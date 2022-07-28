Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded New Contract from Georgia School District

The contract for interactive panels and accessories is valued at approximately $750,000

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, was awarded a new contract for interactive panels from Dalton Public School District in Georgia for approximately $750,000.

"Our ability to win competitive bid processes continues to create sales momentum while broadening our footprint in key markets," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "We look forward to our new relationship with Dalton Schools and the opportunity to modernize the district's education technology infrastructure. These substantial contracts reflect the positive reputation that we have earned in our communities, which is the underlying driver of our business."

Chartered in 1886, Dalton Public Schools is the academic home for more than 7,000 students in Dalton, GA. The school district aspires to provide world-class learning that prepares students for success in college, career and civic life.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

