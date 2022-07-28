DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Announces Exclusive Invitation to Present at United Nation's AI Forum

Special Invitation To Present at the UNESCO Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) 2022 Conference To Commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced that it has been invited to present at the United Nations General Assembly Forum, UNESCO Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility 2022 Global Conference.

The theme of the conference is promoting and understanding Artificial Intelligence. AI can be very beneficial to society but if abused it can also be very harmful. The theme, therefore, raises a range of issues, including the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Law, AI and Ethics, media and our right to know, creativity, and innovation.

UNESCO's programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. Presenting at the Conference, Deepspatial will highlight the impact its Geo-AI Platform has made on many lives through its Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture platforms and how the Company's work can contribute to UNESCO's mandate of achieving sustainable development goals. Showcasing its novel AI-driven technology to international experts in AI, Deepspatial is becoming well-positioned as a thought leader in the space of Geospatial Artificial Intelligence.

"Being exclusively invited to speak at United Nations General Assembly Conference and presenting to industry leaders marks a very big milestone for Deepspatial. Our Geo-AI technology has far reaching global implications in the Education, Healthcare and Agriculture sectors, which is the basis for our invite to present at one of the most prestigious Global Forums," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

"I can say we are becoming well-respected in AI and paving our way to becoming an emerging leader in the industry, which will not only build long-term value for our shareholders but also bring value to the AI community as we continue to innovate with our novel solutions," concluded Kushwah.

"Artificial Intelligence methods may create a digital dashboard for the planet, allowing us to monitor, model, foresee and manage environmental systems on a global scale. Everything from monitoring deforestation, CO2 levels, sea levels, wildlife movement, illegal activity, and pollution, as well to predicting natural disasters better," said Samridhi Arora Kalra, Member, UNESCO-IFAP (WGIA); Chair, AI4IA Conference.

"This approach needs to start now, time is limited and resources are becoming too thin on a global scale to achieve environmental gains and AI and data are empirically necessary to make these changes our planet needs. To achieve this, a global collaboration between research institutes, companies, industries, governments, and charities must start in the best interest of our planet and future quality of life. In a nutshell, AI applications can empower humanity in saving the planet and us."

"We are delighted to invite Deepspatial, a geo-analytical AI platform, as one of the speakers at the Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) 2022 (virtual) Conference which will be organised by UNESCO -IFAP (WGIA) on September 28 to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI)," concluded Kalra.

To learn more about the AI4IA conference and to access the 2021 conference report on the 70+ speakers and presentations from across the globe please click here.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

