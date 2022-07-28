Anzeige
Sondermeldung am Donnerstag: Eilt! - Kurschance und starke News!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
28.07.22
10:06 Uhr
3,400 Euro
-3,400
-100,00 %
28.07.2022 | 08:34
Magnit reports 38.7% total sales growth (19.7% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 13.1% LFL sales growth in 2Q 2022

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 38.7% total sales growth (19.7% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 13.1% LFL sales growth in 2Q 2022 28-Jul-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 38.7% total sales growth (19.7% adjusted for dixy acquisition) and 13.1% LFL Sales Growth in 2Q 2022 Krasnodar, Russia (July 28, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 2Q and 1H 2022 operational results. 

2Q 2022 Key Operational Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 38.7% y-o-y to RUB 588.6 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 19.7%; 
          -- Net retail sales reached RUB 579.0 billion increasing 40.0% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 20.7%; 
38.7%       -- LFL[1] sales growth of 13.1% driven by 15.0% average ticket growth and 1.6% LFL traffic 
         decline; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- Overall sales densities (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 2.7% q-o-q and 
growth      8.1% y-o-y; 
13.1% 
lfl sales 
growth 
          -- The Company opened 194 stores including 102 discounters on a gross basis or 126 stores on a 
         net basis. As of June 30, 2022 the total store base was 26,731; 
          -- Selling space increase of 23 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 9,258 
         thousand sq. m. (19.5% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 21 stores (18 convenience stores and three supermarkets). As at June 
         30, 2022, across Magnit brand 79% of convenience stores, 46% of supermarkets and 63% of drogeries are 
         either new or refurbished; 
          -- The number of loyalty programme cardholders reached 63.1 million. Company-wide, the 
         proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. 
          -- E-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) was RUB 7.4 billion; 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       Key events in 2Q 2022 and after the Reported Period 
 
          -- Magnit notified JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR 
         programme. The Company also submitted requests to the London Stock Exchange to cancel admission of 
         its GDRs to trading on the Main Market, and to the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the 
         GDRs on the Official List. It is anticipated that the delisting and cancellation of admission to 
         trading of the GDRs from the LSE will take effect on 30 August 2022; 
77%        -- Magnit started testing a new 'Convenience Plus' format with an expanded assortment and a 
         larger store space; 
utilization    -- Magnit's own production facilities reached record high utilization level - on a y-o-y 
         basis, it increased by 19 percentage points and reached 77% in April 2022; 
of magnit     -- Magnit and TransContainer reached partnership deal and plan to arrange for delivery of 
production    imported products from China and Southeast Asia. 
capacities 
in april 2022

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 2Q and 1H 2022 Operating Results

LFL Results[2] 

2Q 2022           1H 2022 
             Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 15.0%     -1.6%  13.1% 13.1%     -0.5%  12.6% 
Convenience Stores    15.2%     -1.3%  13.6% 13.1%     -0.2%  12.8% 
Supermarkets       14.0%     -4.4%  9.1% 12.5%     -4.2%  7.8% 
Drogerie Stores      16.5%     -1.8%  14.4% 16.5%     0.4%  17.1%

