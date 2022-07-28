EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.: EV Technology Group Company, MOKE France, Opens Flagship Retail Store 'Casa MOKE' in Saint-Tropez

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "EV Technology Group") (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS ("MOKE France") has finished renovating its flagship MOKE showroom and is open for business in the heart of Saint-Tropez.



'Casa MOKE' is a built-for-purpose experience and retail centre where MOKE France will display the new electric MOKE vehicles. The development of 'Casa MOKE' was a made-to-order project and has been designed by architects Olivia Siri and Julien Fuentes, as a laid-back charming hub for the much-loved beach and luxury lifestyle brand. Additionally, MOKE France has collaborated with French artist Quentin Monge who has installed a life-size wall mural and created limited-edition artworks dedicated to the brand.

The Côte d'Azur has been a popular home to the MOKE brand since it was founded by Sir Alec Issigonis in the 1960s, with many associating the vehicle as a staple vacation accessory, suitable for adventures on country roads to sand dunes. MOKE France is now making it much easier for clients to experience the brand in 'Casa MOKE' Saint-Tropez, the flagship retail store which will carve the way for the future of MOKE across the world.

In an initial pilot of direct-to-consumer sales, MOKE France generated over €500,000 in total value for orders.













"This summer is the perfect opportunity to bring the Electric MOKE to Saint-Tropez and we are so excited to be able to revive the brand in an authentic spirit!" Said Willy Gruyelle, CEO of MOKE France. "I am really proud of what the design team has achieved: a house combining the glory of the Sixties, the spirit of the Mediterranean Sea and modern touches to welcome our clients and share past and future MOKE stories together!"

"The French Riviera was the obvious place to open our first hub as the area resonates with our brand so well. We hope to learn from our successes with the Electric MOKE in France, as EV Technology Group takes the brand to a global level," said Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands - and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience - acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited

Media

Rachael D'Amore

rachael@talkshopmedia.com

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

dave@redchip.com

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

wouter@evtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: its Casa MOKE flagship store and orders for the electric MOKE. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE