- TEU Throughout was 47.0 thousand compared to 60.4 thousand in the longer 2021 Reporting Period, andgeneral cargo of 201.4 thousand tonnes compared to the 166.9 thousand tonnes in the 2021 Reporting Period. Ofparticular note was the strength of general cargo volumes, which were driven by high volumes in certain low margincargo items. -- Commercial EBITDA of USD 3.4 million compared to USD 2.9 million in the 2021 Reporting Period, apleasing performance of 19% growth despite the longer 2021 Reporting Period.

-- The Board of Global Ports Holding continues to consider its options regarding Port of Adria, includingits potential sale.

Financial Overview

Group revenue for the Reporting Period was USD 128.4 million (2021: USD 79.4 million), with Adjusted revenue of USD 40.3 million (2021: USD 26.8 million). The latter reflects the operating performance as it excludes the impact of IFRIC-12 construction revenue in Nassau of USD 88.1 million (2021: USD 52.6 million). Under IFRIC-12, the expenditure for certain construction activities in Nassau is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group's revenue. IFRIC-12 construction revenue has no impact on cash generation.

Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting Cruise and Commercial EBITDA less unallocated expenses, was USD 7.0 million compared with a loss of USD 6.7 million in 2021. This turnaround in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in cruise activity in the Reporting Period, particularly in the second half, and our continued control of costs as our cruise operations continue to return to normal operating conditions.

After depreciation and amortisation of USD 28.5 million (2021: USD 34.2 million), including USD 20.7 million (2021: USD 25.1 million) of port operating rights amortisation, and specific adjusting items of USD 10.6 million (2021: 31.0 million), the Group reported an operating loss for the Reporting Period of USD 29.7 million (2021: USD 72.4 million). After net finance costs of USD 11.8 million (2021: USD 50.8 million), the loss before tax was USD 43.9 million (2021: USD 122.7 million).

Flexible cost base

Our extensive use of outsourcing through third parties and contractors to manage the volume-related work across our cruise ports means our cost base has low fixed costs and is inherently flexible.

This flexibility, which sees a high percentage of our costs automatically expand and contract in line with activity levels, was key to our ability to reduce costs when the cruise industry shut down. Furthermore, we also took action to reduce our fixed costs, which means that as activity levels recover across our cruise operations, this increased activity is being managed on a lower cost base than before the pandemic.

In the Reporting Period, our cruise operations generated a Cruise EBITDA margin of 30.1% and our Group Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.4% (both in relation to Adjusted revenue). While significantly below the 60% plus EBITDA margins achieved historically, this is still a pleasing performance when cruise passenger volumes in the 2022 Reporting Period were just 25% of those achieved on a like-for-like basis for the calendar year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the Reporting Period was USD 7.0 million, reflecting Cruise and Commercial EBITDA less unallocated expenses. This compares with Adjusted EBITDA loss of USD 6.7 million in 2021, which included a strong pre-pandemic calendar year Q1 2020, with Adjusted EBITDA of USD 5.7 million generated during this quarter. Unallocated expenses, which consist of Holding Company costs and deducted from Segmental EBITDA to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA, were USD 5.9 million for the Reporting Period compared with USD 7.9 million for the longer 2021 Reporting Period.

Depreciation and amortisation costs

Depreciation and amortisation costs were USD 28.5 million for the Reporting Period, compared with USD 34.2 million in 2021. The difference is driven by the 12-month Reporting Period for 2022 compared to the 15-month Reporting Period in 2021, offset by higher depreciation and amortisation at Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port, reflecting the impact of the significant investment into these ports.

Specific adjusting items

During the Reporting Period, specific adjusting items totalled USD 10.7 million compared with USD 31.0 million in 2021. This reduction was primarily the result of USD 5.7 million lower provisions in the Reporting Period and USD 12.0 million of impairment losses incurred in the prior Reporting Period, compared to no impairment losses in the current Reporting Period.

Finance costs

The Group's net finance charge in the Reporting Period was USD 11.8 million compared with USD 50.8 million in 2021. In addition to the impact of the shorter Reporting Period, the decrease was driven by a significant decrease in non-cash foreign exchange losses.

GPH's finance income and finance costs have historically been subject to material non-cash FX impacts due to material USD-denominated assets and liabilities held by the Turkish subsidiary Global Liman. As a result of the repayment of the Eurobond in the Reporting Period and sale of Port Akdeniz just before, such material impacts from FX on finance income and costs should not occur in future Reporting Periods.

Net interest expenses was USD 21.9 million compared with USD 34.7 million for 2021. The difference was primarily driven by the shorter 12-month 2022 Reporting Period and interest income of USD 3.8 million from the partial repurchase of the Eurobond in a tender process. This was offset by the additional borrowing, mainly the USD 110 million at Nassau in form of the non-recourse financing from US-based investors in three tranches from June 2021 to November 2021.

The net non-cash FX impact on finance expense was a positive USD 13.0 million compared to a negative USD 14.5 million in 2021. Following the repurchase of the Eurobond in the Reporting Period, the large non-cash, FX movements in finance income and finance costs are expected to not repeat in the future.

Taxation

The Group's effective tax rate was 19.4% for the Reporting Period compared to 13.2% in 2021. GPH is a multinational group and is liable for taxation in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. Despite the loss before tax of USD 43.9 million, the Group reported a tax expense of USD 0.6 million, as tax income and tax expense offset across the Group. This compares with a tax income of USD 15.1 million in 2021, which was mainly driven by a non-cash deferred tax benefit. The Group pays corporate tax due to specific components being profitable and because losses created on other components cannot necessarily be utilised at the consolidated level. On a cash basis, the Group's income taxes paid amounted to USD 0.2 million compared with USD 0.4 million in 2021.

Investing Activities

Capital expenditure during the Reporting Period was USD 94.6 million, with this expenditure primarily focused on our continued commitments to invest in Nassau Cruise Port.

Elsewhere, all material capital expenditure plans except essential maintenance capital expenditure, which is minimal anyway, remained deferred as we focused on preserving cash. After two years of cancelled or deferred maintenance capital expenditure, maintenance capital expenditure is expected to rise in the current Reporting Period.

During the Reporting Period, Nassau Cruise Port borrowed an additional USD 110 million in form of the non-recourse financing from US-based investors in three tranches from June 2021 to November 2021 as we moved into the final phase of the transformational investment at this port.

We invested USD 89.6 million in the port infrastructure at Nassau during the Reporting Period compared with USD 56.8 million in 2021. The main elements of the marine works have been completed, significantly expanding the port's berthing capacity and work has begun on the landside works, including an iconic new cruise terminal.

Waivers and deferrals

In response to the shutdown of the cruise industry, we engaged with our financial partners across the Group regarding our current financial liabilities and covenant compliance. Some of the project finance facilities of the Group contain maintenance covenants and, where required, banks agreed to waive covenant compliance at no cost to the Group. For some of the bank loans at the operating company level our financing partners agreed to reduce the debt service by allowing payment of interest in kind or the deferral of debt service. We also engaged with the port authority and local government partners regarding our concession fee liabilities, agreeing on several deferrals or waivers of concession fees and direct cash support in certain jurisdictions.

In 2021, we recognised the positive impact from concession fee waivers as an IFRS-16 gain in other income of USD 0.7 million, with additional cash flow impact from deferrals. In the Reporting Period to 31 March 2022, thanks to waivers and other Covid-19 related government support, USD 1.0 million was recognised as a gain in other income. As the cruise industry recovers, we expect normal servicing of our financial liabilities and the reinstatement of covenants during the upcoming 2023 Reporting Period.

Cash flow

The Group generated an Adjusted EBITDA of USD 7.0 million in the Reporting Period, compared to USD 6.7 million loss in the 2021 Reporting Period.

Operating cash flow was a negative USD 6.4 million, reflecting a change in working capital in the Reporting Period of USD 2.2 million, and further other operating outflows in the Reporting Period of USD 11.2 million, which primarily reflects the cash portion of project expenses included in specific adjusting items.

The movement in working capital includes a cash outflow of USD 9.7 million due to changes in trade payables and prepayments in Nassau relating to progress of construction works, offset by the receipt of USD 11.5 million deferred consideration for the sale of Port Akdeniz (reduction in trade receivables). Adjusted for these two one-offs the movements in working capital are slightly higher than reported, which is a reflection of the working capital build-up as we come out of the cruise industry shut-down.

Net interest expense of USD 36.2 million reflects the cash costs of the outstanding gross debt, with the increase compared with the USD 31.4 million incurred in 2021, primarily the result of the increased borrowings at Nassau Cruise Port and the fact that the first interest payment for the local bond in Nassau, issued in June 2020, was made for the first full year in June 2021 (vs. semi-annual interest payments going forward).

Net capital expenditure including advances of USD 107.5 million, primarily reflects the continued investment in Nassau Cruise Port, advances given for tangible assets were USD 13.7 million (2021: USD 9.7 million), which are paid for future capital expenditure.

Cash flow Year ended 15 months ended Mar 2022 Mar 2022 Operating (loss) / profit (USDm) (29.7) (72.4) Depreciation and Amortization (USDm) 28.5 34.2 Specific Adjusting Items (USDm) 10.7 31.0 Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees (USDm) (2.4) 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm) 7.0 (6.7) Working capital (USDm) (2.2) 24.5 Other operating cash flows (USDm) (11.2) (7.9) Operating Cash flow (6.4) 9.9 Net interest expense (USDm) (36.2) (31.4) Tax paid (USDm) (0.2) (0.4) Net capital expenditure incl. advances (USDm) (108.3) (93.7) Free cash flow (USDm) (151.1) (115.6) Investments (USDm) 23.4 (2.9) Change in Gross debt (USDm) 56.5 104.9 Dividends received / (paid) (USDm) 1.8 1.4 Disposals (USDm) -- 99.9 Cash flow from discontinued operations (USDm) -- 24.4 Net Cash flow (USDm) (69.4) 112.1

Debt

Gross debt at 31 March 2022 was USD 598.6 million compared with USD 548.9 million at 31 March 2021. Excluding IFRS-16 finance leases, gross debt at 31 March 2022 was USD 534.7 million compared with USD 483.0 million at 31 March 2021.

The increase in the gross debt liabilities was primarily driven by the USD 110 million of new notes issued in Nassau for investment in the port, partially offset by the repayment of the USD 250 million Eurobond through the use of cash resources and the new secured loan from Sixth Street, as well as scheduled repayment of other borrowings.

Pre-IFRS 16 net debt was USD 435.0 million at 31 March 2022 compared with USD 312.4 million at 31 March 2021. This increase was driven by the movement in gross debt described above and the cash resources used to partially tender and eventually fully repay the Eurobond.

During the Reporting Period, GPH refinanced the USD 250 million Eurobond ahead of the scheduled maturity in November 2021, through a combination of proceeds from Port Akdeniz and a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD 261.3 million with leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The loan agreement provides for two term loan facilities, an initial five-year term facility of USD 186.3 million and an additional five-year growth facility of up to USD 75.0 million, which remained undrawn as of 31 March 2022.

Capital commitments

The committed investments in Nassau continue to progress in line with our plans and commitments. The marine works in Nassau have been essentially completed and the second phase of the investment programme, the landside works, continues to progress to plan. This work is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2023 Reporting Period. The financing of the remaining works has been secured through USD 110 million of non-recourse notes issued during the Reporting Period and a USD 50 million equity capital increase subscribed by the Group and our local partners in Nassau Cruise Port, pro-rata to shareholdings.

After the end of the Reporting Period we announced that Global Ports Canary Islands S.L. ("GPCI"), a 80:20 joint venture between GPH and local partner, Sepcan S.L. had agreed a 40-year concession for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Canary Islands. GPCI continues to work towards finalising 20-year concessions for the port of Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario in the Canary Islands.

GPCI will invest approximately EUR 40 million into constructing new cruise terminals and modular terminal facilities at these ports. The debt financing for this project is expected to be secured by local banks, and GPH is in advanced discussion regarding the financing.

Year ended 15 month period ended Note 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Revenue 5 128,410 79,399 Cost of sales 6 (131,326) (98,090) Gross loss (2,916) (18,691) Other income 8 5,169 2,878 Selling and marketing expenses (2,530) (1,622) Administrative expenses 7 (16,762) (20,211) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets -- (1,339) Other expenses 8 (12,645) (33,369) Operating loss (29,684) (72,354) Finance income 9 25,071 30,047 Finance costs 9 (36,897) (80,814) Net finance costs (11,826) (50,767) Share of (loss) / profit of equity-accounted investees 12 (2,425) 465 Loss before tax (43,935) (122,656) Tax (expense) / income (605) 15,061 Loss from continuing operations (44,540) (107,595)

Profit from discontinued operations 4 -- 12,906 Loss for the period / year (44,540) (94,689) Loss for the year / period attributable to: Owners of the Company (35,992) (80,313) Non-controlling interests (8,548) (14,376) (44,540) (94,689)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Year ended 15 month period ended Note 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (65) (156) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to 16 39 profit or loss (49) (117) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences (15,460) 65,014 Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 253 469 Cash flow hedges - realized amounts transferred to income statement (170) (244) Equity accounted investees - share of OCI (667) (872) Losses on a hedge of a net investment (793) (45,209) (16,837) 19,158 Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the year / period, net of income tax (16,886) 19,041 Total comprehensive loss for the year / period (61,426) (75,648) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (49,735) (64,987) Non-controlling interests (11,691) (10,661) (61,426) (75,648) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (57.3) (127.8) (cents per share) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share 16 (57.3) (148.4) (cents per share) - continuing operations

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

As at 31 March As at 31 March Note 2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Non-current assets Property and equipment 10 121,411 126,858 Intangible assets 11 410,971 331,910 Right of use assets 18 83,461 87,469 Investment property 19 2,038 2,198 Goodwill 13,483 13,485 Equity-accounted investments 12 14,073 18,776 Due from related parties 20 8,846 8,125 Deferred tax assets 6,604 11,137 Other non-current assets 2,375 2,638 663,262 602,596 Current assets Trade and other receivables 21,148 26,162 Due from related parties 20 1,061 324 Other investments 55 63 Other current assets 25,406 12,371 Inventories 938 903 Prepaid taxes 314 238 Cash and cash equivalents 13 99,687 170,599 148,609 210,660 Total assets 811,871 813,256 - Current liabilities 15 75,998 295,200 Loans and borrowings Other financial liabilities 754 2,925 Trade and other payables 37,888 39,236 Due to related parties 20 486 1,253 Current tax liabilities 377 157 Provisions 9,483 7,640 124,986 346,411 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 522,590 253,734 Other financial liabilities 50,316 55,249 Trade and other payables 1,640 12 Due to related parties 20 3,000 -- Deferred tax liabilities 44,498 49,323 Provisions 13,997 21,221 Employee benefits 346 344 Derivative financial liabilities 101 399 636,488 380,282 Total liabilities 761,474 726,693 Net assets 50,397 86,563 Equity Share capital 14 811 811 Legal reserves 14 6,014 6,014 Share based payment reserves 14 367 239 Hedging reserves 14 (43,328) (41,951) Translation reserves 15 46,462 58,779 Retained earnings (48,192) (12,151) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company (37,866) 11,741 Non-controlling interests 88,263 74,822 Total equity 50,397 86,563

