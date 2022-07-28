Little Butterflies Learning Center provides childcare with new developmental strategies. Recently, the organization launched new techniques and learning strategies initiating the cross culture education.

Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Little Butterflies Learning Center is an educational establishment for children in Texas. Recently, the learning center has improvised new techniques and learning strategies in its teachings and policies. The founder of Little Butterflies, Philip Austin Brooks, established Little Butterflies to bring racial equality to the community.





Little Butterflies Learning Center



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/131710_2d83415694a68ae4_001full.jpg

Little Butterflies Learning Center offers its new learning strategies by initiating the cross-cultural educational services where the children are exposed to many cultures and languages from across the world. At the same time, they have an interactive time in a setting staffed by teachers and trainers of childcare in elementary education. It was in 2021 that the LITTLE BUTTERFLIES Learning Center took things to a new level and introduced the childcare and education space again. They franchised their early education and childcare concept to expand the LITTLE BUTTERFLIES family.

In addition to that, the team at Little Butterflies is helping children feel confident about themselves, their families, and their communities and exposing them to differences, unfamiliar things, and experiences beyond their immediate lives. The staff also provides the tour to the coming parents for admission to their establishment for satisfaction. Their new techniques and learning strategies provide its childcare services with the following features:

Interactive Social experience: At Little Butterflies they provide a socially interactive environment by giving children an essential education with a diverse curriculum.

Health & Safety: From every detail of their classroom and playground design to their standards of cleanliness, the staff does everything to make children safe and secure. The Little Butterflies also includes a proximity WiFi check-in/out only to authorized parents and supervisors, pre-enabled on their smart device.

Standard of Care: They provide an enhanced learning and development environment supported by building nurturing relationships with teachers and other kids.

Long-term success: Guided by trained caregivers, their daily care curriculum offers children playful, age-appropriate learning opportunities.

Furthermore, after the launch of its new learning strategies of cross culture education, Little Butterflies is known to create a culturally diverse childcare environment that helps prepare children with the attitudes, knowledge, and skills necessary to live and work successfully in a complex, diverse world. The children of Little Butterflies notice differences and evaluate others at a very early age.

About Little Butterflies Learning Center Team

LITTLE BUTTERFLIES Learning Center was first established in 2017, by founder Philip Austin Brooks and his wife in Dallas, Texas. LITTLE BUTTERFLIES began to gain a following in the Dallas region after expanding its curriculum to include foreign studies and the usual curriculum. The company's expansion continues in 2019, opening three other facilities in additional cities. The staff of Little Butterflies provides the new techniques and learning strategies to early childhood care in the United States including cross culture education. These factors have helped the learning center establish themselves as one of the prominent child educational and care centers in the U.S.A.

The organization is now accepting new enrollees for admission purposes and other information; intending parents must visit their official website.

https://www.instagram.com/philbrooks2021/?hl=en

Name: Philip Austin Brooks

Address: 2814 Lavon dr Garland Tx

Phone Number: 512-736-3459

Email: Philipbrooks@littlebutterfliesofficial.com

Website: https://littlebutterfliesofficial.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131710