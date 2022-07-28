DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grand City Properties S.A.

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



28.07.2022 / 12:26

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers.

Luxembourg - 28 July 2022

Grand City Properties S.A. ("Grand City Properties") announced on 30 July 2021 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Grand City Properties amounted to 176,187,899 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights).

On 05 October 2021, Grand City Properties announced that, in connection with its share buy-back programme, it had acquired as of 04 October 2021 5.05% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares.

As of 25 July 2022, Grand City Properties holds 2.19% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares following the delivery of 7,360,307 treasury shares against the assignment to Grand City Properties of dividend rights, which had arisen from the resolution regarding the distribution of a dividend approved by the annual general meeting of the shareholders of Grand City Properties held on 29 June 2022 and for which the relevant shareholders opted to have the dividend paid out in the form of shares of Grand City Properties instead of cash (scrip dividend).