Retail Sales 

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022  1H 2021 Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 579,022 413,693 165,329 40.0%   1,113,847 801,592 312,255 39.0% 
Magnit               499,484 413,693 85,791 20.7%   960,230  801,592 158,638 19.8% 
Convenience Stores[3]        396,613 324,476 72,137 22.2%   754,845  624,418 130,427 20.9% 
Supermarkets[4]           56,343 51,513 4,830  9.4%   110,095  101,628 8,466  8.3% 
Drogerie Stores[5]         44,184 35,240 8,944  25.4%   90,112  70,252 19,860 28.3% 
Other Formats[6]          2,343  2,464  -121  -4.9%   5,179   5,295  -116  -2.2% 
DIXY                79,539 n/a   n/a   n/a    153,617  n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         75,881 n/a   n/a   n/a    146,405  n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[7]           3,658  n/a   n/a   n/a    7,212   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,499  1,243  257   20.7%   2,856   2,346  511   21.8% 
Magnit               1,307  1,243  64   5.2%   2,486   2,346  141   6.0% 
Convenience Stores         1,114  1,051  63   5.9%   2,105   1,974  132   6.7% 
Supermarkets            82   86   -4   -4.7%   158    164   -7   -4.1% 
Drogerie Stores           106   99   7    6.9%   211    193   18   9.4% 
Other Formats            6    7    -1   -16.2%  12    14   -2   -16.5% 
DIXY                192   n/a   n/a   n/a    370    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         187   n/a   n/a   n/a    360    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    10    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[8], RUB       386   333   53   16.0%   390    342   48   14.1% 
Magnit               382   333   49   14.8%   386    342   44   13.0% 
Convenience Stores         356   309   47   15.4%   359    316   42   13.3% 
Supermarkets            691   602   89   14.7%   699    618   80   13.0% 
Drogerie Stores           417   356   61   17.2%   427    364   63   17.2% 
Other Formats            406   356   50   14.1%   418    357   61   17.1% 
DIXY                414   n/a   n/a   n/a    415    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         406   n/a   n/a   n/a    407    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            699   n/a   n/a   n/a    704    n/a   n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         26,731 22,344 4,387 19.6%   26,731 22,344 4,387 19.6% 
Magnit                 24,376 22,344 2,032 9.1%   24,376 22,344 2,032 9.1% 
Convenience Stores           16,748 15,348 1,400 9.1%   16,748 15,348 1,400 9.1% 
Supermarkets              467   469   -2   -0.4%   467   469   -2   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            7,161  6,527  634  9.7%   7,161  6,527  634  9.7% 
DIXY                  2,355  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,355  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,326  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,326  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              29   n/a   n/a  n/a    29   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          126   444   -318  -71.6%  654   780   -126  -16.2% 
Magnit                 142   444   -302  -68.0%  750   780   -30  -3.8% 
Convenience Stores           128   250   -122  -48.8%  558   437   121  27.7% 
Supermarkets              -1   -2   1   -50.0%  -3   -1   -2   200.0% 
Drogerie Stores            15   196   -181  -92.3%  195   344   -149  -43.3% 
DIXY                  -16   n/a   n/a  n/a    -96   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -86   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              -9   n/a   n/a  n/a    -10   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  9,258  7,748  1,510 19.5%   9,258  7,748  1,510 19.5% 
Magnit                 8,446  7,748  698  9.0%   8,446  7,748  698  9.0% 
Convenience Stores           5,836  5,275  561  10.6%   5,836  5,275  561  10.6% 
Supermarkets              934   943   -9   -1.0%   934   943   -9   -1.0% 
Drogerie Stores            1,649  1,500  148  9.9%   1,649  1,500  148  9.9% 
Other formats             28   30   -2   -6.8%   28   30   -2   -6.8% 
DIXY                  812   n/a   n/a  n/a    812   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           754   n/a   n/a  n/a    754   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              58   n/a   n/a  n/a    58   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 23   142   -119  n/a    261   252   10   n/a 
Magnit                 42   142   -101  n/a    242   252   -10  n/a 
Convenience Stores           39   106   -67  n/a    201   186   15   n/a 
Supermarkets              -2   -1   -1   n/a    -4   1    -5   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            4    40   -36  n/a    45   72   -27  n/a 
Other formats             0    -4   4   n/a    0    -8   8   n/a 
DIXY                  -18   n/a   n/a  n/a    19   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -3   n/a   n/a  n/a    36   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              -15   n/a   n/a  n/a    -17   n/a   n/a  n/a 
 
 
8.1% 
LTM sales   Trading Performance 
density[9] 
improvement 
y-o-y 
        Total sales in 2Q 2022 grew by 38.7% y-o-y to RUB 588.6 billion. Net retail sales grew by 40.0% y-o-y, 
        driven by a combination of 19.5% selling space growth and 13.1% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
        achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 20.7% from 18.8% in 1Q 2022 driven by LFL 
        sales growth in the mature outlets and selling space growth. 
 