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Legal Share based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 31 March 811 6,014 239 (41,951) 58,779 (12,151) 11,741 74,822 86,563 2021 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (35,992) (35,992) (8,548) (44,540) the period Other comprehensive -- -- -- (1,377) (12,317) (49) (13,743) (3,143) (16,886) (loss) / income Total comprehensive -- -- -- (1,377) (12,317) (36,041) (49,735) (11,691) (61,426) (loss) / income Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Equity settled share-based payment -- -- 128 -- -- -- 128 -- 128 expenses Total contributions -- -- 128 -- -- -- 128 -- 128 and distributions Changes in ownership interest Equity injection 3(ii) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 25,132 25,132 Total changes in -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 25,132 25,132 ownership interest Total transactions with owners of the -- -- 128 (1,377) (12,317) (36,041) (49,607) 13,441 (36,166) Company Balance at 31 March 811 6,014 367 (43,328) 46,462 (48,192) (37,866) 88,263 50,397 2022

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Share Legal based Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling Total (USD '000) Notes Share payment reserves reserves earnings interests capital reserves reserves equity Total Balance at 1 January 811 13,144 239 (220,029) 213,715 61,053 68,933 86,330 155,263 2020 (Loss) / income for -- -- -- -- -- (80,313) (80,313) (14,376) (94,689) the period Other comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (117) 15,326 3,715 19,041 the period Total comprehensive (loss) / income for -- -- -- (45,856) 61,299 (80,430) (64,987) (10,661) (75,648) the period Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Transfer to legal 14(b) -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- -- -- reserves Dividends 14(c) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (237) (237) Total contributions -- (1,276) -- -- -- 1,276 -- (237) (237) and distributions Changes in ownership interest Equity injection 3(ii) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 483 483 Acquisition of minority 3(i) -- -- -- -- -- 96 96 (1,801) (1,705) shareholding Acquisition of subsidiary with -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 708 708 non-controlling interest Disposal of 4 -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,854 7,699 -- 7,699 subsidiary Total changes in -- (5,854) -- 223,934 (216,235) 5,950 7,795 (610) 7,185 ownership interest Total transactions with owners of the -- (7,130) -- 223,934 (216,235) 7,226 7,795 (847) 6,948 Company Balance at 31 March 811 6,014 239 (41,951) 58,779 (12,151) 11,741 74,822 86,563 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Year ended 15 month period ended Note 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year / period (44,540) (94,689) Adjustments for: Depreciation of Property Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets, and 10,11,18,19 28,467 34,209 amortization expense Impairment losses on intangible / tangible assets 11 -- 3,941 Impairment losses on investments 12 -- 8,410 Share of loss / (profit) of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 12 2,425 (465) Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 4 -- (9,071) Finance costs (excluding foreign exchange differences) 29,301 36,867 Finance income (excluding foreign exchange differences) (4,461) (626) Foreign exchange differences on finance costs and income, net (13,014) 14,526 Income tax expenses / (benefit) 605 (15,417) Employment termination indemnity reserve 48 50 Equity settled share-based payment expenses 128 -- Provision charges (3,174) 7,739 Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,215) (14,526) Changes in: - trade and other receivables 6,708 5,922 - other current assets 533 3,480 - related party receivables (1,005) (397) - other non-current assets 257 2,508 - trade and other payables (9,656) 14,386 - related party payables 1,670 (65) - Post-employment benefits paid (6) (32) - provisions (686) (1,350) Cash (used in) / generated by operations before benefit and tax payments (6,400) 9,926 Income taxes paid (173) (442) Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities (6,573) 9,484 Cash inflows from operating activities on discontinued operations -- 27,163 Investing activities Acquisition of property plant and equipment 10 (5,434) (27,913) Acquisition of intangible assets 11 (89,199) (56,557) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 30 392 Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of 4 -- 99,943 Bank interest received 190 153 Dividends from equity accounted investees 1,765 1,647 Investment in equity accounted investee -- (570) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired -- (2,816) Advances given for fixed assets (13,679) (9,668) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (106,327) 4,611 Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations -- (1,560) Financing activities Equity injection by minorities to subsidiaries 23,438 482 Dividends paid to equity owners 14(c) -- -- Dividends paid to NCIs 14(c) -- (237) Interest paid (36,424) (31,545) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 333,581 161,096 Repayment of borrowings (274,511) (52,318) Payment of lease liabilities (2,612) (3,922) Net cash from financing activities 43,472 73,556 Cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations -- (1,167) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (69,428) 112,087 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,484) (5,268) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13 170,599 63,780 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year / period 13 99,687 170,599

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 1 Basis of preparation

Global Ports Holding PLC is a public company, listed on the Standard Listing segment of the London Stock Exchange incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 34 Brook Street 3rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. The majority shareholder of the Company is Global Yatirim Holding.

These consolidated financial statements of Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2022 and this release were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 27 July 2022.

These condensed Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. They have been prepared in accordance with EU endorsed International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") but do not comply with the full disclosure requirements of these standards. The financial information set out above does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for the year period ended 31 March 2021 or for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021.

Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, which have been prepared on a going concern basis, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The auditor has reported on those financial statements. Their report was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Accounting policies

With the exception of those changes described below the accounting policies adopted of these Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those described on pages 138 - 157 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021.

In the year ended 31 March 2022, the Group applied a number of amendments to IFRSs issued by the International

Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that are mandatorily effective for an accounting period that begins on or after 1 April 2021.

The Group has implemented the decisions taken by IASB, published in May 2020, to provide lessees with an exemption from assessing whether a COVID-19-related rent concession is a lease modification. On issuance, the practical expedient was limited to rent concessions for which any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before 30 June 2021, but period was extended by IASB since the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing and significant. The Group has applied this interpretation in the financial period commencing from 1 January 2020. The impact of that application is limited and caused the Group to recognize an additional USD 964 thousand of other income (2021: USD 682 thousand).

Going concern

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Commercial and Cruise business models on pages 12 to 15 of the Annual Report. The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial review on pages 34 to 39 of the Annual Report. In addition, Notes 3 and 37 to the financial statements include the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments and hedging activities; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Group's portfolio consists of investments in or management of 20 cruise ports and one commercial port in 13 countries which diversifies economic and political risks. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully because of the benefits of diversification.

The principal events and conditions identified by the Group that have the most significant impact on the going concern of the Group are: a. the passenger levels that will be observed during the Going Concern assessment period of not less than 12months from the date of approval of this Report in view of the Covid-19 situation still being on recovery periodand the associated effect on Group revenues and cash position; b. the stability of commercial operations and cargo/container volumes at Port of Adria related tomacro-economic factors such as economic growth, trade tariffs and their associated impact on global economies; and c. maintaining liquidity based on current facilities along with covenant compliance on those facilities.

The Covid-19 outbreak that spread across the globe and preventive actions that have been taken into place to respond to the outbreak causes disruptions to business activities in all countries and affect the economic conditions adversely, both locally and globally. As a result of this outbreak, Group has faced significant amount of cancellation in cruise calls throughout the reporting period in its Cruise business. Management has taken major actions such as cancellation of dividend payments, postponement of wages of Board of Directors, reduction in consultancies, cessation of marketing activities and travels unless necessary, and stopping new port investments except those required.

The Group has successfully addressed the refinancing of the Group's USD 250 million Eurobond issued by Global Liman which had a maturity of 14 November 2021. In May 2021, the Group has entered into a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD 261.3 million with the leading global investment firm Sixth Street to refinance the remaining Eurobond in full. The Sixth Street loan agreement reached financial close and the Eurobond has been refinanced in full at the end of July 2021. Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, the Company will have the ability to select from a range of interest payment options including an all-cash interest rate, a cash interest rate of LIBOR +5.25% plus PIK rate, or a PIK only rate of LIBOR +8.5% up until December 2022. The loan is repaid with a bullet payment at final maturity in July 2026. Accordingly, the Group, at its discretion, will not be required to make any debt service payments (principal or interest) until 31 December 2022 for this loan facility.

Additionally, management is in close contact with its banking partners related to its current financial liabilities; covenant compliance for Port of Adria has been waived and postponed until early 2024, and covenants compliance for Valletta Cruise Port and Barcelona Port Investment has been waived until 31 December 2022.

As of the date of this report, Cruise operations have restarted again following the closing of cruise operations in March 2020. The expectation of the sector, underpinned by agreement on health protocols with relevant authorities to contain the risk of spread of Covid-19, is a gradual revamp of cruise operations all over the world until a return to operation of all cruise ships by the end of the calendar year 2022. The Group has carried out a detailed traffic study which concluded that the Group's cruise ports will recover in 2022, adhering to the initial forecast with a slow acceleration after the restart of operation late 2020 in Europe and in the second quarter of 2021 in the Caribbean. This recovery is expected to increase gradually until Q2 of financial year 2023 (June to September 2022) and by Q3-2023, management expected operations to reach its normalized, pre-Covid level and the return of regular business cycle.

The Group believes it is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the fact that there is still an impact of Covid-19 on current operations. The recovery of the cruise sector is supported by the positive economic outlook, increasing vaccination rates which together with other measures have led to a sharp decrease in Covid-19 cases in the key cruise source markets and the establishment of adequate health and safety protocols for cruise operations. As of report date, most countries cancelled even their Covid 19 measures, supporting the conclusion of management on the recovery of cruise sector.

Group management believes that the Group is well placed to manage its financing and other business risks satisfactorily and have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operation for at least 12 months from the signing date of these consolidated financial statements. Group management consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. 2 Segment reporting a. Products and services from which reportable segments derive their revenues

The Group operates various cruise and commercial ports and all revenue is generated from external customers such as cruise liners, ferries, yachts, individual passengers, container ships and bulk and general cargo ships. b. Reportable segments

Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance.

The Group has identified two main segments, commercial and cruise businesses. Under each main segment, Group had presented its operations on port basis as an operating segment, as each port represents a set of activities which generates revenue and the financial information of each port is reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision-maker in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Spanish Ports are aggregated due to the Group's operational structure. The Group's chief operating decision-maker is the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), who reviews the management reports of each port at least on a monthly basis. Following the disposal of Port Akdeniz, the only port within the commercial segment is Port Adria.

The CEO evaluates segmental performance on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding the effects of specific adjusting income and expenses comprising project expenses, bargain purchase gains and reserves, board member leaving fees, employee termination payments, unallocated expenses, finance income, finance costs, and including the share of equity-accounted investments which are fully integrated into GPH cruise port network ("Adjusted EBITDA" or "Segmental EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA is considered by Group management to be the most appropriate profit measure for the review of the segment operations because it excludes items which the Group does not consider to represent the operating cash flows generated by underlying business performance. The share of equity-accounted investees has been included as it is considered to represent operating cash flows generated by the Group's operations that are structured in this manner.

The Group has the following operating segments under IFRS 8: - BPI ("Creuers" or "Creuers (Barcelona and Málaga)"), VCP ("Valetta Cruise Port"), Ege Liman ("EgePorts-Kusadasi"), Bodrum Liman ("Bodrum Cruise Port"), Ortadogu Liman (Cruise port operations) (sold in January2021; see note 7), POH, Kalundborg Cruise Port ("Kalundborg"), Nassau Cruise Port ("NCP"), Antigua Cruise Port("GPH Antigua"), Lisbon Cruise Terminals, SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Port"), VeneziaInvestimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment" or "Venice Cruise Port"), Balearic Handling SLA ("Balearic"), and ShoreHandling SLA ("Shore") which fall under the Group's cruise port operations. - Port of Adria ("Port of Adria-Bar") and Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations) ("PortAkdeniz-Antalya") (sold in January 2021; see note 7) which both fall under the Group's commercial port operations.

The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are BPI, VCP, Ege Liman, Nassau Cruise Port, Antigua Cruise Port, and Port of Adria (Commercial port operations).

Bodrum Cruise Port, Italian Ports (Cagliari, Catania, and Taranto under Port Operation Holding), Kalundborg, Port of Adria (Cruise Operations), GP Med, Shore, Balearic, GPS Med and Equity accounted investees are not exceeding the quantitative threshold, have been included in Other Cruise Ports.

Global Liman, BPI, Global BV, GP Melita, POH, GP Netherlands, Global Depolama, GPH Americas, and GPH Bahamas do not generate any revenues and therefore is presented as unallocated to reconcile to the consolidated financial statements results.

Assets, revenue and expenses directly attributable to segments are reported under each reportable segment.

Any items which are not attributable to segments have been disclosed as unallocated. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) i. Segment revenues, results and reconciliation to profit before tax

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue, results and reconciliation to profit before tax by reportable segment:

Ege Nassau Antigua Other Total Ortadogu Port Total Elimination of BPI VCP Liman Cruise Cruise Cruise Cruise Liman of Commercial Discontinued Total USD '000 Port Port Ports (**) Adria operations Year ended 31 March 2022 Revenue 6,210 6,333 1,504 100,269 2,550 2,940 119,806 -- 8,604 8,604 -- 128,410 Segmental 518 3,784 401 5,081 (37) (203) 9,544 -- 3,396 3,396 -- 12,940 EBITDA Unallocated (5,930) expenses Adjusted EBITDA 7,010 Reconciliation to loss before tax Depreciation and (28,467) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (10,652) (*) Finance income 25,071 Finance costs (36,897) Loss before (43,935) income tax 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 Revenue 1,886 4,217 905 58,746 2,781 1,546 70,081 33,465 9,318 42,783 (33,465) 79,399 Segmental (2,740) 2,054 (391) 432 627 (1,680) (1,698) 22,833 2,852 25,685 (22,833) 1,154 EBITDA Unallocated (7,879) expenses Adjusted EBITDA (6,725) Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation and (34,209) amortisation expenses Specific adjusting items (30,955) (*) Finance income 30,047 Finance costs (80,814) Loss before (122,656) income tax

(*) Please refer to glossary of alternative performance measures (APM).

(**) See Note 4.

The Group did not have inter-segment revenues in any of the periods shown above. 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) ii. Segment assets and liabilities

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by reportable segment as at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021.

