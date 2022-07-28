Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS"), is expediting the launch of its mobile chargers based on its high demand. Eight (8) Van Mounted Mobile Chargers (VMC) charging units will be deployed by September 2022 in B.C and will be available for consumers to use on their Electric Vehicles for 24/7 on-demand and roadside assistance services. Twenty (20) VMC charging units are set to be deployed by the first half of 2023.

DM EVS' VMC charger provides a convenient solution to combat range anxiety. It is a fast-charging solution with a rapid charging speed of over 25kw with emergency charging and 24/7 on-demand services. Our roadside assistance app provides real-time location tracking and user insights to help optimize the best route and charging stations.





View the video link on how on-demand EV charging services work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dxaLIKkw5I&t=3s



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1778/132106_dm.jpg

"DM EVS is rapidly gaining traction. We are thrilled with the accelerated deployment of these products, introducing EV charging solutions to B.C drivers sooner than expected. We anticipate making great changes in the EV space with more accessible, on-demand charging solutions for all EV drivers", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