        Customer environment normalized and shopping patterns returned to normal without stockpiling effect. Net 
        retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales densities. 
        Overall sales densities in 2Q 2022 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 2.7% q-o-q and 
        8.1% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 2.8% q-o-q and 
        8.5% y-o-y. 
 
        Net retail sales growth demonstrated strong monthly performance. Having peaked in March 2022 during 
        stockpiling period, net retail sales growth normalized and demonstrated strong monthly dynamics in the 
        reported quarter (+39.4% in April, +40.1% in May and +40.4% in June). 
 
        Selling space increased by 19.5% y-o-y driven by organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 Dixy 
        stores added in 3Q 2021 but consolidated from July 22nd, 2021). Selling space growth adjusted for the 
        Dixy acquisition decelerated from 10.5% in the previous quarter to 9.0%, reflecting 64% decrease y-o-y 
        in the number of store openings per quarter (188 in 2Q 2022 compared to 519 in 2Q 2021 on gross basis). 
 
 
19.5% 
selling space 
growth y-o-y 
 
        LFL sales growth accelerated further from 12.0% in the previous quarter to 13.1% in 2Q 2022 driven by 
        strong average ticket growth. 476 stores entered LFL panel in 2Q (including 279 convenience stores and 
        197 drogeries). Only 8% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase with 92% already 
        mature. Thus, acceleration of LFL sales growth q-o-q was driven by solid performance of mature stores, 
        but not the pace of store space addition. 
 
        LFL sales growth in the reported quarter was driven by strong LFL average ticket growth of 15.0% 
        predominantly due to y-o-y acceleration of inflation. LFL traffic was negative and stood at -1.6% driven 
        by lower y-o-y promo activity, colder weather in many regions, weaker domestic tourist season in the 
        South regions and decelerated traffic in the shopping malls. 
 
        All regions showed robust LFL sales growth with North-West and Central regions delivering the strongest 
        results. 
 
 
 
        LFL sales growth in Moscow and St. Petersburg outpaced regions on positive LFL traffic dynamics, while 
        in regions LFL traffic was negative mainly due to worse weather conditions and tourist season compared 
        to May-June 2021. 
 
 
        Revenue and LFL sales growth accelerated versus previous quarter despite lower level of promo in the 
        reported quarter. After promo activity hit the record low level in April, it started to recover in May 
        reaching almost normalized level in June. 
 
        In food formats groceries, dairy and confectionaries were the fastest growing categories in the reported 
        quarter, while in drogerie format the strongest performance was demonstrated by personal care products 
        and detergents. 
 
63 mln     During the quarter the number of loyalty programme cardholders reached 63.1 million. Company-wide, the 
        proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. During peak days of 
of loyalty   the quarter it reached 57% and 70% correspondingly. The loyalty programme continues to deliver positive 
program    cross-format gains - 39% of Magnit's customer base at the end of the reporting period visit 2+ store 
cardholders  formats. Average ticket of the active user is 1.8x higher vs transaction without loyalty card. 
           Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
 
 
           The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 68.5% of total net retail sales in 2Q 
68.5%         2022. In the quarter Magnit opened (gross) 154 convenience stores and closed 26 stores under 
           continued efficiency campaign. As a result, Magnit added 128 convenience stores (net) during the 
share of Magnit    quarter. Net retail sales growth of 22.2% was driven by LFL sales growth of 13.6% and selling 
convenience in the  space growth of 10.6%. LFL sales growth was driven by LFL average ticket growth of 15.2% while 
total net retail   LFL traffic decline was 1.3%. 
sales in 2Q 2022 
 
6.6%         Magnit supermarkets generated 9.7% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. 
           During 2Q 2022 the Company opened three new supermarkets and closed four stores, focusing on 
y-o-y improvement of improvement of sales density of the existing network and refurbishment campaign. Selling space 
sales density of   across this format stood at 934 thousand sq. m (-1% y-o-y). LFL sales growth of the large format 
supermarkets in 2Q  stores accelerated from 6.6% in the previous quarter to 9.1% in 2Q 2022. This was driven by 14.0% 
2022         average ticket growth and 4.4% traffic decline. As a result, net retail sales growth of 
           supermarkets improved to 9.4% in the quarter. 
 
