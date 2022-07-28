Years of work finally pay off for innovative team working toward omni-chain Web3 since 2017

Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - SWFT, the native token of SWFT Blockchain, has just become the first token from a cross-chain project to be listed on Coinbase, a notable achievement for the dedicated team. The company has an established track record with millions of users worldwide, over 90,000 direct trading pairs, and numerous awards in recent months.

SWFT Blockchain features one of the most extensive networks of direct cross-chain swaps and is constantly aggregating more tokens. Additionally, SWFT has been operational for more than five years without a single known security breach, establishing its reputation for both viability and security.

"We've been operating for about five years," the SWFT Team said, "but we have never lost assets for our customers." That is an impressive record in an industry struggling with safety and consumer confidence issues.

About SWFT Blockchain

Founded in 2017, SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, worldwide cross-chain swap protocol and payment network. SWFT's technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps with currently more than 300 cryptocurrencies. Their transfer protocol allows users to swap cryptocurrencies at the best rates, in record speeds, and with low fees.

SWFT Blockchain is currently the go-to protocol for cross-chain swaps between DeFi and CeFi currencies, stablecoins, and more. SWFT Blockchain has received funding from top VCs, including Draper Dragon and was in the first-ever batch of the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator. In keeping with its mission to make smart worldwide financial transfers simpler, faster and safer, SWFT Blockchain also partners with wallets and other digital asset platforms to integrate its services and help its users out with their swap needs.

Since 2017, SWFT Blockchain has constantly been at the frontier of the cryptocurrency space whether that is with new innovations or careful adjustments to meet demanding regulations. They are still working on multiple initiatives including improving the efficiency of current systems, integrating new blockchains, improving the user experience, and innovating creative ways to integrate new markets like NFTs and GameFi.

Creating Freedom by Connecting Frontiers

If users can't easily leave an ecosystem, the SWFT team believes, the balance of power shifts from individuals toward platforms that can rely on a network effect rather than on innovation to retain users. Freedom of movement is critical in crypto.

To support its mission, SWFT has developed multiple applications, including a mobile app, a decentralized cross-chain platform called Bridgers, an NFT aggregator, and Allchain Bridge, its extensive network of aggregated platforms. All of these applications can be found at Swft.pro.

Through Allchain Bridge, SWFT Blockchain has connected dozens of exchange platforms and DEXs, and integrated them with many of the most common wallet services, including Metamask, Bitkeep, Token Pocket, Coinbase Wallet, and Tronlink.

Getting listed on Coinbase, especially as the first cross-chain protocol to get a coin listing, is a major milestone for the team. "Our team has worked towards this for years," said a SWFT team member. "We're proud that we serve people worldwide. We're excited because getting listed will help us continue to grow and serve those who need it most."

The Future of SWFT

SWFT is looking forward to navigating the turbulent markets with a build-first mentality. The project is poised for growth and is looking to make inroads in developing nations worldwide. Because of its broad reach, SWFT functions as a payment network which the team hopes will be especially useful to the unbanked or underbanked.

In the immediate future, SWFT plans to continue to add chains and tokens to its aggregated list, cementing it as the go-to protocol for cross-chain swaps. Its achievement of being the first cross-chain protocol to get a coin listed on Coinbase will be a badge it can wear proudly as it works towards that goal.

