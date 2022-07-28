Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), a food-tech company that develops and manufactures food and beverage products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, and other hemp ingredients, where legal to do so, is pleased to announce the development of a new line of plant-based protein bars in four different flavors: plain, peanut butter, cocoa, and hazelnut.

The new line is sugar free with nutritional values based on hemp protein, hemp seeds, and sesame seeds, and was developed in the last year by the Company's team headed by Elad Barkan the Company's CTO.

The Company plans to market the new line under the Company's brand name The Pelicann, and sell the new products through Ecommerce platforms such as Walmart.com and the Company's Amazon Marketplace shop in the United States.

Yoav Bar Joseph, Cannibble's CEO, commented; "The protein bar market is a large segment of the "Better-for-You" market in the US. Cannibble's strategy is to focus on developing products with healthy and nutritional values enriched with hemp protein, and all our new product lines meets these requirements."

About Cannibble

Cannibble is a food-tech company that develops and manufactures food and beverage products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, and other hemp ingredients, where legal to do so. Cannibble has developed proprietary formulas for food and beverage products that are enhanced with hemp seeds and protein, targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. The products are sugar free, dairy free, plant based, non GMO, and marketed under Cannibble's brand name "The Pelicann".

Cannibble has developed over 100 product SKUs, of which 40 have been manufactured to date.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and Director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

