Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata's Devices Provide Critical Emergency Communications Services for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA /SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce the Company's SD7 rugged push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) devices were used to provide critical emergency communications services for the World Athletics Championships "Oregon22" ("WHC Oregon22") summer games hosted for the very first time in the United States in Eugene, Oregon. An estimated 55,000 visitors attended the marquee international track-and-field event at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

WCH Oregon22's security and operational personnel were outfitted with Siyata's SD7 rugged devices, RSM mics and privacy headsets. These devices provided a walkie-talkie experience with crystal-clear transmissions, no matter their location on or off-site, thereby creating a better flow of communications among the various security and emergency medical agencies.

"We are thrilled that our technology is playing an important role in enabling emergency communications at this high-profile global event [https://www.attconnects.com/firstnet-provides-public-safety-connectivity-solutions-at-the-2022-world-athletics-championships/]," said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. "We are seeing increased adoption as the SD7 rollout gains momentum."

"By enabling first responders with a simple easy-to-use, purpose-built device, the SD7 brings push-to-talk to the 21st Century and operates over the FirstNet network to provide consistent and reliable connectivity across the nation," commented the University of Oregon.

About WCH Oregon22

WCH Oregon22 was an unmissable global experience taking place in the United States for the very first time. The best track and field athletes in the world came together in a celebration of diversity, human potential, and athletic achievement. This extraordinary showcase took center stage in the heart and home of the sport of track and field in the U.S: at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

