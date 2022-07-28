The Indian energy company will also accept bids for a storage capacity of 150 MW/150 MWh.From pv magazine Latam Indian energy company NTPC has launched a tender for the construction of 1,150 MW of photovoltaic projects and 150 MW/150 MWh of storage capacity in Cuba. NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), was chosen as a preferred partner for the implementation of photovoltaic solar parks by the Cuban government. In January, NTPC invited developers to submit bids to develop 900 MW of photovoltaics in Cuba. In principle, that tender covered the installation of solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...