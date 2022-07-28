Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Mellow, the wholly owned subsidiary of CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pawell to sell and distribute their market-leading Pet CBD products through Switzerland and the wider EU markets via a multi-channel go-to-market strategy.

Pawell is the French and European leader in CBD products for pets with an exclusive range of products targeted at cats and dogs.

The EU Pet CBD market is in its early stages of growth and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 59% through to 2028, making it one of the most attractive and fast-growing sub-sectors of the European Hemp and CBD markets. CBD products for pets are typically bought for the purposes of pain relief and also for the treatment of anxiety, and with the growth in the Pet market seeing astronomical growth during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunity is attractive.

The addition of these products fits very well with the burgeoning branded CBD offering that is coming out of the Mellow stable and with its own retail stores, eCommerce channels, wholesale distribution partners and also in-house digital and performance marketing agency, Grow by Mellow, the Pawell offering is a great addition. James Storie-Pugh, co-founder of Mellow, explains further that "Pawell is a fantastic brand and already has an incredible market position and product range. To be able to bring them to the Swiss market and also help them expand beyond their own borders is a wonderful opportunity and so we're thrilled to be able to announce this partnership. Furthermore, the Pet market is growing incredibly quickly and we know that the Pet CBD market is something that the Swiss consumer has adopted incredibly quickly. Our plan is to have the Pawell range of products available across our entire ecosystem and also help the brand extend into new territories as we also grow our presence."

The CEO and founder of Pawell, Timothe Benabou, added, "Working with mellow gives us a unique opportunity to enter new European markets with our award-winning products and access a whole new customer base. Our goal is to continue to build upon our European statues as a leading CBD brand for pets and working with mellow help simply the speed up the process of international expansion."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr, a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. As a Cannabis Roll-Up company CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through the Rockflowr brand CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

About Mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, Mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy. With offices in the UK and Switzerland CBDD is able to offer and end-to-end service proposition for brands wanting to enter and/or operate across the UK / EU markets, including manufacturing, production, supply-chain, distribution, eCommerce and Marketing.