Nassau Antigua BPI VCP Ege Cruise Cruise Other Cruise Total Ortadogu Port of Total Total USD '000 Liman Ports Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Port Port 31 March 2022 Segment assets 112,804 113,001 34,783 351,365 43,448 9,631 665,032 -- 58,774 58,774 723,806 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 14,073 14,073 -- -- -- 14,073 investees Unallocated 73,992 assets Total assets 811,871 Segment 53,828 58,906 11,273 310,767 52,383 11,492 498,649 -- 37,852 37,852 536,501 liabilities Unallocated 224,973 liabilities Total liabilities 761,474 31 March 2021 Segment assets 134,164 121,511 37,024 198,831 52,436 11,159 555,125 -- 67,587 67,587 622,712 Equity-accounted -- -- -- -- -- 18,776 18,776 -- -- -- 18,776 investees Unallocated 171,768 assets Total assets 813,256 Segment 63,260 64,194 7,767 206,314 54,572 11,522 407,629 -- 42,535 42,535 450,164 liabilities Unallocated 276,529 liabilities Total liabilities 726,693 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iii. Other segment information

The following table details other segment information for the year and 15 month period ended:

Nassau Antigua Other BPI VCP Ege Cruise Cruise Cruise Total Ortadogu Port of Total Unallocated Total USD '000 Liman Port Ports Cruise Liman Adria Commercial Port Year ended 31 March 2022 Depreciation and (12,262) (3,177) (2,794) (3,488) (2,487) (1,002) (25,210) -- (3,005) (3,005) (252) (28,467) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 396 304 16 89,630 379 3,682 94,407 -- 202 202 24 94,633 expenditures Total additions to 396 304 16 89,630 379 3,682 94,407 -- 202 202 24 94,633 non-current assets (*) 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 Depreciation and (15,313) (3,881) (3,511) (2,945) (1,557) (2,563) (29,769) -- (4,060) (4,060) (380) (34,209) amortisation expenses Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 expenditures Total additions to 2,111 1,820 75 56,817 15,998 150 76,971 1,734 79 1,813 5,686 84,470 non-current assets (*)

(*) Non-current assets exclude those relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investees). 2 Segment reporting (continued) b. Reportable segments (continued) iv. Geographical information

The Port operations of the Group are managed on a worldwide basis, but operational ports and management offices are primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda, Italy and Croatia. The geographic information below analyses the Group's revenue and non-current assets by countries. In presenting the following information, segment revenue has been based on the geographic location of port operations and segment non-current assets were based on the geographic location of the assets.

15 month- Year ended period ended Revenue 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Turkey 2,169 1,479 Montenegro 8,604 9,318 Malta 6,333 4,217 Spain 7,291 1,981 Bahamas 100,269 58,746 Antigua & Barbuda 2,550 2,781 Italy 842 468 Croatia 352 409 128,410 79,399 As at As at Non-current assets 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Turkey 42,850 44,518 Spain 105,686 123,714 Malta 110,043 118,985 Montenegro 58,712 65,267 Italy 5,878 65,355 Bahamas 243,476 5,123 Antigua & Barbuda 63,247 138,376 UK 9,096 8,509 Croatia 2,528 2,833 Denmark 1,069 -- Unallocated 20,677 29,916 663,262 602,596

Non-current assets relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investments) are presented as unallocated. v. Information about major customers

IFRIC 12 construction revenue relates entirely to ongoing construction at Nassau Cruise Port. Excluding IFRIC 12 revenue, the Group did not have a single customer that accounted for more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue in any of the periods presented. 3 Transactions with owners of the company a. Changes in ownership interest

The Group acquired minority shares of Malaga Port on 23 January 2020. 20% of total shares of Malaga Port owned by Malaga Port Authority acquired by Creuers. Total consideration paid for 20% shares amounted to Eur 1,540 thousand (USD 1,707 thousand). Minority interest regarding this 20% shares of Malaga Port as of 31 December 2019 was 1,853 thousand, which was reversed for finalization of acquisition accounting. 3 Transactions with owners of the company (continued)

The Group took over all shares of Ravenna Passenger Terminal on 5 July 2020. Ravenna Passenger Terminal's equity was negative after the year end 2019 accounts. Accordingly, a raise on equity was compulsory for regulatory reasons. None of the minority shareholders accepted to inject equity to the Company, and current equity of EUR 50 thousand (USD 57 thousand) offset against retained earning losses. The Group decided to keep the company operative, so accepted to inject new equity of EUR 20 thousand (USD 23 thousand) and offset remaining losses of EUR 57 thousand (USD 64 thousand). As a result of this transaction, the Group become only shareholder of Ravenna Passenger Terminal. Minority interest provided for 46% shares of the Port as of 31 December 2019 was USD 52 thousand losses, resulting a decrease in equity attributable to owners of the company amounting to USD 50 thousand and translation reserves by USD 2 thousand. b. Contributions and distributions

In relation to the Group's subsidiary Bodrum Cruise Port, the directors decided to increase paid in capital of the Company by TL 7,924 thousand (USD 1,208 thousand) from TL 18,000 thousand (USD 12,726 thousand) to TL 25,924 thousand (USD 13,933 thousand) on 26 November 2020. Minority shareholders paid USD 483 thousand of total share capital increase. 4 Discontinued operation

Following a strategic review the Group has announced in July 2019 that is will focus on cruise operations and has launched a disposal process for certain assets. As a result of such disposal process, the Group has, following a period of exclusive negotiations, entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") on 21 October 2020 to sell Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri ("Port Akdeniz") to QTerminals W.L.L. ("QTerminals" or "Purchaser"), a Qatari commercial port operating company, for an enterprise value of USD 140 million. After the approval of QTerminals' application by the Competition Authority, fulfilment of all prerequisites for the sale transaction and obtaining the necessary legal approvals, the sale was completed on January 25, 2021.

As a result of the adjustments made according to the net debt position of Port Akdeniz and debt-like items, the equity value sales price was realized as USD 115,159 thousand. Q Terminals has paid USD 103,643 thousand of the total amount in cash, and the balance amounting to USD 11,516 thousand has been withheld by the Purchaser will be paid in the fourth quarter 2021. In case any claims would arise under this agreement, the Group may cover those claims related to the sales transaction, after the full sales price is obtained on the last quarter of 2021, if applicable.

Port Akdeniz is classified as a discontinued operation because it represents a separate major line of business and geographic area of operations. Port Akdeniz was not previously classified as held-for-sale or as a discontinued operation. The comparative consolidated statement of profit or loss in the prior reporting period has been restated to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. a. Results of discontinued operation

2021 Revenue 33,465 Cost of sales (31,192) Gross profit 2,273 Other income 1,090 Selling and marketing expenses (25) Administrative expenses (2,415) Other expense (2,763) Operating profit (1,840) Finance income 11,830 Finance costs (11,803) Net finance costs 27 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees -- Results from operating activities (1,813) Income tax benefit/ (expense) 5,648 Results from operating activities, net of tax 3,835 Gain on sale of discontinued operation 9,071 Profit from discontinued operation 12,906 Basis and diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 20.5 4 Discontinued operation (continued)

The profit from the discontinued operation for the 15 month period ended on 31 March 2021 of USD 12,906 thousand (20.5 per share) is attributable entirely to the owners of the Company. Of the loss from continuing operations of USD 84,582 thousand, an amount of USD 71,208 thousand is attributable to the owners of the Company. b. Effect of disposal on the financial position of the Group

In thousands of USD As at Closing Date Property and equipment (25,166) Intangible assets (127,719) Other long-term assets (13) Inventories (458) Trade and other receivables (1,969) Related party receivables (3,481) Cash and cash equivalents (3,700) Loans and borrowings 28,172 Trade and other payables 7,107 Provisions 2,666 Deferred tax liabilities 25,782 Current tax liabilities 390 Net assets and liabilities (98,389) Sales price 115,159 Net asset value of disposal group (98,389) Hedge accounting disposal (133,265) Disposal of translation created on consolidation 125,566 Gain on sale of discontinued operation, net of tax 9,071 Consideration received, satisfied in cash 103,643 Cash and cash equivalents disposed of (3,700) Net cash inflows 99,943 5 Revenue

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, revenue comprised the following:

BPI VCP Ege Port NCP ACP Others Cruise Port of Commercial Consolidated Adria (USD '000) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Point in time Container -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 4,974 6,985 4,974 6,985 4,974 6,985 revenue Landing fees 4,651 1,139 1,387 528 219 12 10,840 5,044 1,912 2,018 901 516 19,910 9,257 -- -- -- -- 19,910 9,257 Port service 667 210 1,516 894 571 82 307 27 3 -- 1,722 500 4,786 1,713 635 324 635 324 5,421 2,037 revenue Cargo revenue -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2,179 1,441 2,179 1,441 2,179 1,441

Domestic 67 22 -- -- 14 8 10 215 -- -- 2 2 93 247 148 70 148 70 241 317 water sales Income from duty free -- -- 1,091 376 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,091 376 -- -- -- -- 1,091 376 operations Other revenue 171 64 388 333 217 241 1,011 851 42 48 199 236 2,028 1,773 21 18 21 18 2,049 1,791 Over time Rental income 654 451 1,951 2,084 483 562 -- -- 593 716 155 293 3,836 4,106 608 480 608 480 4,444 4,586 IFRIC 12 Construction -- -- -- -- -- 88,101 52,609 -- -- -- -- 88,101 52,609 -- -- -- -- 88,101 52,609 revenue Total Revenues as 6,210 1,886 6,333 4,215 1,504 905 100,269 58,746 2,550 2,782 2,979 1,547 119,845 70,081 8,565 9,318 8,565 9,318 128,410 79,399 reported in note 5

The following table provides information about receivables, contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers;

Year ended 15 month period ended Revenue 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Receivables, which are included in 'trade and other receivables' 11,313 5,129 Contract assets 476 839 Contract liabilities (1,081) (318) 10,707 5,650

The contract assets primarily relate to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on Commercial services provided to vessels and management agreements. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when the rights become unconditional. This occurs when the Group issues an invoice to the customer.

The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers for services not yet been provided. These amounts will be recognised as revenue when the services has provided to customers and billed, which was based on the nature of the business less than one week period.

The amount of USD 318 thousand recognised in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period has been recognised as revenue for the period ended 31 March 2022.

The amount of revenue recognised in the period ended 31 March 2022 from performance obligations satisfied (or partially satisfied) in previous periods is USD 476 thousand. This is mainly due to the nature of operations.

No information is provided about remaining performance obligations at 31 March 2022 that have an original expected duration of one year or less, as allowed by IFRS 15. 6 Cost of sales

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, cost of sales comprised the following:

2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) IFRIC-12 Construction expenses 86,338 51,557 Depreciation and amortization expenses 25,626 30,783 Personnel expenses (*), (**) 8,249 7,675 Insurance expense 3,719 4,221 Repair and maintenance expenses 1,212 1,173 Security expenses 1,756 1,053 Commission fees to government authorities and pilotage expenses 695 (1,246) Cost of inventories sold 678 247 Replacement provision 671 793 Other expenses 2,382 1,834 Total 131,326 98,090

(*) 1,209 thousand USD (2021: 394 thousand USD) of total personnel expenses are related to outsourced personnel expenses.

(**) For the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, the Group has benefited from various supportive programs on personnel salaries and related tax liabilities announced by the governments of the operating countries amounting to USD 1,495 thousand as a decrease from Groups salary expenses, to eliminate the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. Group applied for short-term work allowances and took advantage of opportunities such as postponing payments for social security cuts (2022: None). 7 Administrative expenses

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, administrative expenses comprised the following:

2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Personnel expenses 7,228 9,544 Depreciation and amortization expenses 2,837 3,419 Consultancy expenses 2,817 3,969 Representation and travel expenses 247 363 Other expenses 3,633 2,916 Total 16,762 20,211 8 Other income and other expenses

During the year ended 31 March 2022 and for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, other income comprised the following:

2022 2021 USD'000 USD'000 IFRS 16 gain from concession fee waivers 964 682 Foreign currency income from operations 1,138 768 Government support (*) 1,681 -- Other 1,386 1,428 Total 5,169 2,878

(*) Italian and Spanish governments provided non-reimbursable Covid-19 support payments.

During the year ended 31 March 2022 and for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, other expenses comprised the following:

2022 2021 USD'000 USD'000 Project expenses 7,897 11,098 Provisions * (1,208) 7,111 Indemnity payments 2,235 549 Impairment loss on Equity Accounted investments -- 8,369 Impairment loss on intangible assets -- 3,587 Impairment losses on other assets -- 41 Other 3,721 2,614 Total 12,645 33,369

* Provisions booked under Other expenses composed of Nassau Ancillary contribution provision, legal provision and other provisions (see note 30). 9 Finance income and costs

During the year ended 31 March 2022 and for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 finance income comprised the following:

2022 2021 Finance income (USD '000) (USD '000) Other foreign exchange gains 20,610 29,422 Income from repurchase of bonds 3,818 -- Interest income on related parties 453 469 Interest income on banks and others 8 54 Interest income from housing loans (6) 30 Interest income from debt instruments 188 72 Total 25,071 30,047

The income from financial instruments within the category financial assets at amortized cost is USD 455 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 553 thousand). Income from financial instruments within the category fair value through profit and loss is USD 188 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 72 thousand).

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, finance costs comprised the following:

2022 2021 Finance costs (USD '000) (USD '000) Interest expense on loans and borrowings 21,675 30,339 Foreign exchange losses from Eurobond 3,354 39,038 Foreign exchange losses on other loans and borrowings 2,482 1,224 Interest expense on leases 3,932 4,912 Foreign exchange losses on equity translation (*) 1,330 1,238 Other foreign exchange losses 430 2,447 Loan commission expenses 2,551 933 Unwinding of provisions during the year (Note 30) 344 408 Letter of guarantee commission expenses 15 17 Other interest expenses 763 88 Other costs 21 170 Total 36,897 80,814

(*) Ege Ports and Bodrum Cruise Port have functional currency of USD while their books are required to be kept as per Turkish Companies Law "VUK 213" article 215 in TL. All equity transactions are made in TL and transaction incurred during the year are being translated to USD resulting to foreign exchange differences on the profit or loss account.

