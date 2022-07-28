Furry Pet Mart, an e-commerce store focused on pet accessories and snacks, has announced the availability of orthopedic faux-fur dog beds for canine joint pain relief.

Boynton Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Furry Pet Mart, comprised of U.S. Army veterans, developers, and entrepreneurs, has announced the availability of a range of dog beds designed both for comfort and to relieve the stress on dogs' joints, ligaments, and bones. The collection comprises three beds, a lounger, and a bundle containing a thick memory foam bed and waterproof blanket.

More information can be found at https://furrypetmart.com/product-category/pet-designer-beds.

Furry Pet Mart now offers a collection of orthopedic foam dog beds to provide healthier alternatives to conventional dog bedding, that fail to address one of the most common canine ailments, osteoarthritis - which can present itself very early in a dog's life, even in puppies. Affecting their hips, knees, shoulders, and elbows, it is a significant cause of chronic pain among older dogs - with 80% of dogs over the age of 8 suffering from the condition.

An orthopedic foam dog bed like the new PupRug can help provide relief for existing joint pain and forestall future joint problems - such as hip dysplasia and arthritis. The PupRug comes in three sizes and features a waterproof memory foam liner and an ultra-soft, faux fur cover with a non-slip bottom. The dog bed covers are machine washable.

The newly available orthopedic bed The PupRug features a human-grade pressure-relieving memory foam base that is guaranteed not to flatten for ten years - or the average remaining lifespan of an adult dog.

Furry Pet Mart also features products and edibles for cats, fish, and birds, as well as other dog accessories such as their bestselling harness and leash set and silicone grooming glove.

Additional details can be found at https://vogue-shopster.com/keep-your-pup-happy-and-healthy-with-these-supportive-orthopedic-beds.

"Well-meaning dog-owners may miss the signs of joint pain and mistake hesitation for fear," said a company spokesperson. "Dogs hide their pain well. But orthopedic bedding can go a long to helping assure a dog's comfort while providing his or her caretaker some peace of mind."

Interested parties can learn more at https://furrypetmart.com/product-category/pet-designer-beds.

Contact Info:

Name: George Soto

Email: georgesoto@oshenterprise.com

Organization: Online Store Holdings, LLC DBA Furry Pet Mart

Address: 4781 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, Florida 33426, United States

Phone: +1-561-819-4679

Website: https://furrypetmart.com

