DJ ZEAL Network SE modernizes protection of minors in lottery play

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-28 / 11:47

ZEAL Network modernizes protection of minors in lottery play . Cooperation with Nect for AI-based identity verification . Nect Ident enables players to identify themselves independently via app . ZEAL further modernizes the protection of players and their identities

Hamburg, July 28, 2022. ZEAL is now using the AI-based identity verification technology of the Hamburg-based startup Nect to further modernize the protection of minors when playing the lottery. At the same time, ZEAL's use of the new technology significantly facilitates new customer registration and further improves the existing level of player protection.

Nect Ident: Identification via Selfie Video

As part of its collaboration with the AI-based trust services provider, ZEAL is deploying Nect Ident, a fully automated identification based on artificial intelligence (AI). Within around two minutes, players can identify themselves independently via an app using an ID document and a selfie video. The integrated technology not only compares faces and checks documents, but also detects attempts at digital manipulation.

By using Nect Ident, ZEAL now not only ensures that players are of age, but can also detect fake profiles in good time. For example, the automatic identification makes it impossible to circumvent player blocks by using false identities.

Another step towards a modernized protection of minors

"As a provider of online lotteries, youth protection is central and omnipresent for us," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "That's why we place the highest value on using innovative technologies that make the registration process secure and transparent for both sides. We are delighted to have Nect at our side, a partner that specializes in developing technical innovations for a secure digital future. By using Nect Ident, we will be able to even better ensure that the players who register for our online offers really do meet the regulatory requirements for playing the lottery."

"Youth control should be as simple and at the same time as safe as somehow possible," said Benny Bennet Jürgens, CEO of Nect. "Both sides benefit from AI-based identification: Users can identify themselves independently and within a very short time, and companies can be sure that their new customers are really the people they claim to be. We are delighted to partner with ZEAL to modernize new customer registration for lottery play."

About ZEAL Network SE:??

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.?In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.?

About Nect:

Nect GmbH is a multi-award-winning IT company based in Hamburg. Founded in 2017 by Benny Bennet Jürgens and Carlo Ulbrich, Nect stands for the implementation of fully automated trust services with sophisticated technology. The patented technology developed by Nect was used for the first time in 2018 in the form of Nect Ident, an AI-based online identification via app, at R+V Versicherung. In the meantime, other well-known companies, including ADAC, BARMER and Telekom Deutschland, have joined the customer base. In addition to Nect Ident, the company offers Nect Sign, a solution for qualified electronic signatures (QES), as well as Nect Wallet, which serves as a digital ID wallet and enables the digital identity to be reused in just a few seconds.

Data security and data protection are in the focus of all Nect solutions. This is ensured by the complete in-house development of the software components as well as the use of data centres in Germany with an extraordinarily high security level and the renunciation of cloud solutions.

Press Contact:??

ZEAL Network SE Kristin Splieth? Head of Corporate Communications? kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de?? Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560? End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: ZEAL Network SE Key word(s): Special Topics

2022-07-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42 Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77 E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de Internet: www.zealnetwork.de ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 WKN: ZEAL24 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1408023 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1408023 2022-07-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)