The interest expense for financial liabilities not classified as fair value through profit or loss is USD 25,607 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 35,251 thousand). 10 Property and equipment

Movements of property and equipment for the year ended 31 March 2022 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 31 March Additions Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 March 2021 differences 2022 Leasehold improvements 135,966 641 -- (156) (3,832) 132,619 Machinery and 21,002 969 (18) 6 (1,162) 20,797 equipment Motor vehicles 12,011 136 (32) -- 31 12,146 Furniture and fixtures 10,792 1,015 (23) -- (517) 11,267 Construction in 6,834 2,669 -- 150 (57) 9,596 progress Land improvement 87 4 -- -- -- 91 Total 186,692 5,434 (73) -- (5,537) 186,516 Accumulated 31 March Depreciation Disposals Transfers Currency translation 31 March depreciation 2021 expense differences 2022 Leasehold improvements 36,265 4,446 -- -- (734) 39,977 Machinery and 8,009 1,335 (16) -- (428) 8,900 equipment Motor vehicles 9,633 946 (23) -- (886) 9,670 Furniture and fixtures 5,868 822 (7) -- (196) 6,487 Land improvement 59 12 -- -- -- 71 Total 59,834 7,561 (46) -- (2,244) 65,105 Net book value 126,858 121,411 10 Property and equipment (continued)

Movements of property and equipment for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposals Transfers business combination operation (*) translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 127,921 2,464 -- 25,054 363 (23,212) 3,376 135,966 improvements Machinery and 56,080 1,302 (350) 1,295 229 (38,492) 938 21,002 equipment Motor vehicles 17,896 291 -- 345 -- (6,535) 14 12,011 Furniture and 11,337 1,646 (289) 8 -- (2,123) 213 10,792 fixtures Construction in 9,759 24,496 -- (27,282) -- -- (139) 6,834 progress Land 92 1 -- (6) -- -- -- 87 improvement Total 223,085 30,200 (639) (586) 592 (70,362) 4,402 186,692 Accumulated 1 Depreciation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 depreciation January expense Disposals Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Leasehold 39,438 4,576 -- -- -- (8,238) 489 36,265 improvements Machinery and 34,570 1,645 (321) -- -- (28,186) 301 8,009 equipment Motor vehicles 11,431 1,447 -- -- -- (3,241) (4) 9,633 Furniture and 7,093 853 (240) -- -- (1,657) (181) 5,868 fixtures Land 42 16 -- -- -- -- 1 59 improvement Total 92,574 8,537 (561) -- -- (41,322) 606 59,834 Net book value 130,511 126,858

(*) Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation". 10 Property and equipment (continued))

As at 31 March 2022, the net book value of machinery and equipment purchased through leasing amounts to USD 0 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 5 thousand), and the net book value of motor vehicles purchased through leasing amounts to USD 2,157 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 2,993 thousand). In 2022, Group acquired machinery and equipment amounting USD 142 thousand through finance leases (31 March 2021: nil).

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, according to the "TOORA" and "BOT" tender agreements signed with the related Authorities, at the end of the agreement periods, real estate with their capital improvements will be returned as running, clean, free of any liability and free of charge. The details of the pledge or mortgage on property and equipment regarding the loans and borrowings are explained in Note 32.

During the year ended 31 March 2022, no borrowing costs were capitalised into property and equipment (for 15 month period ended 31 March 2021: USD 2,286 thousand).

As at 31 March 2022, the insured amount of property and equipment amounts to USD 284,651 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 288,261 thousand). 11 Intangible assets

Movements of intangible assets for the year ended 31 March 2022 comprised the following:

USD '000 Cost 31 March 2021 Additions Disposal Currency translation differences 31 March 2022 Port operation rights 441,621 105,518 -- (13,989) 533,150 Customer relationships 5,482 -- -- (80) 5,402 Software 665 4 (10) (33) 626 Other intangibles 1,233 41 -- (177) 1,097 Total 449,001 105,563 (10) (14,279) 540,275 Accumulated amortisation 31 March 2021 Amortisation expense Disposal Currency translation differences 31 March 2022 Port operation rights 111,620 16,867 -- (4,926) 123,561 Customer relationships 4,095 156 -- (14) 4,237 Software 499 130 (6) (30) 593 Other intangibles 877 170 -- (134) 913 Total 117,091 17,323 (6) (5,104) 129,304 Net book value 331,910 410,971 11 Intangible assets (continued)

Movements of intangible assets for the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 comprised the following:

USD '000 1 Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 Cost January Additions Disposal Transfers business combination operation * translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 668,576 65,606 (919) 586 -- (304,993) 12,765 441,621 rights Customer 3,937 -- -- -- 1,446 -- 99 5,482 relationships Software 1,343 94 -- -- -- (803) 31 665 Other 706 427 (51) -- -- -- 151 1,233 intangibles Total 674,562 66,127 (970) 586 1,446 (305,796) 13,046 449,001 Accumulated 1 Amortisation Acquisition through Discontinued Currency 31 amortisation January expense ** Disposal Transfers business combination operation translation March 2020 differences 2021 Port operation 244,922 24,350 (249) -- -- (160,794) 3,391 111,620 rights Customer 3,693 400 -- -- -- -- 2 4,095 relationships Software 797 167 -- -- -- (633) 168 499 Other 532 321 (51) -- -- -- 75 877 intangibles Total 249,944 25,238 (300) -- -- (161,427) 3,636 117,091 Net book 424,618 331,910 value

* Refer to Note 4 "Discontinued operation"

** USD 3.587 thousand is impaired on Port of Adria Port operating rights. Details explained under recoverability of intangible assets.

The details of Port operation rights as at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2022 As at 31 March 2021 USD '000 Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Carrying Amount Remaining Amortisation Period Period Creuers del Port de 78,002 99 months 92,442 111 months Barcelona Cruceros Malaga 9,683 125 months 10,838 137 months Valletta Cruise Port 58,043 536 months 62,561 548 months Port of Adria 14,113 261 months 15,562 273 months Ege Ports 9,360 132 months 10,197 144 months Bodrum Cruise Port 2,360 552 months 2,411 564 months Nassau Cruise Port 234,915 305 months 132,112 317 months Cagliari Cruise Port 1,485 57 months 1,897 69 months Catania Cruise Port 1,628 69 months 1,981 81 months

All port operating rights have arisen as a result of IFRS 3 Business combinations, except Barcelona Port Investments, Ravenna Cruise Port, Catania Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port, which arose as a result of applying IFRIC 12. Each port represents a separate CGU as per IAS 36.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, borrowing costs amounting USD 16,364 thousand were capitalized into intangible assets (2021: USD 9,569 thousand).

No project expenses directly attributable to the creation of the port right have been capitalized as part of the port operating rights (2021: USD 7,500 thousand).

Recoverability of intangible assets

Management prepared formal forecasts for all cruise ports and the commercial port operation for the respective remaining concession period, which are used to estimate their Value In Use ("VIU"). VIU calculations require subjective judgements based on a wide range of variables at a point in time including future passenger numbers or commercial volumes. Any significant decrease in variables used for value in use calculation is assessed as an impairment indicator . Due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's trading, an indicator of impairment has been identified for all cruise ports within the Group (2021: Port of Adria was the only port with an indicator of impairment; USD 3,587 thousand was recognised). If the recoverable amount of an investment is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the investment is reduced to its recoverable amount and an impairment loss is recognised in the income statement. Each port represents a separate CGU. 11 Intangible assets (continued)

The Group uses the budget and long-term plan as approved by the board as the basis for the discounted cash flow models. The period over which cash flows have been projected is the length of the relevant concession agreement. The concession period has been used instead of 5 years (and a terminal value) as the concession length best represents the future use of the assets within the CGU. Management forecasted a recovery of number of passengers to pre-pandemic levels in the fiscal year 2023 period based on publications made by Cruise Industry stakeholders. Cash flows were estimated on this basis for following five years with the remaining concession term after 5 years having minimal estimated growth or industry growth. The key assumptions used in the estimation of the recoverable amount are set out below.

2022 Post-tax discount rate used for Ports with Euro functional currency 4.04% - 7.24% Post-tax discount rate used for Ports with USD functional currency 8.33% - 12.41% Annualized growth of portfolio, year 2 - year 6 "Passengers" 9.10%

For all of the cruise ports, the recoverable amount estimated was in excess of the carrying amount of each CGU and thus no impairment has been recognised (2021: no impairment recognised) as the recoverable amount is higher than the carrying value of the respective CGU. For the commercial port, Port of Adria, the recoverable amount estimated was in excess of the carrying amount of that CGU as well, hence no impairment recognized (2021: impairment of USD 3,587 thousand).

Changing the assumptions selected by management, in particular the discount rate and growth rate assumptions used in the cash flow projections, could significantly affect the Group's impairment evaluation and hence reported assets and profits or losses. 12 Equity-accounted investments

The nature of the operations and the locations of the equity-accounted investees of the Company are listed below:

Locations Operations Equity-accounted investees LCT - Lisbon Cruise Terminals, LDA ("LCT") Portugal Port operations SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Port") Singapore Port operations Venezia Investimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment") Italy Port investments Goulette Cruise Holding Ltd. ("La Goulette") UK Port investments Pelican Peak Investments Inc ("Pelican Peak") Canada Ancillary services

Lisbon Cruise Terminals

The Group has entered into the concession agreement of Lisbon Cruise Port within the framework of a public-service concession on 18 July 2014 as a part of the consortium comprising Global Liman, RCCL, Creuers and Group Sousa - Investimentos SGPS, LDA. The operation right of Lisbon Cruise Port has been transferred by the Port Authority of Lisbon to LCT-Lisbon Cruise Terminals, LDA, which was established by the Consortium on 26 August 2014. The Group has a 46.2% effective interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals as at 31 March 2022, hence the Group can only appoint a minority of Directors to the Board and therefore does not have control over the entity. Lisbon Cruise Terminals has been recognised as an equity-accounted investee in the consolidated financial report as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2022 and 2021.

Singapore Port

Barcelona Port Investments, S.L ("BPI") was established as a joint venture between the Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("RCCL") on 26 July 2013 for the purpose of acquiring Creuers. GPH CPF has 62% ownership in BPI. Creuers holds a 100% interest in the port operation rights for the Barcelona cruise port, as well as an 100% interest in the port operation rights for the Malaga cruise port and a 40% interest in the port operation rights for the Singapore cruise port. Singapore cruise port has a fiscal year starting from 1 April and ending on 31 March. The effective interest held on Singapore cruise port is 24.8%. Singapore has been recognised as an equity-accounted investee in the consolidated financial report as at and for the periods ended 31 March 2022 and 2021.

Venice Investment

Venezia Investimenti Srl is an international consortium formed for investing in Venezia Terminal Passegeri S.p.A ("VTP"). The international consortium formed as a joint venture by GPH, Costa Crociere SpA, MSC Cruises SA and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd each having a 25% share of the Company. 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

Goulette Cruise Holding

Goulette Cruise Holding is a joint venture established 50%-50% between the Company and MSC Cruises S.A. ("MSC"), to acquire La Goulette Shipping Cruise, which operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia. The Company made a share capital contribution for its 50% shareholding amounting to EUR55 thousand and issued a loan of USD6m in December 2019 to fund the acquisition of La Goulette Shipping Cruise proportionately to its share. The joint venture acquired the shares in La Goulette Shipping Cruise on 26 December 2019.

Pelican Peak

Group invested Pelican Peak, a company established in Canada and operating in the Caribbean region to provide ancillary services to cruise passengers. The Group invested in Pelican Peak shares were made as part of the Group's plans to integrate its services vertically and increase ancillary service opportunities of the Group.

Impairment analysis

Management prepared formal forecasts for Equity accounted investees for their remaining concession period, which are used to estimate their Value In Use ("VIU"). VIU calculations requires subjective judgements based on a wide range of variables at a point in time including future passenger numbers, growth forecast and discount rates. Due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's trade, an indicator of impairment has been identified for all investments within the Group.

The recoverable amount of each investment is estimated using a value in use (VIU) model. The Group uses the budget and long-range plan as approved by the boards of respective entities as the basis for the discounted cash flow models. The period over which cash flows have been projected is the length of the relevant concession agreement. The concession period has been used instead of 5 years (and a terminal value) as the concession length best represents the future use of the assets.

For the investments of Venezia Investimenti, Singapore, Lisbon, Goulette and Pelican Peak the recoverable amount estimated was significantly in excess of the carrying amount of that investment and thus no impairment has been recognised (2021: in Venice, an impairment of USD 8.4 million has been recognised. The recoverable amount of the investment has been estimated as USD 2.5 million using a discount rate of 9.1% based on its value in use.).

For the year ended 31 March 2022

At 31 March 2022, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals, Goulette Cruise Holding, Singapore Port and Pelican Peak are equity-accounted investees in which the Group participates. 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

The following table summarises the financial information of Goulette Cruise Holding, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals, Singapore Port and Pelican Peak as included in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2022. The table also reconciles the summarised financial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port.

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD'000 Peak Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port Holding Percentage ownership interest 10.23% 50.00% 25.00% 50.00% 40.00% Non-current assets 5,288 16,915 16,205 27,228 10,623 Current assets -- 512 3,200 2,976 8,287 Non-current liabilities (400) (17,701) (10,198) (12,614) (5,854) Current liabilities (353) (478) (33) (1,583) (4,776) Net assets (100%) 4,535 (752) 9,174 16,007 8,280 Group's share of net assets 464 (376) 2,294 8,003 3,312 Carrying amount of interest in equity-accounted 464 -- (*) 2,294 8,003 3,312 investees Revenue -- 686 -- 3,904 22,377 Expenses 90 (853) (143) (4,464) (27,672) Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income 90 (167) (143) (560) (5,295) for the year (100%) Group's share of profit/(loss) and total 9 -- (*) (36) (280) (2,118) comprehensive income

(*) Group has no obligation to fund the Goulette's operations or has made payments on behalf of the Goulette. The Group's interest on Goulette is reduced to zero, yearly result recognized is the balance nullifying the equity.

As at 31 March 2022, the amounts in the above table include the following:

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD '000 Peak Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port Holding Cash and cash equivalents -- 505 3,187 1,616 6,533 Non-current financial liabilities (excluding trade and (401) (17,701) -- (12,620) (5,412) other payables and provisions) Current financial liabilities (excluding trade and -- -- -- (547) (1,326) other payables and provisions) Interest income -- 683 -- -- -- Depreciation and amortisation -- -- -- (1,367) (2,968) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract -- -- -- -- (7,834) assets * Interest expense (5) (732) -- (406) (36) Income tax expense -- -- -- 172 (737)

* Impairment loss booked in Singapore during FY2022 is related to bankruptcy of one of the Cruise Lines mostly operating in Asian region.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, the Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income is set out below:

Net profit / (loss) (USD '000) Singapore Port (2,118) Venezia Investimenti (36) Pelican Peak 9 Goulette Cruise Holding -- Lisbon Cruise Terminals (280) Group's share of profit / (loss) and total comprehensive income (2,425) 12 Equity-accounted investments (continued)

For the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021

At 31 March 2021,Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port are equity-accounted investees in which the Group participates.

