Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - One37 and All-in-One Super App Humans announced a strategic partnership that will enable them to accelerate the use of Verified and Trusted Identity data with the growing demand for digital banking and fintech services.

Through the partnership, Humans can offer their customers a frictionless and seamless onboarding experience, while keeping privacy and consent management at the core of their customer journey. One37 Universal Digital Identity allows Humans to decrease fraud risks, increase customer retention and enable customers to purchase Humans services available on their marketplace; it is truly private, secure, and user-friendly.

With Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) technology at its core, One37 has developed its state-of-the-art digital identity enablement platform to allow businesses and customers to exchange data and transact safely and securely. The SSI framework is adopted in Germany and throughout the EU as a key privacy-by-design framework. Through its membership in DIACC, One37 contributes to the future of digital identity by leveraging the lessons from its own real-life use-cases in Canada where Verifiable Credentials play an increasingly crucial role.

"The widespread prevalence of online fraud underscores the need for all digital banks and eco-systems to better protect their consumers' data and money. In the absence of action, consumers may lose confidence in digital banking, open banking, and Fintech, hindering marketing efforts and ultimately growth. This is such an exciting time for us to be part of the launch of Humans in Germany. We are fortunate to have Humans' wealth of digital banking expertise and knowledge, which is a phenomenal use case for SSI."

Fadwa Mohanna, CEO of One37

The All-in-One Super App Platform from Humans is the next step in digital banking. The Humans platform makes it easy to launch a digital banking ecosystem with partners such as Vodafone and MasterCard. Humans services combine all needs in one place. The company provides financial services that are straightforward, transparent, and inclusive.

"Humans has a proven platform and a successful business model for creating fintech solutions, adaptable for any partner and faster than any competitor," Vlad Dobrynin, CEO and founder of Humans Group. "Our unique approach based on smart data algorithms allows Humans to offer seamless services such as Microloans and Cashback to our customers. With this partnership, One37 offers a scalable and trusted platform to onboard Verified Businesses and Customers with efficiency, security and privacy embedded in its core".

Humans will leverage One37 digital identity enablement platform that allows customers to securely store and re-share their verified digital identity credentials and credit-score data with a multitude of partners in variable use-cases such as banking, travel, insurance, health and telecom services.

About Humans

The Humans Group is developing an ecosystem of services in finance, telecommunications, and employee search, to meet primary motivators and needs common to all people. Currently, the Humans Group includes three projects:

Humans.uz fintech platform, the first and only super app in Uzbekistan

Humans.de all-in-one super app in Germany, that combines a fintech service, mobile services, and an online payment system with a cashback function. The launch is scheduled for 2022

Humans.net employee search platform in the US

Group offices are located in the USA, Singapore, Germany, Poland and Uzbekistan. The company employs over 850 people.

About One37

One37 is a global Digital Identity solutions provider with a track record of innovative achievements, enabling businesses and users to Connect, Exchange and Verify data. One37 is delivering the building blocks of Web3; Providing turnkey, Verifiable-Credentials powered products across industry verticals such as Financial services, Travel, Telecoms, Insurance, Healthcare and others.

One37id.com no-code workflow driven Decentralized Identity for the enterprise

One37 is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For Press Contact:

Fadwa Mohanna

media@one37id.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132166