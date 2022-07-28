airSlate Expands Document Workflow and Automation Platform With Acquisition of DocHub

DocHub adds depth of Google Workspace Marketplace capabilities to the airSlate platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / airSlate , a global leader in document workflow and automation solutions, announced it has acquired online PDF editor and document signing platform, DocHub . The deal will further accelerate DocHub's product development and time to market while complementing airSlate's award-winning document workflow automation platform which includes pdfFiller, airSlate, signNow, and US Legal Forms.

This deal follows a major milestone for airSlate in which the company achieved a $1.25 billion valuation with a recent $51.5 million funding round by G Squared and UiPath announced in June 2022. This acquisition is part of airSlate's growth goals and vision to empower digital transformation for as many people as possible by expanding the platform's offerings deeper into the Google Workspace Marketplace.

"The best people to grow a company or a product are the teams that are the most passionate about the problems they are solving," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate . "We see this dedication in DocHub and their focus on the integration into the Google Workspace Marketplace. We are happy to welcome them into the airSlate organization and to bring new ideas and innovations to PDF, eSignature, and workflow solutions."

airSlate has a proven record of successful acquisition deals, acquiring and integrating signNow and US Legal Forms into airSlate's platform of document workflow and automation solutions. DocHub's product-centric approach has resulted in high reviews in the Google Workspace Marketplace and substantial user growth. This momentum will only accelerate after extensive investment in product development with focus on integrations with other technology applications, including CRMs.

"airSlate's extensive go-to-market expertise, and proven product adoption success show us they are the ideal partner to help us accelerate the growth of our customer base and product roadmap," said Chris Devor, CEO and founder, DocHub . "We're excited to join the airSlate family to discover many interesting use cases and new technologies that will complement our existing product portfolios, and satisfy our customers for the long-term."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, e-signature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate , pdfFiller, signNow , USLegal and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

About DocHub

DocHub is one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions in the U.S. with over 80 million users worldwide. The solution's PDF editing and eSignature platform helps individuals, schools, and businesses transition from paper-based processes to digital workflows. DocHub's browser-based functionality, eSigning and editing capabilities enable users to seamlessly edit and manage PDF documents online, streamline eSignature workflows, improve team collaboration, and speed up data collection - all from the convenience of a single, secure, cloud-based solution.