The following table summarises the financial information of La Spezia, Venezia Investimenti, Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port as included in the consolidated financial statements as at 31 March 2021. The table also reconciles the summarised financial information to the carrying amount of the Group's interest in Lisbon Cruise Terminals and Singapore Port.

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD '000 Peak Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port Holding Percentage ownership interest 10.23% 50.00% 25.00% 50.00% 40.00% Non-current assets 5,323 21,106 17,083 29,980 12,093 Current assets 3 2,350 3,513 3,259 24,275 Non-current liabilities (300) (20,201) (10,751) (14,189) (7,620) Current liabilities (349) (4,719) (34) (1,718) (10,800) Net assets (100%) 4,676 (1,464) 9,811 17,332 17,948 Group's share of net assets 478 (732) 2,453 8,666 7,179 Carrying amount of interest in equity-accounted 478 -- (*) 2,453 8,666 7,179 investees Revenue -- -- 861 2,674 22,331 Expenses (1,112) (1,593) (231) (4,908) (18,327) Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income (1,112) (1,593) 631 (2,233) 4,004 for the year (100%) Group's share of profit/(loss) and total (114) (64) (*) 158 (1,117) 1,602 comprehensive income

(*) Group has no obligation to fund the Goulette's operations or has made payments on behalf of the Goulette. The Group's interest on Goulette is reduced to zero, yearly result recognized is the balance nullifying the equity.

As at 31 March 2021, the amounts in the above table include the following:

Pelican Venezia Lisbon Cruise Singapore USD '000 Peak Goulette Cruise Investimenti Terminals Port Holding Cash and cash equivalents 3 9 3,513 2,892 11,714 Non-current financial liabilities (excluding trade and (265) 16,250 -- (13,816) (7,174) other payables and provisions) Current financial liabilities (excluding trade and -- -- -- (561) (617) other payables and provisions) Interest income -- 873 -- -- -- Depreciation and amortisation -- -- (2) (1,751) (3,322) Interest expense -- (795) -- (542) (336) Income tax expense -- -- -- 594 (820)

For the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, the Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income is set out below:

Net profit (USD '000) Singapore Port 1,602 Venezia Investimenti 158 Pelican Peak (114) Goulette Cruise Holding (64) Lisbon Cruise Terminals (1,117) Group's share of profit and total comprehensive income 465 13 Cash and cash equivalents

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, cash and cash equivalents comprised the following:

2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Cash on hand 57 72 Cash at banks 99,605 164,232 - Demand deposits 98,010 141,433 - Time deposits 1,595 22,799 - Overnight deposits -- -- Other cash and cash equivalents 25 6,295 Cash and cash equivalents 99,687 170,599

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, maturities of time deposits comprised the following:

2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Up to 1 month 2 21,706 1-3 months 1,593 1,093 Total 1,595 22,799

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, the ranges of interest rates for time deposits are as follows:

2022 2021 Interest rate for time deposit-TL (highest) 2.5% 18.8% Interest rate for time deposit-TL (lowest) 2.0% 18.0% Interest rate for time deposit-USD (highest) -- -- Interest rate for time deposit-USD (lowest) -- -- Interest rate for time deposit-EUR (highest) 0.05% 0.05% Interest rate for time deposit-EUR (lowest) 0.15% 0.35%

As at 31 March 2022, cash at bank held at Antigua, Nassau Cruise Port, Ege Port and Port of Adria amounting to USD 11,962 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 15,639 thousand) is restricted due to debt service reserve amounts regarding financing agreements and subscription guarantees (Note 26). Debt service reserve guarantees were given for the following period's interest and principal payment and can be used when requested for investment purposes.

The Group's exposure to interest rate risk and sensitivity analysis for financial assets and liabilities is disclosed in Note 37. 14 Capital and reserves a. Share capital

The Company's shares are ordinary voting shares. There are no preferential rights attached to any shares of the Company.

The details of paid-up share capital as of 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021 are as follows:

Number of shares Share capital Share Premium '000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 62,827 811 -- Balance at 31 March 2021 62,827 811 -- Balance at 31 March 2022 62,827 811 -- 14 Capital and reserves (continued) b. Nature and purpose of reserves i. Translation reserves

The translation reserves amounting to USD 46,459 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 58,779 thousand) are recognised as a separate account under equity and comprises foreign exchange differences arising from the translation of the consolidated financial statements of subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees from their functional currencies (Euro and TL) to the presentation currency USD. ii. Legal reserves

Under the Turkish Commercial Code, Turkish companies are required to set aside first and second level legal reserves out of their profits. First level legal reserves are set aside as up to 5% of the distributable income per the statutory accounts each year. The ceiling of the first level reserves is 20% of the paid-up share capital. The requirement to set aside ends when the 20% of the paid-up capital level has been reached. Second level legal reserves correspond to 10% of profit distributed after the deduction of the first legal reserves and the minimum obligatory dividend pay-out, but holding companies are not subject to this regulation. There is no ceiling for second level legal reserves and they are accumulated every year. First and second level legal reserves cannot be distributed until they exceed 50% of the capital, but the reserves can be used for offsetting the losses in case free reserves are unavailable. As at 31 March 2022, the legal reserves of the Group amounted to USD 6,014 (31 March 2021: USD 6,014 thousand. iii. Hedging reserves

Net investment hedge

In the year ended 31 March 2022, the Company has no active net investment hedge arrangements.

As of 31 March 2021, the Company has used its US Dollar Eurobond financing in a net investment hedge of the US Dollar net assets of Ege Port, Bodrum Cruise Port and Port Akdeniz, and a foreign exchange loss recognised in other comprehensive income as a result of net investment hedging was USD 45,209 thousand).

As of 31 March 2021, the net investment hedge of the US Dollar net asset of Port Akdeniz has been eliminated with the disposal accounting. Total hedged amount on GLI (the group company held PA shares) accounts amounted to USD 223,934 thousand. Translation reserves created during elimination of Port Akdeniz equity (GLI, sub holding company, has TL functional currency, which resulted translation gains on the elimination of subsidiaries equity against its investments held in TL) created during PA consolidation was USD 216,235 thousand, leaving a loss of USD 7,699 thousand on the disposal transaction (refer to note 7).

Cash flow hedge

The Group entered into an interest rate swap as of 30 September 2014, in order to hedge its position against changes in interest rates. The effective portion of the cash flow hedge that was recognised in other comprehensive income was USD 253 thousand loss (31 March 2021: USD 469 thousand income). The amount that was reclassified from equity to profit and loss within the cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value line item for the year was USD 170 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 244 thousand) recognized as financial expenses on profit and loss statement. 14 Capital and reserves (continued) b. Nature and purpose of reserves (continued)

The hedge instrument payments will be made in the periods shown below, at which time the amount deferred in equity will be reclassified to profit and loss:

More than 3 5 years or less 3 months months but less but more than More than or less than 1 year 1 year 5 years (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) Net cash outflows exposure Liabilities 110 89 145 -- At 31 March 2021 110 89 145 -- Net cash outflows exposure Liabilities 47 32 23 -- At 31 March 2022 47 32 23 -- iv. Merger reserves

On 17 May 2017, Global Ports Holding PLC was listed on the Standard Listing segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. As part of a restructuring accompanying the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of the Group on 17 May 2017, Global Ports Holding PLC replaced Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. as the Group's parent company by way of a Share exchange agreement. Under IFRS 3 this has been accounted for as a Group reconstruction under merger accounting. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared as a continuation of the existing Group. Merger accounting principles for this combination have given rise to a merger reserve of USD 225 million. This has been transferred from the merger reserve to retained earnings subsequent to the share capital reduction, as it does not have any features distinct from retained earnings. c. Dividends

Dividend distribution declarations are made by the Company in GBP and paid in USD in accordance with its articles of association, after deducting taxes.

The Board of the Company has decided to suspend dividends, until the situation related to spread of Covid-19 ("coronavirus") improves. No dividend was decided or distributed during the year ended 31 March 2022 and 15 month period ended 31 March 2021.

The Group has not made any dividends distribution to non-controlling interests during the year ended 31 March 2022 (Dividends to non-controlling interests totalled USD 237 thousand in the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021 and comprised a distribution of USD 24 thousand made to other shareholders by Valletta Cruise Port fully in cash, and a distribution of USD 213 thousand made to other shareholders by Barcelona Port Investments fully paid in cash). 15 Loans and borrowings

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, loans and borrowings comprised the following:

2022 2021 Current loans and borrowings (USD '000) (USD '000) Current portion of bonds and notes issued 16,490 272,437 Current bank loans 37,090 3,802 -- TL 1,497 2,529 -- Other currencies 35,593 1,273 Current portion of long-term bank loans 18,619 16,654 -- TL -- 3,877 -- Other currencies 18,619 12,777 Lease obligations 3,799 2,307 Finance leases 1,162 -- Lease obligations recognized under IFRS 16 2,637 2,307 Total 75,998 295,200 2022 2021 Non-current loans and borrowings (USD '000) (USD '000) Non-current portion of bonds and notes issued 224,109 113,734 Non-current bank loans 235,261 76,389 -- TL -- -- -- Other currencies 235,261 76,389 Finance lease obligations 63,220 63,611 Finance leases 1,974 -- Lease obligations recognized under IFRS 16 61,246 63,611 Total 522,590 253,734

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, the maturity profile of long-term loans and borrowings comprised the following:

2022 2021 Year (USD '000) (USD '000) Between 1-2 years 40,947 24,523 Between 2-3 years 36,601 22,052 Between 3-4 years 39,012 30,792 Over 4 years 342,810 112,756 Total 459,370 190,123

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, the maturity profile of lease obligations comprised the following:

USD '000 2022 2021 Future minimum Interest Present value of minimum Future minimum Interest Present value of minimum lease payments lease payments lease payments lease payments Less than one 5,357 (1,558) 3,799 5,118 (2,811) 2,307 year Between one and 133,941 (70,721) 63,220 142,913 (79,302) 63,611 five years Total 139,298 (72,279) 67,019 148,031 (82,113) 65,918 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Details of the loans and borrowings as at 31 March 2022 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2022 Principal Carrying Loans and borrowings type Company name Currency Maturity Interest Interest value type rate % (USD '000) (USD '000) Loans used to finance investments and projects Secured loans (i) Cruise Port USD 2026 Floating Libor + 5.25 197,439 187,095 Finance Unsecured Bonds and notes (vi) Nassau Cruise Port USD 2040 Fixed 5.25 - 8.00 241,155 240,600 Secured Loan (ii) Barcelona Port EUR 2023 Floating Euribor + 8,718 8,680 Investments 4.00 Secured Loan (iii) Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2025 Floating Euribor 3m + 3,376 3,364 1.75 Secured Loan (iv) Valetta Cruise EUR 2035 Floating Euribor + 9,721 8,880 Port 2.80 Secured Loan Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 2.20 - 5.55 465 465 Port Secured Loan Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2022 Fixed 9.50 - 19.00 171 210 Secured Loan (v) Port of Adria EUR 2025 Floating Euribor + 20,044 20,181 4.25 Secured Loan Port of Adria EUR 2022 Fixed 3.15 - 3.30 1,258 1,262 Secured Loan Balearic Handling EUR 2025 Fixed 1.50 13 13 Secured Loan Shore Handling EUR 2028 Fixed 1.50 223 223 Secured Loan Barcelona Cruise EUR 2024 Floating Euribor + 2,671 2,681 Port 4.00 Secured Loan (vii) Antigua Cruise USD 2026 Floating Libor + 5.75 33,569 33,421 Port 518,823 507,075 Loans used to finance working capital Unsecured Loan Global Liman TL 2022 Fixed 9.25 - 9.50 1,092 1,287 Unsecured Loan Global Liman USD 2023 Fixed 9.50 19,000 19,037 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman USD 2022 Fixed 5.00 4,000 4,170 24,092 24,494 Finance lease obligations (incl. IFRS-16 Finance Lease) Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 24 24 Port Leasing Global Ports PLC * GBP 2022 Fixed 3.50 170 170 Leasing Barcelona Cruise EUR 2029 Fixed 4.25 1,819 1,819 Port * Leasing Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2041 Fixed 2.00 8,492 8,492 * Leasing Valetta Cruise EUR 2066 Fixed 4.27 63,168 25,348 Port * Leasing Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2067 Fixed 18.09 983 983 * Leasing Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2024 Fixed 32.77 641 635 Leasing Ege Liman USD 2025 Fixed 6.25 2,493 2,477 Leasing Port of Adria * EUR 2043 Fixed 3.85 13,454 9,525 Leasing Zadar * HRK 2038 Fixed 5.50 2,530 2,530 Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 308 265 Port * Leasing Taranto Cruise EUR 2042 Fixed 1.30 1,011 889 Port * Leasing Kalundborg Cruise EUR 2041 Fixed 6.50 868 875 Port * Leasing Antigua Cruise USD 2048 Fixed 7.65 31,787 12,987 Port * 127,748 67,019 598,588

* IFRS 16 Finance Leases 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Details of the loans and borrowings as at 31 March 2021 are as follows:

As at 31 March 2021 Principal Carrying Loans and borrowings type Company name Currency Maturity Interest Interest value type rate % (USD '000) (USD '000) Loans used to finance investments and projects Unsecured Eurobonds Global Liman USD 2021 Fixed 8.13 250,000 256,817 Unsecured Bonds and notes (vi) Nassau Cruise Port USD 2040 Fixed 8.00 124,470 129,355 Secured Loan (ii) Barcelona Port EUR 2023 Floating Euribor + 14,445 14,403 Investments 4.00 Secured Loan (iii) Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2025 Floating Euribor 3m + 3,840 3,818 1.75 Secured Loan (iv) Valetta Cruise EUR 2035 Floating Euribor + 12,063 10,906 Port 2.80 Secured Loan Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 2.20 - 5.55 556 556 Port Secured Loan Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2021 Fixed 9.50 - 19.00 375 396 Secured Loan (v) Port of Adria EUR 2025 Floating Euribor + 22,892 23,049 4.25 Secured Loan Port of Adria EUR 2022 Fixed 3.15 - 3.30 1,186 1,189 Secured Loan Catania Cruise EUR 2027 Fixed 2.20 - 5.55 30 30 Port Secured Loan Balearic Handling EUR 2025 Fixed 1.50 132 132 Secured Loan Shore Handling EUR 2028 Fixed 1.50 253 253 Secured Loan Barcelona Cruise EUR 2024 Floating Euribor + 2,816 2,819 Port 4.00 Secured Loan (vii) Antigua Cruise USD 2026 Floating Libor + 5.75 33,283 33,283 Port 466,341 477,006 Loans used to finance working capital Unsecured Loan Global Liman TL 2021 Fixed 9.25 - 9.50 1,977 2,132 Unsecured Loan Ege Liman TL 2021 Fixed 30.60 3,576 3,878 5,553 6,010 Finance lease obligations (incl. IFRS-16 Finance Lease) Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 26 26

