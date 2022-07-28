InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market worth $5.72 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the 'Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market By Products (aneurysm coiling & embolization devices (Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, Liquid Embolic Agents), Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems (Carotid Artery Stents, Embolic Protection, Balloon Catheters), Support Devices (Microcatheters And Guidewires), and Neurothrombectomy Devices (Clot Retrievals, Suction & Aspiration, Snares)), End-Users (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, And Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030.'

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is valued at US$ 2.66 billion, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.72 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.13% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1345

Since the last three decade, neurovascular diseases have remained a leading cause of death. Lifestyle standards, various medical problems, and genes affect the risk of developing neurovascular diseases. Neurovascular devices are used to treat disorders associated with the blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood to the brain region.

The major drivers for the global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market include the rising number of stroke patients, increasing technological advancements in microgudewires, upsurging demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, increasing neurovascular surgical operations, adequate medical reimbursements for neurovascular disease treatments, and rising government expenditure for healthcare facilities. The increasing prevalence of stroke, epilepsy, cerebral aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), and carotid artery stenosis is expected to compel the demand for neurovascular devices. According to the WHO, around 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke every year. Out of these, 5 million die & another 5 million are left permanently disabled, placing a burden on family and community. However, a lack of patient awareness regarding neurovascular disorders and treatments, as well as the high cost of neurovascular devices and surgical procedures, are expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

North America led the global market with a major revenue share in 2021. This can be linked to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of chronic neurological illnesses & neurological disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1345

Major market players operating in the Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), Balt (France), Perflow Medical (Israel), Phenox GmbH (Germany), Sensome (France), Evasc (Canada), Rapid Medical (Israel), Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd (Japan), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Medikit Co. Ltd (Japan), Imperative Care (US), Lepu Medical (China), Cerus Endovascular (US), MicroVention, Inc. (US), Mizuho Medical (Japan), Peter Lazic GmBH (Germany), Spartan Micro (US), Emboflu (Switzerland), Straub Medical AG (Switzerland), AngioDynamics (US), Microbot Medical Inc. (US) among others.

Key developments in the market:

In April 2022 , Integer Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta, comprising its operating companies Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical. The partnership with Aran further strengthens Integer's capacity to offer full solutions for complicated delivery and treatment devices in high-growth cardiovascular areas such as structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and endovascular, as well as general surgery.

Integer Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta, comprising its operating companies Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical. The partnership with Aran further strengthens Integer's capacity to offer full solutions for complicated delivery and treatment devices in high-growth cardiovascular areas such as structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and endovascular, as well as general surgery. In March 2022 , Cerus Endovascular Ltd. announced that it had gained 510(k) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 027 micro-catheters, which are available in two lengths, increasing its product range, which currently includes the 021 micro-catheter platforms. The business anticipates submitting both sizes for CE Marking under the new EU Medical Devices Regulation. Cerus Endovascular also announced the expansion of the Contour Neurovascular System's available sizes. The newly developed additional sizes (3mm, 18mm, and 22mm) will enable the treatment of aneurysms up to 18mm in diameter.

Cerus Endovascular Ltd. announced that it had gained 510(k) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 027 micro-catheters, which are available in two lengths, increasing its product range, which currently includes the 021 micro-catheter platforms. The business anticipates submitting both sizes for CE Marking under the new EU Medical Devices Regulation. Cerus Endovascular also announced the expansion of the Contour Neurovascular System's available sizes. The newly developed additional sizes (3mm, 18mm, and 22mm) will enable the treatment of aneurysms up to 18mm in diameter. In December 2021 , Microbot Medical Inc. (US) collaborated with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The Microbot Medical will collaborate with Stryker's Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot's LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world's first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in specific neurovascular procedures.

Microbot Medical Inc. (US) collaborated with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The Microbot Medical will collaborate with Stryker's Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot's LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world's first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in specific neurovascular procedures. In September 2021 , Medtronic plc ( Ireland ), received CE Mark approval for its radial artery access portfolio, including the Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter and Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter. The Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter is the first catheter designed explicitly for the unique demands of accessing the neuro vasculature through the radial artery versus access through the transfemoral artery.

Medtronic plc ( ), received CE Mark approval for its radial artery access portfolio, including the Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter and Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter. The Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter is the first catheter designed explicitly for the unique demands of accessing the neuro vasculature through the radial artery versus access through the transfemoral artery. In December 2020 , Terumo Corporation ( Japan ) launched the WEB Embolization System, an intravascular aneurysm treatment device, in Japan . With this commercial launch, Terumo provides new treatment options for brain aneurysm cases that were difficult to treat in currently approved methods.

Market Segments

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils



Bare Detachable Coils





Coated Detachable Coils



Flow Diversion Devices



Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents



Embolic Protection Devices



Balloon Catheters

Support Devices

Microcatheters



Guidewires

Neurothrombectomy devices

Clot Retrievals



Suction & Aspiration Devices



Snares

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For More Customization at https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1345

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market

To analyze the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market drivers and challenges

To get information on the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market size (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

Major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market

Global Virtual Neurorehabilitation Device Market

Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg