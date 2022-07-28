DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Declaration

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that Andrew Hosty, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of SDI Group plc with effect from 8 August 2022.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