Port Leasing Global Ports PLC GBP 2022 Fixed 3.5 406 406 Leasing Barcelona Cruise EUR 2029 Fixed 4.25 2,165 2,165 Port Leasing Malaga Cruise Port EUR 2041 Fixed 2.00 9,380 9,380 Leasing Valetta Cruise EUR 2066 Fixed 4.27 67,512 26,539 Port Leasing Bodrum Cruise Port TL 2067 Fixed 18.09 1,731 1,845 Leasing Port of Adria EUR 2043 Fixed 3.85 14,184 9,695 Leasing Zadar HRK 2038 Fixed 5.50 2,775 2,775 Leasing Cagliari Cruise EUR 2026 Fixed 4.84 378 318 Port Leasing Nassau Cruise Port USD 2047 Fixed 1.79 137 137 Leasing Antigua Cruise USD 2048 Fixed 7.65 32,387 12,632 Port 131,081 65,918 548,934 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

Detailed information relating to significant loans undertaken by the Group is as follows: i. The Group has entered a new five-year, senior secured loan agreement for up to USD 261.3 million with theinvestment firm Sixth Street to refinance Eurobond. USD186.3m of this loan has been drawn for the refinancing as ofthe reporting date, while the remaining USD75m represent a growth financing facility which the Group can draw meetingcertain requirements. Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, the Company will have the ability to select from arange of interest payment options including an all-cash interest rate, a cash interest rate of LIBOR +5.25% plusPIK rate, or a PIK only rate of LIBOR +8.5% up until December 2022. The loan repayment is repaid with a bulletpayment at final maturity in July 2026. The Group, at its discretion, will not be required to make any debt service(principal or interest) until calendar year-end 2022. As part of the financing arrangement with Sixth Street, theCompany has agreed to issue warrants to Sixth Street for a subscription price equal to the nominal value per sharerepresenting 9.0% of the Company's fully-diluted share capital (subject to customary adjustments). ii. On 30 September 2014, BPI and Creuers entered into a syndicated loan. Tranche A of this loan is paidsemi-annually, at the end of June and December, with the last payment being in 2023. Tranche B already paid,Tranche C amounting to Euro 2.4 million has a bullet payment in 2024. The interest rate of this loan is Euribor 6m+ 4.00%. The syndicated loan is subject to a number of financial ratios and restrictions, breach of which couldlead to early repayment being requested. Under this loan, in the event of default, all the shares of BPI (a totalof 3,170,500 shares each being EUR1) and Creuers (3,005,061shares each being EUR1) are pledged together with certainrights of these companies. The agreement includes terms about certain limitations on dividends payments, newinvestments, and change in the control of the companies, change of the business, new loans and disposal of assets. iii. On 12 January 2010, Cruceros Málaga, S.A. entered into a loan agreement with Unicaja regarding a Euro 9million loan to finance the construction of the new terminal. This loan had an 18-month grace period. It is linkedto Euribor and has a term of 180 months from the agreement execution date. Therefore, the maturity date of the loanis on 12 January 2025. A mortgage has been taken out on the administrative concession agreement to guaranteerepayment of the loan principal and accrued interest thereon. iv. Valletta Cruise Port's bank loans and overdraft facilities bear interest at Euribor + 3% (31 March 2021:Euribor + 3%) per annum and are secured by a mortgage over VCP's present and future assets, together with amortgage over specific property within the concession site for a period of 65 years commencing on 21 November 2001. v. Port of Adria entered into a loan agreement with EBRD amounting to Euro 20 million in total on 26February 2018 with a 6-year maturity, 2 years grace period and an interest rate of Euribor + 4.25%. Principal andinterest will be payable quarterly in January, April, July and November of each year. Under this loan agreement, inthe event of default, all shares of Port of Adria (12,040,993 Shares having 0.5026 EUR nominal value per each and30,683,933 Shares having 1.1485 EUR nominal value per each) are pledged to the bank in accordance with a share pledgeagreement. In compliance with this agreement, the Company is also guarantor of Port of Adria, and as per agreement,the Company has to comply with the consolidated leverage ratio of 5.0 to 1. vi. Nassau Cruise Port has issued an unsecured bond with a total nominal volume of USD 133.3 million pursuantto the Bond Subscription Agreement dated 29 June 2020. The unsecured bonds have been sold to institutionalinvestors at par across two tranches in local currency Bahamian Dollar and US-Dollar, which are pari-passu to eachother, and with a fixed coupon of 8.0% across both tranches payable semi-annually starting 30 June 2021. Finalmaturity of the bond is 30 June 2040, principal repayment will occur in ten equal, annual installments, beginningin June 2031 and each year afterwards until final maturity.

Nassau Cruise Port has issued three additional tranches of unsecured notes with a total nominal volume of USD 110 million pursuant to note purchase agreements dated 24 June 2021, 29 September 2021 and 22 November 2021. Notes have a fixed coupon of 5.29%, 5.42% and 7.50% respectively, payable semi-annually starting 31 December 2021. Final maturity of the notes is 31 December 2040 (amortising), 31 December 2031 (bullet repayment) and 31 December 2029, respectively. 0. 15 Loans and borrowings (continued)

The bonds and the notes are general obligation of Nassau Cruise Port and not secured by any specific collateral or guarantee. No other entity of the Group has provided any security or guarantee with respect to the Nassau Cruise Port bond and notes. The bonds and the notes contain a covenant that Nassau Cruise Port must maintain a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.30x prior to the distribution of any dividends to shareholders. vii. On 26 September 2019, GPH Antigua entered into a syndicated loan with 6 years maturity and 2 years Graceperiod. Repayment will be made quarterly starting from 31 December 2022, at a principal rate of 2.0835%. Remainingamount (58.33%) will be paid September 2027. The interest rate of this loan will be Libor + 5.75% prior to New Piercompletion date and SOFR + 5.25% after completion of New pier construction. The syndicated loan is subject to anumber of financial ratios and restrictions, breach of which could lead to early repayment being requested. Theagreement includes terms about certain limitations on dividends payments, new investments, and change in thecontrol of the companies, change of the business, new loans and disposal of assets.

Reconciliation of movements of liabilities to cash flows arising from financing activities

USD'000 Liabilities Equity Note Loans and Leases Retained earnings NCI Total Borrowings Balance at 1 April 2021 483,016 65,918 (12,151) 74,822 611,605 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds from loans and borrowings 340,473 4,298 -- -- 344,771 Repayment of borrowings / leases (278,329) (2,612) -- -- (280,941) Total changes from financing cash flows 62,144 1,686 -- -- 63,830 The effect of changes in foreign exchange 5,837 (1,260) (254) (3,225) 1,098 rates Other changes -- Liability-related -- Disposal -- 1,761 -- -- 1,761 Interest expense 21,674 3,932 -- -- 25,606 Interest paid (31,362) (2,330) -- -- (33,692) Total liability-related other changes (9,740) (2,688) -- -- (12,428) Total equity-related other changes -- -- (35,889) 16,925 (18,964) Balance at 31 March 2022 531,569 67,019 (48,294) 88,522 638,816 USD'000 Liabilities Equity Note Loans and Leases Retained NCI Total Borrowings earnings Balance at 1 January 2020 387,542 65,448 61,053 86,330 600,373 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds from loans and borrowings 160,641 455 -- -- 161,096

Repayment of borrowings / leases (52,318) (3,922) -- -- (56,240) Dividend paid 24 (c) -- -- -- (237) (237) Total changes from financing cash flows 108,323 (3,467) -- (237) 104,619 The effect of changes in foreign exchange 40,262 (450) (224) 3,715 43,303 rates Other changes Liability-related Disposal (29,469) -- 5,854 -- (23,615) Interest expense 30,339 4,912 -- -- 35,251 Interest paid (17,569) (2,803) -- -- (20,372) Total liability-related other changes (36,412) 2,278 -- -- (34,134) Total equity-related other changes -- -- (78,834) (14,986) (93,820) Balance at 31 March 2021 483,016 65,918 (12,151) 74,822 611,605 16 Earnings / (Loss) per share

The Group presents basic earnings per share ("basic EPS") data for its ordinary shares. Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the profit or loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, less own shares acquired.

The Group has a share-based payments as part of its long-term incentive plan to directors and senior management. The shares to be granted to the participants of the scheme are only considered as potential shares when the market vesting conditions are satisfied at the reporting date. None of the market conditions are satisfied at the reporting date and therefore there is no dilution of the earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share (please refer to the glossary of APMs). There are no other transactions that can result in dilution of the earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share (please refer to the glossary of APMs).

Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

2022 2021 Profit attributable to owners of the Company (USD'000) (35,992) (80,313) Weighted average number of shares 62,826,963 62,826,963 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share with par value of GBP 0.01 (cents per share) (57.3) (127.8) Profit attributable to owners of the Company before discontinued operations (35,992) (93,219) Weighted average number of shares 62,826,963 62,826,963 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share with par value of GBP 0.01 (cents per share) (57.3) (148.4) 17 Commitments and contingencies a. Litigation

There are pending lawsuits that have been filed against or by the Group. Management of the Group assesses the possible results and financial effects of these lawsuits at the end of each period and as a result of these assessments, the required provisions are recognised for the possible expenses and liabilities. The total provision amount that has been recognised as at 31 March 2022 is USD 678 thousand (31 March 2021: USD 6,118 thousand).

The information related to the significant lawsuits that the Group is directly or indirectly a party to, is outlined below:

The Port of Adria-Bar (Montenegro) is a party to the disputes arising from the collective labour agreement executed with the union by Luka Bar AD (former employer/company), which was applicable to Luka Bar AD employees transferred to Port of Adria-Bar. The collective labour agreement has expired in 2010, before the Port was acquired by the Group under the name of Port of Adria-Bar. However, a number of lawsuits have been brought in connection to this collective labour agreement seeking (i) unpaid wages for periods before the handover of the Port to the Group, and (ii) alleged underpaid wages as of the start of 2014. On March 2017, the Supreme Court of Montenegro adopted a Standpoint in which it is ruled that collective labour agreement cannot be applied on rights, duties and responsibilities for employees of Port of Adria-Bar after September 30th, 2010. Although the Standpoint has established a precedent that has applied to the claims for the period after September 30th, 2010; there are various cases pending for claims related to the period of October 1st, 2009 - September 30th, 2010. In respect of the foregoing period of one year, the Port of Adria-Bar has applied to the Constitutional Court to question the alignment of the collective labour agreement with the Constitution, Labor Law and general collective agreement. The Port of Adria-Bar was notified that the application for initiating the procedure for reviewing the legality of the Collective Agreement has been rejected due to a procedural reason, without evaluating the arguments submitted. On May 17, 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed Port of Adria's case and confirmed and accepted the applicability of the conflicting articles of the collective bargaining agreement in terms of employees' lawsuits for employees.

As of 31 March 2022, the Group has allocated a provision expense of USD 655 thousand for this lawsuit in its consolidated financial statements (31 March 2021: USD 3,076 thousand) (note 30). 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) b. Guarantees

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, the letters of guarantee given comprised the following:

2022 2021 Letters of guarantee (USD '000) (USD '000) Given to seller for the call option on APVS shares (*) 4,902 5,168 Given to Privatisation Administration / Port Authority 2,637 2,562 Other governmental authorities 1,033 218 Others 88 115 Total letters of guarantee 8,660 8,063

(*) Venetto Sviluppo ("VS"), the 51% shareholder of APVS, which in turn owns a 53% stake in Venezia Terminal Passegeri S.p.A (VTP), has a put option to sell its shares in APVS partially or completely (up to 51%) to Venezia Investimenti (VI). This option originally can be exercised between 15th May 2017 and 15th November 2018, extended until the end of November 2023. If VS exercises the put option completely, VI will own 99% of APVS and accordingly 71.51% of VTP. The Group has given a guarantee letter for its portion of 25% to VS, which serves as a security of the full amount of the put option mentioned above.

Other collaterals are disclosed in Note 15. c. Contractual obligations

Ege Liman

The details of the TOORA ("Transfer of Operational Rights Agreement") dated 2 July 2003, executed by and between Ege Liman and OIB together with TDI are stated below:

The agreement allows Ege Liman to operate Ege Ports-Kusadasi for a term of 30 years for a total consideration of USD 24.3 million which has already been paid. Ege Liman's operation rights extend to port facilities, infrastructure and facilities which are either owned by the State or were used by TDI for operating the port, as well as the duty-free stores leased by the TDI. Ege Liman is entitled to construct and operate new stores in the port area with the written consent of the TDI.

Ege Liman is able to determine tariffs for Ege Ports- Kusadasi's port services at its own discretion without TDI's approval (apart from the tariffs for services provided to Turkish military ships).

The TOORA requires that the foreign ownership or voting rights in Ege Liman do not exceed 49%. Pursuant to the terms of the TOORA, the TDI is entitled to hold one share in Ege Liman and to nominate one of Ege Ports - Kusadasi's board members. Global Liman appoints the remaining board members and otherwise controls all operational decisions associated with the port. Ege Ports-Kusadasi does not have the right to transfer its operating rights to a third party.

Ege Liman is liable for the maintenance of the port together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Ege Liman.

Bodrum Liman

The details of the BOT Agreement dated 23 June 2004, executed by and between Bodrum Liman and the DLH are stated below:

Bodrum Liman had to construct the Bodrum Cruise Port in a period of 1 year and 4 months following the delivery of the land and thereafter, will operate the Bodrum Cruise Port for 12 years. The final acceptance of the construction was performed on 4 December 2007, and thus the operation period has commenced.

Bodrum Liman also executed an extension on prior Concession Agreement with the General Directorate of National Property on 15 November 2018 ("Bodrum Port Concession Agreement"). The BOT Agreement is attached to the Bodrum Port Concession Agreement and Bodrum Liman is entitled to use the Bodrum Cruise Port under these agreements for an extended period of 49 years starting from 31 December 2019. The BOT Agreement permits Bodrum Liman to determine tariffs for Bodrum Cruise Port's port services at its own discretion, provided that it complies with applicable legislation, such as applicable maritime laws and competition laws. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued)

c) Contractual obligations (continued)

Bodrum Liman (continued)

Bodrum Liman was required to pay the Directorate General for Infrastructure Investments a land utilisation fee. This fee increases by Turkish Consumer Price index each year. With the extension signed, this fee will be revised yearly as per the agreement between Company and Directorate General.