 
           The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 7.6% of total net retail sales. 
           During 2Q 2022 Magnit opened (gross) 31 drogeries and closed 16 stores. As a result, the total 
           number of cosmetics stores reached 7,161 as at June 30, 2022. Selling space increased by 9.9% 
14.4%         y-o-y or by 148 thousand sq. m. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 
           14.4%, sales grew 25.4% - the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats. LFL 
lfl sales growth in  traffic decline was 1.8%. LFL average ticket growth remained high - at 16.5%. 
magnit drogerie in 2Q 
2022 
           During 2Q 2022 Magnit redesigned 18 convenience stores and three supermarkets. This resulted in 
           the combined share of refurbished and new stores across Magnit brand at: 79% for convenience 
           stores, 46% for supermarkets and 63% for the drogerie format. 
 
           The share of Dixy stores in the Group's total net retail sales reached 13.7% in the second 
           quarter including 13.1% of Dixy convenience stores. In the reported period six convenience stores 
           were opened, while some stores were transformed into Magnit branded outlets, resulting in 2,355 
           stores and 812 thousand sq. m. of selling space as at June 30, 2022. On pro-forma basis, Dixy 
           stores demonstrated strong LFL sales dynamics, in line with Magnit business, driven by mature 
           stores, despite high comparison base and strong sales density overall. 
 
 
13.7% 
           E-commerce[10] 
share of the Dixy 
stores in the total 
net retail sales in 
2Q 2022        Magnit has been developing e-commerce services since the third quarter of 2020. The Company 
           currently runs a number of online delivery projects, including own delivery and partnerships 
           (express delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). 
 
           E-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) in the reported period was RUB 7.4 billion compared to RUB 1.5 billion 
           in 2Q 2021. Total e-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) for the first six months of 2022 reached RUB 16.5 
           billion. 
 
           During 2Q 2022, the average number of orders per day reached 67,546. 
7.4 
RUB billion      The average ticket across all online services was c. RUB 1,200 including VAT. This average ticket 
           is almost 3x higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 407 in 2Q 2022 incl. VAT). This is mostly 
GMV in 2Q 2022    due to a larger number of items per basket. 
 
           Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 10,322 offline stores and 24 dark stores in 66 
           regions and 452 cities, with 72% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. 
           Petersburg. The largest and fastest growing segment is express delivery, where orders are 
           expected to be fulfilled within 60 minutes. 
                  2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, times/% 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, times/% 
GMV, billion RUB          7.4   1.5   5.9  5.1x      16.5  2.3   14.2  7.1x 
Number of orders per day (average) 67,546 14,896 52,650 4.5x      79,356 11,891 67,465 6.7x 
Average ticket incl. VAT, RUB   1,200  1,072  128  11.9%      1,152  1,075  77   7.1% 
Number of stores covered, EOP   10,322 2,000  8,322 5.2x      10,322 2,000  8,322 5.2x 
 
 
         Discounters 
 
         Magnit started piloting discounters in July 2020 as a response to the fast changing economic 
         environment. The concept is aimed at price-sensitive consumers who frequently make minor purchases of 
         traditional goods or stock up on products. 
 
 
 
         As at June 30, 2022 the Company had 375 operating 'My Price' discounters compared to 74 stores a year 
         ago. During the reported quarter Magnit opened 102 stores including 71 new outlets and 31 stores 
         reformatted from convenience stores. 
 
