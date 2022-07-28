Docplanner: DOCPLANNER ACQUIRES FEEGOW IN A STRATEGIC MOVE IN THE HEALTHCARE MARKET

WARSAW, Poland, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docplanner, one of the largest online healthcare marketplaces in the world and a leading provider of software solutions for doctors and clinics, announces another important milestone in its Brazilian operation: the imminent acquisition of Feegow, the leading local practice management software. This is a transformational move in the country's healthtech segment, representing the combination of two market leaders.

In Brazil, Doctoralia has 18 million users visiting its marketplace monthly, and partners with over 700,000 listed healthcare professionals and clinics. Meanwhile, Feegow's consolidated management software is the platform of choice for more than 40,000 healthcare professionals.

"We chose Feegow because it represents an opportunity to expand and diversify our product portfolio by adding the best solution in the market." said Cadu Lopes, CEO of Doctoralia in Brazil. "With the combination of our technologies, we will offer a comprehensive solution to clinics and medical practices'.'

"During our partnership, Feegow has grown tremendously, and we have no doubt that there are great opportunities in the market." said Luiz Henrique Noronha, partner at DNA Capital, which was Feegow's venture capital backer. "We saw Doctoralia as the best long-term partner for Feegow. We are excited to see what Doctoralia and Feegow can accomplish together in the future."

Silvio Maia will continue in his role as CEO of Feegow, focusing on the integration of the two products. Doctoralia's customers will have access to electronic medical records, financial and accounting control and reimbursement tools (which facilitate interaction with medical insurance providers), while Feegow's clients will gain access to one of the largest healthcare marketplaces in the world.

"The synergy between Feegow and Doctoralia is clear - together we can optimally serve doctors, clinics and patients." said Silvio.

"This acquisition is a great opportunity to positively impact the healthcare ecosystem in Latin America' said Mariusz Gralewski, Global CEO of the Docplanner Group. "We are super excited to work with the Feegow team, and to bring even more amazing products to patients and healthcare professionals."

About Docplanner Group

Docplanner creates digital apps and software solutions for doctors, clinics, hospitals, and patients to enable the healthcare ecosystem and the patient journey to work together more seamlessly. Docplanner has a network of almost 2 million healthcare professionals serving over 130,000 customers globally. Founded in 2012, Docplanner consists of more than 2,400 employees across offices in Warsaw, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome, Mexico City, Munich, Curitiba and Bologna. It is backed by leading venture capital funds including Point Nine Capital, Goldman Sachs Private Capital and One Peak Partners.

About Feegow

Feegow is a healthtech company focused on developing innovative management solutions for clinic managers and healthcare professionals. With its 360º management system, Feegow Clinica, the company serves more than 40,000 healthcare professionals and 68,000 total users, including receptionists, financial analysts and managers.

About DNA Capital

DNA Capital is a global, healthcare-focused investment firm with offices in São Paulo, Brazil and San Francisco, California. DNA Capital has a distinguished and decade-long record of connecting, accelerating and optimizing companies and technologies in the healthcare space. Current investments include Alto Pharmacy, Galileo, DASA, Viveo, Beep and Memed. For more information, please visit https://dnacapital.com/en.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867721/Docplanner_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Iwona Dziedzic-Gawrys

PR Manager/Rzecznik prasowy, ZnanyLekarz.pl Sp. z o.o.

e: iwona.dziedzic-gawrys@docplanner.com

m: + 48 606 962 293

w: www.znanylekarz.pl