Bodrum Liman is liable for the maintenance of the Port together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Bodrum Liman.

Port of Adria

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 15 November 2013, executed by and between Global Liman and the Government of Montenegro and AD Port of Adria-Bar are stated below:

Global Liman will be performing services such as repair, financing, operation, maintenance in the Port of Adria for an operational period of 30 years (terminating in 2043).

Port of Adria has an obligation to pay to the Government of Montenegro (a) a fixed concession fee in the amount of Euro 500,000 per year; (b) a variable concession fee in the amount of Euro 5 per twenty-foot equivalent ("TEU") (full and empty) handled over the quay (ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship container handling), no fees are charged for the movement of the containers; (c) a variable concession fee in the amount of Euro 0.20 per ton of general cargo handled over the quay (ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship general cargo handling). However, pursuant to Montenegrin Law on Concessions, as an aid to the investor for investing in a port of national interest, the concession fee was set in the amount of Euro 1 for the period of three years starting from the effective date of the TOORA Contract. Tariffs for services are regulated pursuant to the terms of the concession agreement with the Montenegro port authority, where the maximum rates are subject to adjustments for inflation.

For the first three years of the agreement, Port of Adria had to implement certain investment and social programmes outlined in the agreement and had to commit Euro 13.6 million towards capital expenditure during that period. This included launching and investing Euro 6.5 million in certain social programmes at Port of Adria Bar such as retrenching employees, the establishment of a successful management trainee programme, and subsidising employees to attend training and acquire additional qualifications, as well as the provision of English lessons to employees. All the relevant investment requirements already performed by Port of Adria at the end of 2016.

Port of Adria is liable for the maintenance of the Port of Adria together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Government of Montenegro at a specific condition, while the movable properties stay with Port of Adria.

Barcelona Cruise Port

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 29 July 1999, executed by and between Creuers del Port de Barcelona and the Barcelona Port authority are stated below:

Creuers del Port de Barcelona, S.A. ("Creuers") will be performing the management of port services related to the traffic of tourist cruises at the Port of Barcelona, as well as the development of commercial complementary activities corresponding to a seaport, in Adossat Wharf in Barcelona for an operational period of 27 years. The port operation rights for Adossat Wharf (comprised of Terminals A and B) terminates in 2030. The Port concession period can be extended automatically for three years provided that (i) Creuers has complied with all the obligations set forth in the Port Concession; and (ii) Creuers remains rendering port services on tourist cruises until the expiry of the extended term. Therefore, the concession the concession period is considered to be 30 years.

Creuers is liable for the maintenance of Adossat Wharf Terminals A and B, as well as ensuring that port equipment is maintained in good repair and in operating condition throughout its concession period. For the detailed maintenance and investment requirements, explained in the concession agreement, replacement provision has provided in the financials of the Company in the Note 30. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Barcelona Port Authority. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) c. Contractual obligations (continued)

Barcelona Cruise Port (continued)

The concession is subject to an annual payment, which consisted of the following fees: (i) a fee for the occupancy of the public land at the port, (ii) a fee for the operation of public land for commercial activities, and (iii) a general service fee.

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 26 July 2003, executed by and between Creuers and the Barcelona Port authority are stated below:

Creuers will be performing the management of port services related to the traffic of tourist cruises at the Port of Barcelona, as well as the development of commercial complementary activities corresponding to a seaport, in WTC Wharf in Barcelona for an operational period of 27 years. The port operation rights for the World Trade Centre Wharf (comprised of Terminals N and S) terminate in 2027. However, the Port concession period can be extended automatically for three years provided that (i) Creuers has complied with all the obligations set forth in the Port Concession; and (ii) Creuers remains rendering port services on tourist cruises until the expiry of the extended term. Therefore, the concession period is considered as 30 years. Creuers is liable for the maintenance of Adossat Wharf Terminals N and S together with the port equipment in good repair and in operating condition throughout its operating right period. After the expiry of the contractual period, the real estate and the integral parts of it shall be surrendered to the Barcelona Port Authority.

Malaga Cruise Port

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 9 July 2008, executed by and between Cruceros Malaga and the Malaga Port authority are stated below:

Cruceros Málaga, S.A. obtained an administrative concession to occupy the Levante Terminal of the Malaga Port and its exploitation, for a 30-year period, terminating in 2038. The concession term can be extended for up to fifteen years, in two terms of 10 and 5 additional years (extending the total concession period to 45 years), due to an amendment to the Malaga Levante Agreement approved by the Malaga Port Authority in its resolution dated 28 October 2009. These extensions require (i) the approval by the Malaga Port Authority and (ii) Cruceros Malaga to comply with all of the obligations set forth in the concession. Cruceros will perform passenger services, terminal usage and luggage services, as well as undertake general maintenance of the Levante Terminal. Cruceros is responsible for ensuring that the port equipment is maintained in good repair and operating condition throughout the concession term.

The concession is subject to an annual payment, which consisted of the following fees: (i) a fee for the occupancy of the public land at the port, and (ii) a fee for the operation of public land for commercial activities.

The details of the TOORA Contract dated 11 December 2011, executed by and between Cruceros Malaga and the Malaga Port authority are stated below:

Cruceros Málaga, S.A. obtained an administrative concession to occupy El Palmeral Terminal of the Malaga Port and its exploitation, for a 30-year period, terminating in 2042. Cruceros will perform passenger services, terminal usage and luggage services, as well as undertake general maintenance of the El Palmeral Terminal. Cruceros is responsible for ensuring that the port equipment is maintained in good repair and operating condition throughout the concession term.

The concession is subject to an annual payment, which was Euro 154,897 in 2016, which consisted of the following fees: (i) a fee for the occupancy of the public land at the port, and (ii) a fee for the operation of public land for commercial activities. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) c. Contractual obligations (continued)

Valletta Cruise Port

On 22 November 2001, VCP signed a deed with the Government of Malta by virtue of which the Government granted a 65-year concession over the buildings and lands situated in Floriana, which has an area of 46,197square metres ("sqm"). VCP will perform operation and management of a cruise liner passenger terminal and an international ferry passenger terminal together with complementary leisure facilities. The area transferred is used as follows: retail 6,854sqm, office 4,833sqm, terminal 21,145sqm and potential buildings 13,365sqm.

A ground rent is payable by Valletta Cruise Port to the Government of Malta. At the end of each 12 months period, VCP is required pay to the Government of Malta (a) 15% of all revenue deriving from the letting of any buildings or facilities on the concession site for that 12-month period, and (b) 10% of revenue deriving from passenger and cruise liner operations, subject to the deduction of direct costs and services from the revenue upon which 10% fee is payable.

Catania Cruise Terminal

On 18 October 2011, Catania Cruise Terminal SRL ("CCT") signed a deed with the Catania Port Authority by virtue of which the Port Authority granted a 15-year concession over the passenger terminal area situated on Catania City Center. CCT will perform operation and management of a cruise passenger terminal in the area.

A fixed rent is payable by CCT to the Port Authority in the sum of Euro 135,000.00 for each year during the concession period.

Cagliari Cruise Terminal

On 14 January 2013, Cagliari Cruise Port S.r.l ("CCP") signed a deed with the Cagliari Port Authority by virtue of which the Port Authority granted a 15-year concession over the passenger terminal area situated within Cagliari Port. CCT will perform operation and management of a cruise passenger terminal in the area.

A fixed rent is payable by CCP to the Port Authority in the sum of Euro 44,315.74 for each year during the concession period.

Taranto Cruise Port

On 5 May 2021, Taranto Cruise Port Srl ("TCP") signed a deed with the Port of Taranto Authority by virtue of which the Port Authority granted a 20-year concession over the passenger terminal area situated within Taranto Port. TCP will perform operation and management of a cruise passenger terminal in the area.

A fixed rent is payable by TCP to the Port Authority Euro 12,000 for each year starting from first year of concession period, increasing yearly basis up to Euro 52,000 until end of concession period.

Nassau Cruise Port

On 28 August 2019, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd ("NCP") signed a port operation and lease agreement ("POLA") with the Government of The Bahamas by virtue of which the Government of The Bahamas granted a 25-year concession over the passenger terminal area situated within Nassau Cruise Port. The 25-year period will start from the completion of the redevelopment project. Effective from 9 October 2019, NCP manages and operates Nassau Cruise Port at Prince George Wharf, Nassau, The Bahamas. NCP will invest an amount of USD 250 million in expanding the capacity of the port. Investment amount also includes ancillary contributions made to local community to increase the wealth of people of Bahamas. These payments will be made as grant and partly as interest free loan.

The first phase of the construction has started in November 2020 and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. The second phase of the construction is expected to be completed by the end of the upcoming reporting period. Once construction has been completed total revenues are expected to be in the range of USD 35-40 million per annum.

Pursuant to the POLA, variable fee payment based on the number of passengers is made to the Government of The Bahamas starting from 9 October 2019. Until the redevelopment project is completed, a minimum fixed fee will be payable to the Government of The Bahamas amounting to USD 2 million. The minimum variable fee will be increased to USD 2.5 million from construction end date until the end of concession per annum. 17 Commitments and contingencies (continued) c. Contractual obligations (continued)

Antigua Cruise Port

On 31 January 2019, GPH (Antigua) Ltd signed a concession agreement with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority by virtue of which it is granted with a 30-year concession over the passenger terminal area situated within Antigua Cruise Port. Effective from 23 October 2019, GPH (Antigua) Ltd has assumed the operation and management of the cruise port in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

As part of its obligations under the concession agreement, GPH (Antigua) Ltd. has repaid the existing bond of USD 21 million and invested an additional of USD 22 million to complete the new pier and dredging works to accommodate the largest cruise ships in the world. All such investments have been partially financed through non-recourse project finance and the Group's cash equity contribution of 27.5% at financial close. A variable fee payment based on the number of passengers will be made to the contracting authority with a minimum fee guarantee. From the 21st year of the concession, GPH (Antigua) Ltd. will pay a share of its annual revenue to the contracting authorities.

Kalundborg Cruise Port

On 15 October 2021, GPH (Kalundborg) ApS ("GPH Kal") signed a deed with the Port Authority of Kalundborg by virtue of which the Port Authority granted a 20-year lease to manage cruise services in Kalundborg Port. As part of its obligations under the lease agreement, GPH Kal will invest up to EUR6m by the end of 2025 into a purpose-built cruise terminal. GPH Kal has taken over cruise port operations on 16 February 2022.

A fixed rent is payable by GPH Kal to the Port Authority DKK 375 thousand for the first year of lease period, which will grow in steps to DKK 500 thousand by third year of lease and by Denmark CPA index yearly basis until end of lease. 18 Leases

Lease as lessee (IFRS 16)

The Group has entered into various operating lease agreements. In the periods presented, the Group's main operating lease arrangements as lessee are the port rent agreement of Valletta Cruise Port until 2066, Port of Adria until 2043, Creuers until 2033, Cruceros until 2043, Zadar Cruise Port until 2039, Antigua Cruise Port until 2049 and Bodrum Liman until 2067. Part of the concession agreements of Creuers and Cruceros relating to the occupancy of the public land at the port and the operation of public land for commercial activities, which are out of scope of IFRIC 12, have been accounted for under IFRS 16 - Leases.

The Company has a leasing agreement to rent its office at third floor offices at 34 Brook Street London. This lease has no purchase options or escalation clauses.

Right of use assets

Right-of-use assets related to leased properties that do not meet the definition of investment property are presented separately.

As at As at 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Balance at the beginning of the year / period 87,469 81,123 Additions to Right of Use assets 1,851 8,279 Depreciation charge for the year / period (3,536) (3,963) Disposal group -- (49) Currency translation differences (2,323) 2,079 Balance at year-end 83,461 87,469

The Company has created right of use asset for Antigua Cruise Port after acquisition. A variable fee payment based on the number of passengers will be made to the Port Authority with a minimum fee guarantee. From the 21st year of the concession, ACP will pay a share of its annual revenue annually to the Port Authority. The Company has repaid outstanding loan amounting to USD 21,000 thousand on the initial acquisition date. The Company has recognized the loan and the discounted future payments as right of use asset and recognised an equivalent lease liability. 18 Leases (continued)

Right of use assets (continued)

Amounts recognized in profit or loss

As at As at 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD'000) (USD '000) Interest on lease liabilities (1,558) (2,811) Expenses relating to short-term leases -- --

Amounts recognized in statement of cash flows

As at As at 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD'000) (USD '000) Total cash outflow for leases (2,612) (3,922)

Extension options

All concession agreements contain extension options exercisable by the Group. These options are exercisable with the submission of the extension request by the Group before expiry of current concession agreements. Extendable rights vary based on the country regulations, and current concession period. Extension options are evaluated by management on contract basis, and the decision is based on the Port's performance, and possible extension period. Extension options in concession agreements are being provided for the continuation of the port's operations. The extension options held are exercisable only by the Group and in some agreements subject to approval of the grantor. Accordingly, the Group includes only already signed contract periods for the concession life.

The Group has estimated that the potential future lease payments, should it exercise all extension options, would result in an increase in lease liability of USD 2,957 thousand (2021: USD 3,117 thousand).

Lease as lessor

The Group's main operating lease arrangements as lessor are various shopping centre rent agreements of Ege Port, Bodrum Cruise Port, Valletta Cruise Port, Barcelona Cruise Port, Malaga Cruise Port, Zadar Cruise Port, and Antigua Cruise Port. All leases are classified as operating leases from a lessor perspective.

The following table sets out a maturity analysis of lease receivables, showing the payments to be received after the reporting date.

As at As at 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Less than one year 6,510 4,511 One to two years 1,462 1,381 Two to three years 1,281 1,226 Three to four years 872 824 Four to five years 529 506 More than five years 8 204 Total 10,662 8,652

During the year ended 31 March 2022, USD 4,687 thousand (15 month period ended 31 March 2021: USD 4,240 thousand) was recognised as rental income in the consolidated income statement and other comprehensive income. 19 Investment Property

See accounting policy in Note 3(l).

