HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday August 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-545-0523; passcode 365155
International:
+1 973-528-0016; passcode 365155
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/46226
Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 46226
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 46226
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com
SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709694/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Call