Hadean: THALES, PLEXSYS AND HADEAN TEAM UP TO BUILD NEXT GENERATION OPERATIONAL TRAINING SOLUTIONS

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on our MoU with Plexsys, announced in June, Thales Training and Simulation is delighted to announce Hadean as the next member of our growing team to help deliver next-generation operational training solutions to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Hadean's next-generation platform brings together data and computation at scale, providing a unified platform for synthetic environments and digital twins. Their addition to the already established MoU with Plexsys will further enhance the partnership's capabilities in synthetic battle-space training, digital simulation systems, AI, modelling, integration expertise and more.

Two become three

The team will combine their complementary skills, expertise and services across multiple domains to address the critical MOD challenge of retaining an operational edge over potential adversaries by being able to effectively integrate currently disparate military capabilities.

Designing and building for scale, high fidelity, and integrating live data with simulation, the Hadean, Plexsys and Thales team will harness their collective expertise to provide a layered approach to multi-domain operational training.

Daz Rawlins OBE is MD of Thales Training and Simulation in the UK. He moved straight into industry after serving 29 years in the RAF. As a Staff Officer, he specialised in training, capability development, and requirements management. With operational tours in the Falklands Islands, East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan, he happily admits the military training he received saved his life on numerous occasions. He's now passionate about providing next-generation training solutions to support the complex requirements of current and future warfighters.

"With Hadean now part of the MoU, this new three-way partnership will become an even stronger force when it comes to research and defining and developing cutting-edge technological solutions. Not only will each organisation be able better to exploit singular and collective opportunities as they arise, but more importantly the MOD and the RAF will benefit from the 'brain trust' of three organisations at the top of their game."

Daz Rawlins OBE, Managing Director, Thales Training and Simulation

Craig Beddis is CEO of Hadean, a venture-backed startup reimagining distributed, spatial, and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse for customers as varied as Sony, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute and the UK MOD. Before joining Hadean, Craig was CEO at C24 Technologies and Crane Software CEO roles after spending 12 years in senior sales and marketing roles.

"Partnering with Thales and PLEXSYS, two well-established names in military technology and defence, is a big step forward for Hadean. Through our Hadean Platform, we'll be providing a strong backbone to allow them to push the boundaries of their expertise and build truly cutting-edge capabilities for cross-domain collaboration and data intelligence, using synthetic environments. Together, we'll provide military end-users with essential tools for maintaining battle-readiness and gaining the upper hand in an increasingly complex global strategic context."

Craig Beddis, CEO and co-founder of Hadean

Sanjay Khetia is Director of Plexsys Interface Products in the UK, which serves as the hub for growth and operations in the UK and EMEA regions. Recognised nationally and internationally as an authoritative expert within the field of modelling, simulation and training, Sanjay's career spans over 20 years, with a demonstrable track record of designing, developing and delivering solutions that are innovative and progressive to a variety of sectors globally.

"We're excited about this new alliance between Hadean, Thales and Plexsys. Combining the expertise and technologies of each organisation, we're well placed to provide scalable, high-fidelity training by matching Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training readiness requirements with innovative products and world-class support to ensure all our defence and non-defence customers' ambitions are realised."

Sanjay Khetia, Director, Plexsys Interface Products, UK

Sharpening the UK Armed Forces' edge

These growing partnerships between Thales and SMEs are designed to bring together the very best technical innovation in the UK in operational analysis, digital twins, and next-generation operational training. In doing so, we're supporting the UK's Armed Forces to maintain the technological edge required to support the nation's sovereign military capabilities, while ensuring these capabilities and effects can be adapted and used to maximise their effectiveness in today's evermore demanding and complex multi-domain battle-space.

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. To date, Hadean have worked with organisations such as CAE, BAE Systems, the UK Ministry of Defence, Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games and Cervus. Visit: hadean.com

About PLEXSYS

Founded in 1986, PLEXSYS is a modelling and simulation (M&S) software company with 30+ years of delivering Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training readiness solutions and innovation. We are a 100% employee-owned small business, with more than 200 full-time employees plus part-time consultants in nine states and four foreign countries. Learn more…

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology - to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers -businesses, organisations and states - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