Reconciliation of carrying amount

As at As at 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Balance at the beginning of the year 2,198 2,139 Depreciation charge for the year (48) (58) Currency translation differences (112) 117 Balance at the end of the year 2,038 2,198

Investment property comprises Valletta Cruise Port's commercial property that is leased to third parties. Further information about these leases is included in Note 33. 20 Related parties

The related parties of the Group which are disclosed in this note comprised the following: Related parties Relationship Mehmet Kutman Chairman and ultimate controlling party Aysegül Bensel Shareholder of Ultimate parent company Global Yatirim Holding ("GIH") Ultimate parent company Global Ports Holding BV Parent company Global Sigorta Aracilik Hizmetleri A.S. ("Global Sigorta") Ultimate parent company's subsidiary Global Menkul Degerler A.S. ("Global Menkul") Ultimate parent company's subsidiary Adonia Shipping Ultimate parent company's subsidiary Naturel Gaz Ultimate parent company's subsidiary Straton Maden Ultimate parent company's subsidiary Goulette Cruise Holding Joint-Venture LCT - Lisbon Cruise Terminals, LDA ("LCT") Equity accounted investee

The Company has suspended its pursuit of a Premium Listing on the London Stock Exchange and agreed to terminate the Relationship Deed with GIH on 13 July 2020. These decisions have been taken in order to strengthen the Company's ability to respond to challenges created by ongoing Covid-19 disruption to the global travel sector and the economies in which the Group operates and provide additional options and flexibility for intercompany support by ultimate parent company.

All related party transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are therefore not disclosed in this note. 20 Related parties (continued)

Due from related parties

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, current receivables from related parties comprised the following:

2022 2021 Current receivables from related parties (USD '000) (USD '000) Global Yatirim Holding 338 -- Adonia Shipping (*) 10 6 Straton Maden (*) 64 66 Global Menkul 44 6 Global Ports Holding BV -- 4 LCT 21 22 Other Global Yatirim Holding Subsidiaries 584 220 Total 1,061 324 Non-current receivables from related parties Goulette Cruise Holding (**) 8,846 8,125 8,846 8,125

(*) These amounts are related with the work advances paid related with the services taken on utilities by Group Companies. The charged interest rate is 45.75% as at 31 March 2022 (31 March 2021: 16,75%).

(**) The Company is providing financing to its Joint venture for the payment of La Goulette Shipping Company acquisition price and ongoing funding needs maturity of 5 years with bullet repayment at the end of term. Yearly interest up to 8% (2021: 8%) is accruing and paid at maturity.

Due to related parties

As at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021, current payables to related parties comprised the following:

2022 2021 Current payables to related parties (USD '000) (USD '000) Mehmet Kutman 185 827 Global Sigorta (*) 59 154 Global Yatirim Holding -- 129 Aysegül Bensel 222 102 Other Global Yatirim Holding Subsidiaries 20 41 Total 486 1,253 Non-current payables to related parties Global Yatirim Holding 3,000 -- Total 3,000 --

(*) These amounts are related to professional services received. The charged interest rate is 47.50% as at 31 March 2022 (31 March 2021: 17.50%). 20 Related parties (continued)

Transactions with related parties

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, transactions with other related parties comprised the following:

USD '000 2022 2021 Rent Interest Rent Interest Other Other Income received Income received Global Yatirim Holding -- 111 -- 265 -- 106 Goulette Cruise Holding -- 362 185 -- -- -- Total -- 473 185 265 -- 106 USD '000 2022 2021 Project Interest Project Interest Other Other Expenses Expenses Expenses Expense Global Yatirim Holding -- 515 1 276 -- 83 Global Menkul -- -- -- -- -- 1 Total -- 515 1 276 -- 84

As one of steps to expand the operations of the Group, a Port Operating and Lease Agreement ("POLA") for Nassau Cruise Port was signed in 2019. During the period of the contract negotiation, the Group signed a contract with Turquoise Advisory Limited ("TAL"), which is a related party of the Group as it is owned by the General Manager and one of the Board members of NCP, being key management personnel. A contract was signed for the preparation of proposals for the port tender, negotiation of the POLA, realisation of the final partnership and financing structure, obtaining all the permits for the project, and taking an active role and providing assistance in all processes including project debt financing.

The scope of the agreement was created by the Group with the aim of achieving the successful execution of the NCP venture (including financial and construction processes), and a success premium of USD 7.500 thousand was envisaged as a fair value of the payment to TAL, considering the economic impact of the project, in return for the successful completion of the terms of the POLA. Due to the fact that the project finance and construction approval and permission processes had not been met as of the 31 March 2021, no success premium was accruedat that time. The success premium was paid in the year of 2020 after the completion of the construction permit and acceptance processes, which are the integral elements of the contract, and the successful completion of the construction and financing.

Apart from this agreement, the Group also signed a Consultancy agreement with TAL. Under this contract, TAL will help create new revenue streams for the various aspects of the project and for NCP during the lifetime of the POLA. The price of this contract was determined as 500 thousand USD annually. This contract was subsequently revised retrospectively to be effective as of May 2020, by mutual agreement of the parties.

Collaboration between the Group and the owners of TAL, as individuals providing inter alia strategic advisory services, has started several years prior to the signing date of the POLA. Following the Group obtaining clarification in 2019 as to the potential partnership options for the NCP project, the above-mentioned contracts were signed in recognition of services delivered by the parties to date and in the future.

NCP issued bonds on 10 May 2020 for the financing of its construction works related to port development. The total value of the bonds issued at that date amounted to USD 125 million with an interest rate of 8% (for details see Note 26). The Yes Foundation, a 2% minority shareholder of NCP, has bought bonds amounting to USD 1.35 million at the issuance. As at 31 March 2022 and 2021, these bonds were still held by the YES foundation.

For the year ended 31 March 2022 and 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, GPH has not distributed any dividend to Global Yatirim Holding. 20 Related parties (continued)

Transactions with key management personnel

Key management personnel comprised the members of the Board and GPH's senior management. For the year ended 31 March 2022 and 15 month period ended 31 March 2021, details of benefits to key management personnel comprised the following:

2022 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Salaries 2,546 3,446 Attendance fees to Board of Directors 338 471 Bonus 80 9 Termination benefits -- 25 Total 2,964 3,951 21 Events after the reporting date

As of 1 April 2022, Group has signed a 12-year concession, with a 6-year extension option, with the Tarragona Port Authority to manage the services for cruise passengers in Tarragona, Spain.

Global Ports Canary Islands S.L. ("GPCI"), an 80:20 joint venture between GPH and local partner Sepcan S.L., has agreed on the terms for a 40-year concession agreement to operate Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Cruise Port, Canary Islands, Spain. GPCI had been awarded preferred bidder status to operate cruise port concessions for Las Palmas Cruise Ports on 10 November 2021. This preferred bidder status covered concessions for the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, port of Arrecife (Lanzarote) and Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura).

The Group, GPCI and the Port Authority of Las Palmas continue to work towards finalising the 20-year concessions for the port of Arrecife (Lanzarote) and Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura).

GPCI will invest approximately EUR40 million into constructing a new cruise terminal in Las Palmas and modular terminal facilities in Marmoles pier in Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura. The debt financing for this project is expected to be secured by local banks, and the Company is in advanced discussion regarding the financing.

On 15 June 2022 GPH confirmed that it had received an approach regarding a potential cash offer for all of the shares in the Company by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl ('SAS'), a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. On 12 July 2022, GPH's board of directors announced that it had terminated these talks and SAS confirmed that it did not intend to make an offer for GPH.

These financial statements includes certain measures to assess the financial performance of the Group's business that are termed "non-IFRS measures" because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. These non-GAAP measures comprise the following;

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted revenue is calculated as revenue from all consolidated subsidiaries (cruise and commercial ports and other subsidiaries) excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue.

Segmental EBITDA

Segmental EBITDA calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items.

Management evaluates segmental performance based on Segmental EBITDA. This is done to reflect the fact that there is a variety of financing structures in place both at a port and Group-level, and the nature of the port operating right intangible assets vary by port depending on which concessions were acquired versus awarded, and which fall to be treated under IFRIC 12. As such, management considers monitoring performance in this way, using Segmental EBITDA, gives a more comparable basis for profitability between the portfolio of ports and a metric closer to net cash generation. Excluding project costs for acquisitions and one-off transactions such as project specific development expenses as well as unallocated expenses, gives a more comparable year-on-year measure of port-level trading performance.

Management is using Segmental EBITDA for evaluating each port and group-level performances on operational level. As per management's view, some specific adjusting items included on the computation of Segmental EBITDA.

Specific adjusting items

The Group presents specific adjusting items separately. For proper evaluation of individual ports financial performance and consolidated financial statements, Management considers disclosing specific adjusting items separately because of their size and nature. These expenses and income include project expenses; being the costs of specific M&A activities , the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements which should not be considered when assessing the underlying trading performance and the costs related to the refinancing of Group debts, the replacement provisions, being provision created for replacement of fixed assets which does not include regular maintenance, other provisions and reversals related to provisions provided, being related to unexpected non-operational transactions, impairment losses, construction accounting margin, being related to IFRIC 12 computation and main business of the Group is operating ports rather than construction, employee termination expenses, income from insurance repayments, income from scrap sales, gain/loss on sale of securities, other provision expenses, redundancy expenses and donations and grants.

Specific adjusting items comprised as following,

Year ended 15 month period ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Project expenses 7,897 11,098 Employee termination expenses 205 228 Replacement provisions 671 793 Provisions / (reversal of provisions) (*) 2,820 8,489 Impairment losses -- 11,997 Construction accounting margin (1,762) (1,052) Other expenses / (income) 821 (598) Specific adjusting items 10,652 30,955

(*) This figure composed of expected impairment losses on receivables, provision expenses excluding vacation pay and replacement provisions (refer note 30), impairment losses related to assets (refer note 13) and impairment losses on receivables of Equity accounted investees (refer note 18).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate Group's consolidated performance on an "as-is" basis with respect to the existing portfolio of ports. Notably excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, the costs of specific M&A activities and the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements. M&A and project development are key elements of the Group's strategy in the Cruise segment. Project lead times and upfront expenses for projects can be significant, however these expenses (as well as expenses related to raising financing such as IPO or acquisition financing) do not relate to the current portfolio of ports but to future EBITDA potential. Accordingly, these expenses would distort Adjusted EBITDA which management is using to monitor the existing portfolio's performance.

A full reconciliation for Segmental EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before tax is provided in the Segment Reporting Note 5 to these financial statements.

Underlying Profit

Management uses this measure to evaluate the profitability of the Group normalised to exclude the specific non-recurring expenses and income, non-cash foreign exchange transactions, and adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors' consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Underlying Profit is also consistent with Consolidated Net Income ('CNI'), as defined in the Group's 2021 Eurobond, which had been monitored to ensure covenant compliance.

Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income.

Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average per share.

Management uses these measures to evaluate the profitability of the Group normalised to exclude the gain on reversal of provisions, non-cash provisional income and expenses, gain or loss on foreign currency translation on equity, unhedged portion of investment hedging on Global Liman, adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, and adjusted for change in accounting policies, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors' consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Underlying Profit is also consistent with Consolidated Net Income (CNI), as defined in the Group's 2021 Eurobond, which is monitored to ensure covenant compliance. Management decided this year that in the light of a more meaningful presentation of the underlying profit, the unhedged portion of the investment hedge on Global Liman and any gain or loss on foreign currency translation on equity as explained in note 14 have been excluded.

Underlying profit and adjusted earnings per share computed as following;

Year ended 15-month period ended 31 March 31 March 2021 2022 (USD '000) (USD '000) (Loss) / Profit for the Period, net of IFRS 16 impact (44,540) (94,689) Impact of IFRS 16 (2,566) (3,300) (Loss) / Profit for the Period (47,106) (97,989) Amortisation of port operating rights / RoU asset / Investment 20,739 25,126 Property Non-cash provisional (income) / expenses (*) 3,697 9,510 Impairment losses -- 11,997 Unhedged portion of Investment hedging on Global Liman (note 14) 3,354 39,038 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation on equity (note 14) 1,330 1,238

Underlying (Loss) / Profit (17,987) (11,080) Weighted average number of shares 62,826,963 62,826,963 Adjusted earnings per share (pence) (28.63) (17.61)

(*) This figure composed of employee termination expense, replacement provision, and provisions / (reversal of provisions) under specific adjusting items.

Net debt

Net debt comprises total borrowings (bank loans, Eurobond [in respect of the 15 month period ended 31 March 2021] and finance leases net of accrued tax) less cash, cash equivalents and short term investments.

Management includes short term investments into the definition of Net Debt, because these short-term investment are comprised of marketable securities which can be quickly converted into cash.

Net debt comprised as following:

Year ended 15 month period ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Current loans and borrowings 75,998 295,200 Non-current loans and borrowings 522,590 253,734 Gross debt 598,588 548,934 Lease liabilities recognized due to IFRS 16 application (63,883) (65,918) Gross debt, net of IFRS 16 impact 534,705 483,016 Cash and bank balances (99,687) (170,599) Short term financial investments (55) (63) Net debt 434,963 312,354 Equity 50,397 86,563 Net debt to Equity ratio 8.63 3.61

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio is used by management to monitor available credit capacity of the Group.

Leverage ratio is computed by dividing gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Leverage ratio computation is made as follows:

Year ended 15 month period ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Gross debt 598,588 548,934 Lease liabilities recognised due to IFRS 16 application (63,883) (65,918) Gross debt, net of IFRS 16 impact 534,705 483,016 Adjusted EBITDA 7,010 (6,725) Impact of IFRS 16 on EBITDA (5,205) (6,592) Adjusted EBITDA, net of IFRS 16 impact 1,805 (13,317) Leverage ratio 296.1 NA

CAPEX

CAPEX represents the recurring level of capital expenditure required by the Group excluding M&A related capital expenditure.

CAPEX computed as 'Acquisition of property and equipment' and 'Acquisition of intangible assets' per the cash flow statement.

Year ended 15 month period ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Acquisition of property and equipment 5,434 27,913 Acquisition of intangible assets 89,199 56,557 CAPEX 94,633 84,470

Cash conversion ratio

Cash conversion ratio represents a measure of cash generation after taking account of on-going capital expenditure required to maintain the existing portfolio of ports.

It is computed as Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Year ended 15-month period ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (USD '000) (USD '000) Adjusted EBITDA 7,010 (6,725) Impact of IFRS 16 on EBITDA (5,205) (6,592) Adjusted EBITDA, net of IFRS 16 impact 1,805 (13,317) CAPEX (94,633) (84,470) Cash converted after CAPEX (92,828) (97,787) Cash conversion ratio 5142.8 NA

Hard currency

Management uses the term hard currency to refer to those currencies that historically have been less susceptible to exchange rate volatility. For the year ended 31 March 2022 and the 15 month period ended 2021, the relevant hard currencies for the Group are US Dollar, Euro, Denmark Krona and Singaporean Dollar.