 
375 
         Average ticket excl. VAT at My price discounters increased by 23.4% y-o-y and stood at RUB 307. Total 
My Price     LFL sales growth across this format including new openings and reformatted stores exceeded 60%. 
discounters as at 
June 30, 2022 
         Recent Trading 
 
         LFL[11] sales growth in July 2022 month-to-date continues accelerating versus previous months and 
         exceeds the 2Q average results. Within the structure of LFL sales, traffic has stabilized and started 
         improving while average ticket growth remained strong supported by marketing campaigns and in-store 
         improvements.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries 
       press@magnit.ru 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,731 stores in 3,963 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

APPENDIX

2Q 2022 Monthly Sales 

April  Change May   Change June  Change 
Total net retail sales, RUB million 188,773 39.4% 195,360 40.1% 194,889 40.4% 
Magnit               162,804 20.3% 168,282 20.7% 168,397 21.3% 
Convenience Stores         128,971 21.4% 134,221 22.8% 133,421 22.4% 
Supermarkets            18,914 9.2%  18,950 8.8%  18,479 10.2% 
Drogerie Stores           14,108 28.8% 14,329 19.7% 15,747 27.9% 
Other formats            811   -11.1% 782   -1.5% 750   -1.0% 
DIXY                25,969 n/a  27,078 n/a  26,492 n/a 
Convenience Stores         24,740 n/a  25,824 n/a  25,316 n/a 
Supermarkets            1,229  n/a  1,254  n/a  1,176  n/a 2Q and 1H 2022 Store Openings 
            2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, % 
Store Openings (Gross) 194   519   -325  -62.6%  851   926   -75  -8.1% 
Magnit         188   519   -331  -63.8%  837   926   -89  -9.6% 
Convenience Stores   154   308   -154  -50.0%  613   549   64   11.7% 
Supermarkets      3    1    2   200.0%  3    2    1   50.0% 
Drogerie Stores    31   210   -179  -85.2%  221   375   -154  -41.1% 
DIXY          6    n/a   n/a  n/a    14   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   6    n/a   n/a  n/a    14   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Closures     68   75   -7   -9.3%   197   146   51   34.9% 
Magnit         46   75   -29  -38.7%  87   146   -59  -40.4% 
Convenience Stores   26   58   -32  -55.2%  55   112   -57  -50.9% 
Supermarkets      4    3    1   33.3%   6    3    3   100.0% 
Drogerie Stores    16   14   2   14.3%   26   31   -5   -16.1% 
DIXY          22   n/a   n/a  n/a    110   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   13   n/a   n/a  n/a    100   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      9    n/a   n/a  n/a    10   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)  126   444   -318  -71.6%  654   780   -126  -16.2% 
Magnit         142   444   -302  -68.0%  750   780   -30  -3.8% 
Convenience Stores   128   250   -122  -48.8%  558   437   121  27.7% 
Supermarkets      -1   -2   1   -50.0%  -3   -1   -2   200.0% 
Drogerie Stores    15   196   -181  -92.3%  195   344   -149  -43.3% 
DIXY          -16   n/a   n/a  n/a    -96   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -86   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      -9   n/a   n/a  n/a    -10   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      -1   n/a   n/a  n/a

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes Magnit stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations since consolidation

[2] Excluding Dixy stores. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations after consolidation

[3] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and My Price discounters

[4] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores

[5] Drogerie Stores include five cosmetics stores opened in Uzbekistan in 2022

[6] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices

[7] Supermarkets include Megamart and Minimart stores

[8] Excluding VAT

[9] Net retail sales of the last four quarters divided by the average selling space at the end of the last five quarters (excluding Dixy)

[10] This section is based on Magnit e-commerce services excluding Dixy

[11] The Company included Dixy branded stores into LFL panel starting from July 22, 2022, after full 12 months of operations

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  177578 
EQS News ID:  1407633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
