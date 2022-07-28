DJ Magnit reports 38.7% total sales growth (19.7% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 13.1% LFL sales growth in 2Q 2022

Magnit Reports 38.7% total sales growth (19.7% adjusted for dixy acquisition) and 13.1% LFL Sales Growth in 2Q 2022 Krasnodar, Russia (July 28, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 2Q and 1H 2022 operational results.

2Q 2022 Key Operational Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 38.7% y-o-y to RUB 588.6 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 19.7%; -- Net retail sales reached RUB 579.0 billion increasing 40.0% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 20.7%; 38.7% -- LFL[1] sales growth of 13.1% driven by 15.0% average ticket growth and 1.6% LFL traffic decline; TOTAL REVENUE -- Overall sales densities (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 2.7% q-o-q and growth 8.1% y-o-y; 13.1% lfl sales growth -- The Company opened 194 stores including 102 discounters on a gross basis or 126 stores on a net basis. As of June 30, 2022 the total store base was 26,731; -- Selling space increase of 23 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 9,258 thousand sq. m. (19.5% y-o-y growth); -- The Company redesigned 21 stores (18 convenience stores and three supermarkets). As at June 30, 2022, across Magnit brand 79% of convenience stores, 46% of supermarkets and 63% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- The number of loyalty programme cardholders reached 63.1 million. Company-wide, the proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. -- E-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) was RUB 7.4 billion; Key events in 2Q 2022 and after the Reported Period -- Magnit notified JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme. The Company also submitted requests to the London Stock Exchange to cancel admission of its GDRs to trading on the Main Market, and to the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the GDRs on the Official List. It is anticipated that the delisting and cancellation of admission to trading of the GDRs from the LSE will take effect on 30 August 2022; 77% -- Magnit started testing a new 'Convenience Plus' format with an expanded assortment and a larger store space; utilization -- Magnit's own production facilities reached record high utilization level - on a y-o-y basis, it increased by 19 percentage points and reached 77% in April 2022; of magnit -- Magnit and TransContainer reached partnership deal and plan to arrange for delivery of production imported products from China and Southeast Asia. capacities in april 2022

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 2Q and 1H 2022 Operating Results

LFL Results[2]

2Q 2022 1H 2022 Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 15.0% -1.6% 13.1% 13.1% -0.5% 12.6% Convenience Stores 15.2% -1.3% 13.6% 13.1% -0.2% 12.8% Supermarkets 14.0% -4.4% 9.1% 12.5% -4.2% 7.8% Drogerie Stores 16.5% -1.8% 14.4% 16.5% 0.4% 17.1%

