Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
WKN: A2PPL7 ISIN: US85236P1012 Ticker-Symbol: QAT2 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
08:10 Uhr
3,897 Euro
-0,020
-0,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday August 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:
+1 877-545-0523; passcode 365155

International:
+1 973-528-0016; passcode 365155

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/46226

Replay Information

United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 46226

International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 46226

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709694/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
