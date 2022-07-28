Velocix highlights dynamic CDN switching at IBC 2022 exhibition

New CDN Broker intelligently routes video streams over public and private CDNs

Cambridge, UK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix is highlighting its latest SaaS content delivery applications at the IBC 2022 exhibition (Amsterdam, Sept 9-12 2022), including a new CDN Broker product that dynamically routes video streams over public and private CDNs based on configurable business rules.

Designed for multi-CDN applications, CDN Broker combines flexible rules-driven traffic routing and decisioning with in-stream CDN switching to optimise content delivery. With CDN Broker, video service providers can automatically direct traffic to the best fit CDN to minimise costs, manage to quality standards, and lower energy consumption. Rules can be applied based on a variety of content, service, and financial attributes to align streams with specific CDN delivery paths.

Additionally, CDN Broker's in-stream switching capabilities allow in-progress streams to be redirected to alternate CDNs in the event of an outage, degradation in stream performance, or operator-driven routing adjustment. CDN Broker is compatible with Velocix and other popular CDNs, both private and public.

Jon Anderson, CDN Product Manager at Velocix, said: "Rising interest in hybrid content delivery models has created a need for an open multi-CDN switching platform that can dynamically route, modify, and monitor stream traffic delivered across public and private networks. CDN Broker provides video service providers with a powerful control plane that enables them to safeguard stream quality, reduce delivery expenses, improve flexibility, and maximise business returns."

Other cloud-native SaaS video applications shown at IBC for the first time include Velocix Recording Manager, which provides streamlined recording orchestration workflows for Cloud DVR, and Velocix Analytics which delivers actionable intelligence about the video streaming platform and the viewing audience.

Additionally, the company will be showcasing its Velocix Open Caching solution, which enables ISPs to monetise their last mile network by carrying over-the-top (OTT) video traffic. This streaming architecture also enables OTT content providers to increase their streaming quality while minimising their delivery costs.

Velocix's carrier-grade content delivery solutions are designed for live, on-demand, time-shifted video and cloud DVR applications, and they enable operators to rapidly scale-out premium multiscreen video services using cloud and on-premises software to best suit individual business requirements.

Further information about Velocix's streaming technology is available at www.velocix.com .

Picture:







Caption: Velocix's new CDN Broker automatically routes video streams over public and private CDNs

About Velocix

Velocix is the world's leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software