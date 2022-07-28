Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
08:01 Uhr
4,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.07.2022 | 08:46
Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Robust profits in tough markets

City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Robust profits in tough markets

City of London has announced its trading update for the final quarter of FY'22. It has been another tough quarter for fund managers, with global markets suffering significant setbacks. CLIM's two main benchmarks, the MSCI Emerging Markets Net TR Index and the MSCI All Country World Index ex US, declined 11% and 14%, respectively. Against that, it is no surprise that City of London's total FUM declined from USD10.26bn to USD9.22bn. This was helped by another quarter of net inflows, with the International strategy adding USD183m of net new assets. Against that was underperformance in most of CLIM's strategies.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fighting-the-market-invasion-2/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1407535 28-Jul-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
