28.07.2022 | 10:46
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration 28-Jul-2022 / 09:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that Andrew Hosty, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of SDI Group plc with effect from 8 August 2022.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 177839 
EQS News ID:  1408247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
