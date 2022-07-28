West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) is pleased to announce on time delivery of the previously announced orders from top virtual reality leaders, Manus VR and Neofect. Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® continues to be highly sought after as the Virtual Reality (VR) market accelerates and the demand for innovative medical equipment grows.

"We are pleased with the reception of our sensor technology in so many varied and diverse applications. It is an illustration of the development cycle and possibilities that exist with this technology. It is exciting to see the continued growth in these markets that go back to the early days of Flexpoint's success in the Nintendo Power Glove. There have been, and continues to be, so many advancements in the gaming and medical glove sectors and it is rewarding that Flexpoint's patented Bend Sensor® technology continues to be a leader in these industries," stated Flexpoint's President, Clark Mower. He continued, "We continue to receive orders for future deliveries from these and other recurring customers and have seen the growth of gloves into a significant and regular contributor to Flexpoint's revenue stream."

About Manus VR - https://www.manus-vr.com/

Well known industries and companies are currently using the virtual reality gloves. Manus gloves featuring Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® are assisting in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality experiments that, for example, train astronauts how to maneuver through the International Space Station in a zero-gravity environment. They value key customer relationships such as BMW, Audi, and Airbus which utilize Manus VR gloves with Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® technology to test drive future models before production has even started. Volkswagen uses Manus VR gloves to give the feeling of a real steering wheel to experience what happens if an accident were to occur. Manus VR has many clients of large industries such as Netflix, Google, and Rolls Royce. Manus VR is widely known for its role in virtual reality gaming and can allow the hands of the user to feel like and be used as controllers.

The Manus VR glove will revolutionize the VR market. It is poised to play a huge role in the on-going virtual reality revolution. Manus VR believes in open innovation through sharing knowledge and experience. The possibilities of the Manus VR gloves are virtually endless and extend far beyond virtual reality.

About Neofect - https://www.neofect.com/us

Partnering with healthcare organizations and improving patient satisfaction and therapy compliance with turnkey telerehabilitation models. Clinical partners include Medstar Health, NYU Langone Medical Center, Stanford Healthcare, Department of Veterans Affairs, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Genesis; just to name a few.

A med-tech company helping stroke survivors and people with spinal cord injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, or neurological conditions regain independence and live fuller, more active lives. Its game-based rehabilitation solutions deliver more engaging, quantifiable therapy to improve cognitive, hand, arm, and leg function, while its robotic orthosis creates an artificial grip to increase hand mobility.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132145