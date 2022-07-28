Transparency Market Research: Citrus Fiber Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period, TMR Report

The citrus fiber market is anticipated to grow as a result of the advantages associated with plant-based goods as more consumers are opting for plant-based products

Market participants in the global citrus fiber market are likely to benefit from the rising use of personal care products in Asia Pacific region.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, the global market is likely to surpass value of US$ 500 Mn by 2031. The global citrus fiber market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global citrus fiber market was expected to reach US$ 300 Mn in 2021. Citrus fiber is presently one of the most widely used product components worldwide due to rising demand from international businesses, which is likely to create positive citrus fiber market outlook. Businesses are concentrating on improving their regional accessibility and innovation strategies, which might assist them in creating distinctive items in response to customer demand.

In addition, as a result of growing health consciousness about food consumption globally, the global market trends are expected to continue to gain significant growth due to the increasing demand for food items that include vitamin C.

Demand analysis of citrus fiber market reveal that the need for natural, clean-label, and nutritious ingredients in food and beverage items is anticipated to drive citrus fiber market expansion, particularly in emerging nations. Consumer expenditure on food items with natural ingredients and emerging trends like "Clean Label" are likely to bolster sales of citrus fiber market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Consumers are the primary force behind the prevalent trend of utilizing plant-based goods. The usage of plant-based hydrocolloids has increased in the food and beverage industry. The consumption for plant-based hydrocolloids like pectin, cellulose gum, carrageenan, and locust bean gum has surged as consumers shift more toward vegan diets and plant-based products. The citrus fiber market is anticipated to grow as a result of the advantages associated with plant-based goods.

The consumption of foods and food ingredients containing significant health advantages has been sparked by consumers' growing interest in leading healthy lifestyles. Growing interest toward healthy food option is likely to be the largest opportunity for citrus fiber market. Citrus fiber is an excellent fat substitute since it has the ability to make food healthier by lowering calorie, fat, and sugar content, adding fiber, and giving them the desired texture.

Companies are also making significant investments in research and development activities for exploring various uses of citrus fiber. Citrus fiber sales have also expanded in the animal feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries as people become more aware of its numerous applications and health advantages. Manufacturers now have the chance to grow their market share by providing citrus fiber customized to speci?c consumer segments.

Global Citrus Fiber Market: Growth Drivers

Pectin is a component included in a variety of personal care products. Citrus fiber is used to make pectin, which drives the demand for citrus fiber. Sales of the substances used in these items are predicted to increase considerably in the forthcoming years due to the constantly growing demand for personal care products and cosmetics with natural ingredients.

Citrus fibers, which are needed for managing digestion and body metabolism, are one case of an essential ingredient whose usage has been driven by rising consumer knowledge of food safety.

Global Citrus Fiber Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.

Herbstreith & Fox Group

Lucid Colloids Ltd

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Global Citrus Fiber Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Source

Oranges

Tangerines/ Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemons & Lime

Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Function

Water Binder & Fat Replacer

Thickening Gum

Gelling Gum

Food Products

Paints, Coatings, and Inks

Plastic Films

Others

Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

