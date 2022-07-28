Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.07.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loan issued by Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited on STO Corporate Bonds (311/22)

The following bond loan issued by Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited will have a new
last trading date. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
SE0010296632 2024-02-27     

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081458
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
