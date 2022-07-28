Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) (OTCQB: GENPF) ("GENIX" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend 3,354,945 previously issued and outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") by eighteen (18) months (see July 20, 2022 press release).

In addition, Genix would like to provide a correction to the expiry date on 1,218,333 warrants as published July 20, 2022. The warrants that are set to expire August 13, 2022 and will be extended 18 months to February 13, 2024 not February 13, 2023 as was written in the press release.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a novel and generic ophthalmic drugs company. The Company is focused on the research, development, manufacture, licensing and sales of novel and innovative healthcare products. In particular, these products include evidence-based, proprietary over-the-counter ("OTC") nutraceuticals, and other single molecule generic drugs that have been shown to deliver consistent and verifiable results in various therapeutic areas.

The Company will market and sell its portfolio of novel and generic ophthalmic drugs in Canada and globally and its nutraceutical products in North America and other select countries. Genix continues to conduct its scientific R&D of new, innovative products to support the health needs of mainstream consumers.