Retail Sales

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 579,022 413,693 165,329 40.0% 1,113,847 801,592 312,255 39.0% Magnit 499,484 413,693 85,791 20.7% 960,230 801,592 158,638 19.8% Convenience Stores[3] 396,613 324,476 72,137 22.2% 754,845 624,418 130,427 20.9% Supermarkets[4] 56,343 51,513 4,830 9.4% 110,095 101,628 8,466 8.3% Drogerie Stores[5] 44,184 35,240 8,944 25.4% 90,112 70,252 19,860 28.3% Other Formats[6] 2,343 2,464 -121 -4.9% 5,179 5,295 -116 -2.2% DIXY 79,539 n/a n/a n/a 153,617 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 75,881 n/a n/a n/a 146,405 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets[7] 3,658 n/a n/a n/a 7,212 n/a n/a n/a Number of Tickets, mln 1,499 1,243 257 20.7% 2,856 2,346 511 21.8% Magnit 1,307 1,243 64 5.2% 2,486 2,346 141 6.0% Convenience Stores 1,114 1,051 63 5.9% 2,105 1,974 132 6.7% Supermarkets 82 86 -4 -4.7% 158 164 -7 -4.1% Drogerie Stores 106 99 7 6.9% 211 193 18 9.4% Other Formats 6 7 -1 -16.2% 12 14 -2 -16.5% DIXY 192 n/a n/a n/a 370 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 187 n/a n/a n/a 360 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 5 n/a n/a n/a 10 n/a n/a n/a Average Ticket[8], RUB 386 333 53 16.0% 390 342 48 14.1% Magnit 382 333 49 14.8% 386 342 44 13.0% Convenience Stores 356 309 47 15.4% 359 316 42 13.3% Supermarkets 691 602 89 14.7% 699 618 80 13.0% Drogerie Stores 417 356 61 17.2% 427 364 63 17.2% Other Formats 406 356 50 14.1% 418 357 61 17.1% DIXY 414 n/a n/a n/a 415 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 406 n/a n/a n/a 407 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 699 n/a n/a n/a 704 n/a n/a n/a Stores and Selling Space 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, % Number of Stores (EOP) 26,731 22,344 4,387 19.6% 26,731 22,344 4,387 19.6% Magnit 24,376 22,344 2,032 9.1% 24,376 22,344 2,032 9.1% Convenience Stores 16,748 15,348 1,400 9.1% 16,748 15,348 1,400 9.1% Supermarkets 467 469 -2 -0.4% 467 469 -2 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 7,161 6,527 634 9.7% 7,161 6,527 634 9.7% DIXY 2,355 n/a n/a n/a 2,355 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 2,326 n/a n/a n/a 2,326 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 29 n/a n/a n/a 29 n/a n/a n/a Store Openings (Net) 126 444 -318 -71.6% 654 780 -126 -16.2% Magnit 142 444 -302 -68.0% 750 780 -30 -3.8% Convenience Stores 128 250 -122 -48.8% 558 437 121 27.7% Supermarkets -1 -2 1 -50.0% -3 -1 -2 200.0% Drogerie Stores 15 196 -181 -92.3% 195 344 -149 -43.3% DIXY -16 n/a n/a n/a -96 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores -7 n/a n/a n/a -86 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets -9 n/a n/a n/a -10 n/a n/a n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m 9,258 7,748 1,510 19.5% 9,258 7,748 1,510 19.5% Magnit 8,446 7,748 698 9.0% 8,446 7,748 698 9.0% Convenience Stores 5,836 5,275 561 10.6% 5,836 5,275 561 10.6% Supermarkets 934 943 -9 -1.0% 934 943 -9 -1.0% Drogerie Stores 1,649 1,500 148 9.9% 1,649 1,500 148 9.9% Other formats 28 30 -2 -6.8% 28 30 -2 -6.8% DIXY 812 n/a n/a n/a 812 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 754 n/a n/a n/a 754 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 58 n/a n/a n/a 58 n/a n/a n/a Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 23 142 -119 n/a 261 252 10 n/a Magnit 42 142 -101 n/a 242 252 -10 n/a Convenience Stores 39 106 -67 n/a 201 186 15 n/a Supermarkets -2 -1 -1 n/a -4 1 -5 n/a Drogerie Stores 4 40 -36 n/a 45 72 -27 n/a Other formats 0 -4 4 n/a 0 -8 8 n/a DIXY -18 n/a n/a n/a 19 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores -3 n/a n/a n/a 36 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets -15 n/a n/a n/a -17 n/a n/a n/a 8.1% LTM sales Trading Performance density[9] improvement y-o-y Total sales in 2Q 2022 grew by 38.7% y-o-y to RUB 588.6 billion. Net retail sales grew by 40.0% y-o-y, driven by a combination of 19.5% selling space growth and 13.1% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 20.7% from 18.8% in 1Q 2022 driven by LFL sales growth in the mature outlets and selling space growth. Customer environment normalized and shopping patterns returned to normal without stockpiling effect. Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales densities. Overall sales densities in 2Q 2022 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 2.7% q-o-q and 8.1% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 2.8% q-o-q and 8.5% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth demonstrated strong monthly performance. Having peaked in March 2022 during stockpiling period, net retail sales growth normalized and demonstrated strong monthly dynamics in the reported quarter (+39.4% in April, +40.1% in May and +40.4% in June). Selling space increased by 19.5% y-o-y driven by organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 Dixy stores added in 3Q 2021 but consolidated from July 22nd, 2021). Selling space growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition decelerated from 10.5% in the previous quarter to 9.0%, reflecting 64% decrease y-o-y in the number of store openings per quarter (188 in 2Q 2022 compared to 519 in 2Q 2021 on gross basis). 19.5% selling space growth y-o-y LFL sales growth accelerated further from 12.0% in the previous quarter to 13.1% in 2Q 2022 driven by strong average ticket growth. 476 stores entered LFL panel in 2Q (including 279 convenience stores and 197 drogeries). Only 8% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase with 92% already mature. Thus, acceleration of LFL sales growth q-o-q was driven by solid performance of mature stores, but not the pace of store space addition. LFL sales growth in the reported quarter was driven by strong LFL average ticket growth of 15.0% predominantly due to y-o-y acceleration of inflation. LFL traffic was negative and stood at -1.6% driven by lower y-o-y promo activity, colder weather in many regions, weaker domestic tourist season in the South regions and decelerated traffic in the shopping malls. All regions showed robust LFL sales growth with North-West and Central regions delivering the strongest results. LFL sales growth in Moscow and St. Petersburg outpaced regions on positive LFL traffic dynamics, while in regions LFL traffic was negative mainly due to worse weather conditions and tourist season compared to May-June 2021. Revenue and LFL sales growth accelerated versus previous quarter despite lower level of promo in the reported quarter. After promo activity hit the record low level in April, it started to recover in May reaching almost normalized level in June. In food formats groceries, dairy and confectionaries were the fastest growing categories in the reported quarter, while in drogerie format the strongest performance was demonstrated by personal care products and detergents. 