The UK's largest indoor arena deploys advanced weapons detection technology enhancing safety and experience

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced a partnership with the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The implementation of Evolv's state-of-the-art technology by AO Arena, which is managed by ASM Global, will enhance venue safety and security, as well as improve the customer experience by reducing lines and offering a seamless and swift arrival to the venue. AO Arena will now join other major stadiums and arenas secured by Evolv, including Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia, Nissan Stadium in Tennessee, and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The AO Arena is one of the busiest venues in the world and the largest indoor arena in Europe. Since opening in 1995, the arena has hosted the biggest names in live entertainment including U2, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Pavarotti and the record-breaking 2010/2011 residency by local comedian Peter Kay.

"We have been working with Evolv for over two years supporting the testing and development of the Evolv Express system. The detection technology has been used for some time in America, but this is the first such deployment at an arena in Europe. Given the positive experience at the AO Arena, Manchester we are planning a further roll out to other venues in Europe as part of our VenueShield programme," said Gary Simpson Director of Safety Security and Risk for ASM Global.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volumes and speed of entry. Venue ingress data provided by Evolv's analytics also helps customers transform the way in which they manner their security staff and operations. In an industry first, security professionals can use historical and real-time screening data to make predictions about throughput, with the goal of improving the fan experience while making a space more secure.

"We are thrilled to partner with ASM Global to provide an enhanced security posture for AO Arena while making sure the guest experience is truly enhanced," said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. "With this partnership, AO Arena joins other iconic venues secured by Evolv. As we continue to expand globally, we look forward to working with ASM to help bring safer venues and better experiences to more people."

Attracting over one million visitors each year, the 21,000-capacity arena in Manchester city centre is a former winner of the industry's prestigious International Venue of the Year award. For more information about Evolv Technology, please visit our website.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