63 mln During the quarter the number of loyalty programme cardholders reached 63.1 million. Company-wide, the proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. During peak days of of loyalty the quarter it reached 57% and 70% correspondingly. The loyalty programme continues to deliver positive program cross-format gains - 39% of Magnit's customer base at the end of the reporting period visit 2+ store cardholders formats. Average ticket of the active user is 1.8x higher vs transaction without loyalty card. Store Network Development and Performance by Format The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 68.5% of total net retail sales in 2Q 68.5% 2022. In the quarter Magnit opened (gross) 154 convenience stores and closed 26 stores under continued efficiency campaign. As a result, Magnit added 128 convenience stores (net) during the share of Magnit quarter. Net retail sales growth of 22.2% was driven by LFL sales growth of 13.6% and selling convenience in the space growth of 10.6%. LFL sales growth was driven by LFL average ticket growth of 15.2% while total net retail LFL traffic decline was 1.3%. sales in 2Q 2022 6.6% Magnit supermarkets generated 9.7% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 2Q 2022 the Company opened three new supermarkets and closed four stores, focusing on y-o-y improvement of improvement of sales density of the existing network and refurbishment campaign. Selling space sales density of across this format stood at 934 thousand sq. m (-1% y-o-y). LFL sales growth of the large format supermarkets in 2Q stores accelerated from 6.6% in the previous quarter to 9.1% in 2Q 2022. This was driven by 14.0% 2022 average ticket growth and 4.4% traffic decline. As a result, net retail sales growth of supermarkets improved to 9.4% in the quarter. The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 7.6% of total net retail sales. During 2Q 2022 Magnit opened (gross) 31 drogeries and closed 16 stores. As a result, the total number of cosmetics stores reached 7,161 as at June 30, 2022. Selling space increased by 9.9% 14.4% y-o-y or by 148 thousand sq. m. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 14.4%, sales grew 25.4% - the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats. LFL lfl sales growth in traffic decline was 1.8%. LFL average ticket growth remained high - at 16.5%. magnit drogerie in 2Q 2022 During 2Q 2022 Magnit redesigned 18 convenience stores and three supermarkets. This resulted in the combined share of refurbished and new stores across Magnit brand at: 79% for convenience stores, 46% for supermarkets and 63% for the drogerie format. The share of Dixy stores in the Group's total net retail sales reached 13.7% in the second quarter including 13.1% of Dixy convenience stores. In the reported period six convenience stores were opened, while some stores were transformed into Magnit branded outlets, resulting in 2,355 stores and 812 thousand sq. m. of selling space as at June 30, 2022. On pro-forma basis, Dixy stores demonstrated strong LFL sales dynamics, in line with Magnit business, driven by mature stores, despite high comparison base and strong sales density overall. 13.7% E-commerce[10] share of the Dixy stores in the total net retail sales in 2Q 2022 Magnit has been developing e-commerce services since the third quarter of 2020. The Company currently runs a number of online delivery projects, including own delivery and partnerships (express delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). E-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) in the reported period was RUB 7.4 billion compared to RUB 1.5 billion in 2Q 2021. Total e-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) for the first six months of 2022 reached RUB 16.5 billion. During 2Q 2022, the average number of orders per day reached 67,546. 7.4 RUB billion The average ticket across all online services was c. RUB 1,200 including VAT. This average ticket is almost 3x higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 407 in 2Q 2022 incl. VAT). This is mostly GMV in 2Q 2022 due to a larger number of items per basket. Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 10,322 offline stores and 24 dark stores in 66 regions and 452 cities, with 72% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. The largest and fastest growing segment is express delivery, where orders are expected to be fulfilled within 60 minutes. 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, times/% 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, times/% GMV, billion RUB 7.4 1.5 5.9 5.1x 16.5 2.3 14.2 7.1x Number of orders per day (average) 67,546 14,896 52,650 4.5x 79,356 11,891 67,465 6.7x Average ticket incl. VAT, RUB 1,200 1,072 128 11.9% 1,152 1,075 77 7.1% Number of stores covered, EOP 10,322 2,000 8,322 5.2x 10,322 2,000 8,322 5.2x Discounters Magnit started piloting discounters in July 2020 as a response to the fast changing economic environment. The concept is aimed at price-sensitive consumers who frequently make minor purchases of traditional goods or stock up on products. As at June 30, 2022 the Company had 375 operating 'My Price' discounters compared to 74 stores a year ago. During the reported quarter Magnit opened 102 stores including 71 new outlets and 31 stores reformatted from convenience stores. 375 Average ticket excl. VAT at My price discounters increased by 23.4% y-o-y and stood at RUB 307. Total My Price LFL sales growth across this format including new openings and reformatted stores exceeded 60%. discounters as at June 30, 2022 Recent Trading LFL[11] sales growth in July 2022 month-to-date continues accelerating versus previous months and exceeds the 2Q average results. Within the structure of LFL sales, traffic has stabilized and started improving while average ticket growth remained strong supported by marketing campaigns and in-store improvements.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries press@magnit.ru Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,731 stores in 3,963 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

APPENDIX

2Q 2022 Monthly Sales

April Change May Change June Change Total net retail sales, RUB million 188,773 39.4% 195,360 40.1% 194,889 40.4% Magnit 162,804 20.3% 168,282 20.7% 168,397 21.3% Convenience Stores 128,971 21.4% 134,221 22.8% 133,421 22.4% Supermarkets 18,914 9.2% 18,950 8.8% 18,479 10.2% Drogerie Stores 14,108 28.8% 14,329 19.7% 15,747 27.9% Other formats 811 -11.1% 782 -1.5% 750 -1.0% DIXY 25,969 n/a 27,078 n/a 26,492 n/a Convenience Stores 24,740 n/a 25,824 n/a 25,316 n/a Supermarkets 1,229 n/a 1,254 n/a 1,176 n/a 2Q and 1H 2022 Store Openings 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Change Change, % 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change Change, % Store Openings (Gross) 194 519 -325 -62.6% 851 926 -75 -8.1% Magnit 188 519 -331 -63.8% 837 926 -89 -9.6% Convenience Stores 154 308 -154 -50.0% 613 549 64 11.7% Supermarkets 3 1 2 200.0% 3 2 1 50.0% Drogerie Stores 31 210 -179 -85.2% 221 375 -154 -41.1% DIXY 6 n/a n/a n/a 14 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 6 n/a n/a n/a 14 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Store Closures 68 75 -7 -9.3% 197 146 51 34.9% Magnit 46 75 -29 -38.7% 87 146 -59 -40.4% Convenience Stores 26 58 -32 -55.2% 55 112 -57 -50.9% Supermarkets 4 3 1 33.3% 6 3 3 100.0% Drogerie Stores 16 14 2 14.3% 26 31 -5 -16.1% DIXY 22 n/a n/a n/a 110 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 13 n/a n/a n/a 100 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 9 n/a n/a n/a 10 n/a n/a n/a Store Openings (Net) 126 444 -318 -71.6% 654 780 -126 -16.2% Magnit 142 444 -302 -68.0% 750 780 -30 -3.8% Convenience Stores 128 250 -122 -48.8% 558 437 121 27.7% Supermarkets -1 -2 1 -50.0% -3 -1 -2 200.0% Drogerie Stores 15 196 -181 -92.3% 195 344 -149 -43.3% DIXY -16 n/a n/a n/a -96 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores -7 n/a n/a n/a -86 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets -9 n/a n/a n/a -10 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets -1 n/a n/a n/a

[1] LFL calculation base includes Magnit stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations since consolidation

[2] Excluding Dixy stores. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations after consolidation

[3] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and My Price discounters

[4] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores

[5] Drogerie Stores include five cosmetics stores opened in Uzbekistan in 2022

[6] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices

[7] Supermarkets include Megamart and Minimart stores

[8] Excluding VAT

[9] Net retail sales of the last four quarters divided by the average selling space at the end of the last five quarters (excluding Dixy)

[10] This section is based on Magnit e-commerce services excluding Dixy

[11] The Company included Dixy branded stores into LFL panel starting from July 22, 2022, after full 12 months of operations

